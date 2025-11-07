This extra monthly post is is for paid subscribers only and has been adapted from my popular Year of Mindful Writing courses, which have sold out for the past two years and the course starting January 2026 is already almost half full (applications close a month today). Join us to deepen your practice and transform your relationship with writing. You’ll also get access to our monthly Mindful Writing Marathons, live guest conversations with conscious creators, a mindful writing prompt app, and discounts on my courses and workshops. 💙

Hi Mindful Writers,

Welcome to the first of our new monthly posts together! I’m so glad you’re here.

This month we’re starting with something that might feel counterintuitive in these heavy times: play.

When everything feels serious and overwhelming, when the world seems to demand that we be productive and purposeful with every moment, the idea of playing with our writing can feel frivolous. Self-indulgent, even.

But I’ve come to believe that play is one of the most essential practices we can cultivate as writers — especially now.