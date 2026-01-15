The Mindful Writer

The Mindful Writer

Shoshana Helman
1d

Thank you for this thought-provoking post, Amanda! Though I cannot yet see the light at the end of the tunnel of chaos we are all living in, I do sense the increase in connection and community that is arising to combat it, and find this hopeful.

Regarding your first personal prompt... I was reminded of a time I held a managerial position in addition to my healthcare role. The job was supported by a slightly reduced clinical schedule only. The administrative hours given were nowhere near enough to cover the amount of time needed to tackle the extra responsibility. All department chiefs were in the same boat; the organization's assumption seemed to be that we should be glad of the prestige and opportunity for control and should therefore do the job without fair compensation. I went along with it for two years until it hit me that my colleagues were making the same amount of money for less work. People would whisper about managers who stepped down from their role, assuming something untoward had happened, and this was the result. I felt that embarrassment for a couple of months, but ultimately let it go as I began to relish all the free time and peace of mind I had gained! I never took a leadership role again, and have been better for it.

2 replies by Amanda Saint and others
2 more comments...

