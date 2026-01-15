One of the books that has had, and continues to have, a profound impact on my life and way of being in the world, is the Tao Te Ching by Lao Tzu. So each month I am exploring a chapter of this book and how we can use its wisdom in our writing, and lives, today.

10 The Tax on Ownership I Just as you carry your Self in your body, can you see all things as One? Focused as you are in all your solidified power, can you summon up the soft suppleness of being newly born? As attentive as you are to self-cleansing, can you see life itself as stainless? II As care-full as you are for people, can you lead without the usual self-calculus of being in charge? As you enter or leave mighty Heaven’s gates, what are the chances of doing it without a swollen ego? As knowledgeable as you are of all business in the four directions, can you know nothing for a change? Consider how the midwife assists as she begins and nourishes life. She does not own. Deep Virtue’s way leaves neither trail nor fingerprints. Use, do not own. Ownership is a tax.

Yet more synchronicity this month as I’m exploring a chapter about leadership without self-calculus just as we’re watching governments across the world operate from nothing but self-interest. The UK Government, and opposition, is riddled with corruption while our country has the highest rate of homelessness in the developed world and they stoke up hatred for immigrants to distract from the fact that the problems we have are created by them and their greed. Trump is back in the White House and we are all witnessing the horror being perpetrated in cities across the US. Friends in Greece tell us about widespread corruption there. Everywhere you look, people in positions of power are serving themselves rather than the people they’re supposed to be providing for.

“As care-full as you are for people, can you lead without the usual self-calculus of being in charge?”

This phrase captures exactly what we’re witnessing: leaders constantly calculating what benefits them — their power, their wealth, their status, their friends and family — rather than actually serving. The tax on their ownership of power is extracted from everyone else. From us.

But the balance of yin and yang, dark and light, means there is also leaders that do genuinely want to serve for the good of the people. That bring their heart and souls to making the world a fairer and more just place. But it seems that for quite some time now in many societies, the balance has been tipped towards the dark.

Because of that tip I left behind the traditional path in 2012 (again, as I’d only opted into it briefly from 2008 when me and Mr Saint mistakenly thought it was time to buckle down and do what we were “supposed” to do) when I set out on my truly nomadic life. I can’t afford to live in my UK homeland without doing a job I hate for 50-60 hours a week to pay for housing I can still barely afford. The system is designed to trap people — work until you’re too exhausted to live, pay most of your income to a landlord or mortgage company and utility companies and supermarkets, all of which are owned by the same groups of people, and repeat until you die or retire into poverty.

So for thirteen years now, we’ve lived nomadically, doing a mix of work for accommodation exchanges and housesitting, or backpacking in Southeast Asia where it’s affordable for us to be. We’re very blessed to be able to live like this. It’s given us freedom to follow a spiritual path and heal and know ourselves better, time to do work that matters to us, space to breathe.

But even this alternative is being corrupted. More and more people exploit others like us with work-for-accommodation exchanges that demand unreasonable work for basic shelter, often uninhabitable shelter not fit for the climate that is not as was described. Which is how we ended up with nowhere to live at all last March when we turned up to be housekeeper and grounds manager in the Scottish Highlands only to discover the ready-to-live-in apartment with all mod-cons we were being given to live in had barely any furniture, no heating, no working Wifi, a broken washing machine and the workload had doubled. So we left.

This kind of thing is what happens when leadership operates from self-calculus. When everything is designed to extract rather than nourish. When those in charge see themselves as owners rather than public servants, that filters down and people start seeing only what they can get for themselves and not caring about their human family, the animals and plants we share our earth with, and the earth itself. Since coming to the mindful path a decade ago, this disconnection between us all has become more and more apparent to me.

After doing the Reiki course six months ago and the changes it has brought to my meditation practice, this line really resonates with me.

“Just as you carry your Self in your body, can you see all things as One?”

The experiences I have with energy now have showed me irrefutably that we are all one, connected by the fields of energy that flow from us and through us and merge with the energy flowing from and through everyone, and everything, else.

This chapter also offers us a different vision of how our world could be if we had leaders who weren’t so self-serving.

“Consider how the midwife assists as she begins and nourishes life. She does not own. Deep Virtue’s way leaves neither trail nor fingerprints. Use, do not own. Ownership is a tax.”

What would it look like if leaders actually led this way? If they assisted us rather than seeing us as something here purely to serve their desires, nourished us rather than extracted everything they could from us, left no fingerprints because they’re not marking everything with their claim to credit and power, wanting to own everything including us?

I don’t know. I’ve never seen it. There has never been leadership like that in the UK in my lifetime, and whenever it looked like someone who could change things was going to be voted in, at the last minute they weren’t. Funny that. I would guess there has never been leadership here that serves for the good of all in the past either, seeing as the wealth of this country has been built on the colonisation of other countries, and the suppression of the people in those countries, to extract their resources for capital gain.

But there must be places in the world where things are fair and equal and everyone is working for the good of all. Do you live in one? I’d love to hear from you in the comments or by replying to the email if you do. What is it like there? What difference does it make to how people show up for each other in their personal, work and public lives?

How does all of this apply to storytelling? First let’s read a story that shows us exactly what happens when self-calculus becomes the only calculus there is.

Reading

“What Someone Else Does Not Want Printed” by Elizabeth Bear

Synopsis

Winston works for Spin, a “boutique news agency” that manufactures fake news articles — “alticles”. Googling quickly, then typing 120 words per minute to create convincing arguments from “hairballs and fake statistics.” He gets paid per piece and bonuses when his propaganda gets picked up by real news outlets or goes viral.

The world outside is falling apart. The U.S. government has been privatised and corrupted. Climate refugees from the flooded Gulf States are trying to reach New England while the media manufacture stories denying climate change and painting refugees as threats. The president holds call-in runoffs for Cabinet positions. Private military contractors arrest people for sedition. States are Balkanised and the federal government only has money for cronies.

Winston knows what he’s doing is wrong. He gets a brief about climate refugees — supposed to write that they’re not really in need, just economic migrants stealing jobs. He sits there horrified. But he writes it anyway. He needs the money.

His colleague Carl is different. Carl has “a secret” — he tells Winston “the truth is a mistress” when you’re married to a job like this. The next morning, private military contractors arrest Carl for sedition. Before they take him away, Carl tells Winston he’s left something in his desk.

Winston finds a flash drive. On it: research notes about the Nuremberg Trials. Specifically about Julius Streicher, the Nazi propagandist who edited a newspaper calling for the “Final Solution.” The Tribunal found him guilty of crimes against humanity because they found “a direct link between his articles calling for the elimination of the Jewish people, and the effectiveness of the extermination camps.” They hanged him in 1946.

Also on the drive: a phone number.

The story ends with Winston buying a burner phone, understanding now how Carl lived with their work. Understanding what he can do to make a difference.

I chose this story because Elizabeth Bear captures the moral horror of working in service to corrupt power. Of assisting systems that harm people while telling yourself you’re just keeping your head above water in hard times. I love the nods to 1984 by George Orwell too.

Bear wrote this in 2017 as speculative fiction about Trump’s first term. Reading it now, with Trump back in office, it’s prophetic.

Winston represents most of us. He’s not evil. He’s just trying to survive. He knows what he’s doing is wrong but he does it anyway because he believes the alternative is worse. This is what happens when leadership operates from self-calculus. The corruption flows down. Everyone becomes complicit in extracting from everyone else just to stay alive. Winston manufactures propaganda that hurts people because he needs to eat, he needs shelter. The system is designed to make him choose between his survival and his conscience.

Carl is the midwife. He assists without owning. He does the real journalism in secret, leaves Winston the information without claiming credit, gives him a phone number and disappears into the machinery of the state. He never says “look what I’m doing” or “see how brave I am.” He just nourishes what needs nourishing and leaves no fingerprints.

“Deep Virtue’s way leaves neither trail nor fingerprints.”

The story doesn’t tell us if Winston uses that phone number. He’s been given a choice that Carl created for him at great cost. Will he continue serving the corrupt system or will he resist?

That’s the question the chapter asks all of us. When we’re in positions where we could assist or extract, nourish or exploit, serve or own, which do we choose?

Most leadership today chooses extraction and ownership. Politicians serve themselves and their donors. Corporations extract wealth from workers and communities for their shareholders.

The tax on this kind of ownership is enormous. It’s visible in Winston’s moral horror, in his complicity, in the world falling apart around him. It’s visible in our homelessness crisis, our corrupt governments, our exploitation of vulnerable people, the pollution and environmental degradation we’re seeing all around the world as resources are continually “extracted” to serve the capitalist machine.

But the chapter offers another way. The midwife’s way. Assisting without owning. Nourishing without leaving fingerprints. Leading without self-calculus.

I don’t think Bear is telling us we all need to be martyrs like Carl. But she is showing us what it looks like to resist the corruption, even at cost. And she’s asking us to consider: when we have the opportunity to assist rather than own, to nourish rather than extract — do we take it?

For writers, this question becomes: What are we serving with our work? Are we extracting attention and status and money while feeding the machine that harms people and drives further division? Or are we assisting, nourishing, creating space for truth?

Those are hard questions. I don’t have easy answers. But I know that when we operate from self-calculus — when everything is about what benefits us — we become part of the corruption. We pay the tax on ownership with our souls.

I paid it with mine when I worked for Microsoft and then the Labour government from 2007-2011, both in roles dedicated to the UK schools sector. Communications jobs I’d gone into with so many ideals about the good the projects to transform education in the UK were doing. Instead, in the job with the Government department in particular, I witnessed first hand the lies they told when I had turn them into press releases and editorials. That was the last “real” job I ever had. I have been self-employed ever since, working my way towards right livelihood and now, fifteen years later, I have finally got there. I never have to write anything for anyone anymore that compromises my values and withers my soul. I am very lucky. But it has been a rocky and hard road to get here. It’s still a rocky and precarious road to make a living like this.

But since being here on Substack and meeting so many people from around the world walking a similar path, I'm choosing to believe we're moving toward something better — a more just, equitable, loving and compassionate world. It may not look like it right now, and I obviously can't predict the timeline or guarantee the outcome, but I see the old ways cracking under their own weight. I see people everywhere waking up and choosing differently. The energy is definitely shifting. Whether love and light wins depends on how many of us are willing to walk away from the systems of extraction and choose the midwife's way instead.

Your Turn: Writing Prompts

Personal Prompts

Write about a moment when you chose to resist a corrupt or exploitative system, even at personal cost. What made you do it? What was the “tax” you paid, and what did you gain?

Explore a time when you experienced the truth that “all things are One”—a moment of genuine connection or unity with others, nature, or the energy field around you. How did it change you?

Describe someone in your life who operates like the midwife — assisting and nourishing without needing credit. How do they move through the world? How does being around them make you feel?

Fiction Prompts

Write a character who works in a morally compromised system. Show them doing something they know is wrong because they need to survive. Then show them being given a choice to resist. What do they do?

Create a “midwife” character — someone who assists and nourishes without needing credit or recognition. How do they help others? What happens to them? Show us leadership without self-calculus.

Write two characters in positions of power: one who operates from pure self-calculus (what benefits them) and one who genuinely serves. Put them in conflict. What does each one sacrifice? What does each one gain?

