Ahead of my brand new Quantum Flash course starting on 2nd February (which I am so excited about!), I wanted to share this final workshop of the first course I ran using science and spirituality to inspire storytelling. That course was Experiments in Flash and I wrote it in 2020. Since then I have been learning so much more and the new course brings whole new concepts to our creative practice. I hope you’ll join me! 💙

“We don’t just passively perceive the world, we actively generate it.” - Anil Seth

The idea that our conscious and sub-conscious thoughts directly influence the outcomes and reality of the world we experience is another theory fast gaining scientific ground. This workshop will play with this idea to to see how our characters can use this to create the world they want.

Let's start by looking at a few different ideas about how our reality is influenced by our thoughts.

This first one is from Yongey Mingyur Rinpoche, a Tibetan teacher and master of the Karma Kagyu and Nyingma lineages of Tibetan Buddhism. Click the image to view.

The ideas that Rinpoche expresses here, that knowledge and understanding change how we react to things, which in turn changes our reality, is a very interesting idea and, in storytelling terms, a great narrative tool to play with. More ideas on how we can do this below.

Before we think about storytelling though, here's another way of looking at it from Anil Seth, Professor of Cognitive and Computational Neuroscience at the University of Sussex, in a TED Talk. Click the image to view.

What Anil says in this video about the world we experience coming as much, if not more, from the inside out rather than the outside in, is a powerful statement that can really give us a lot to think about as we write stories. How our characters are perceiving things is not necessarily the truth of what is going on.

"We're all hallucinating all the time, even right now. It's just that when we agree about our hallucinations, we call that reality."

So with this in mind, it seems that there is never really any definitive truth about anything. Everyone is having their own hallucination and it is pretty much impossible to tell if what anyone else experiences is the same as what we do. This is a big concept to play with in our stories and could lead to some pretty surreal and trippy narratives! So unless we specifically want to write surreal and trippy stories (which are always fine by me!), we'll need to think about how we can use this concept in a more controlled way.

Before we do, I want to briefly touch on the science of epigenetics, which was pioneered by Dr. Bruce Lipton, a stem cell biologist and the bestselling author of, Biology of Belief. His work with stem cells led him to move away from the idea of genetic determinism controlling our health, as his experiments showed that it is the environment that our cells are in that influences the way that they behave.

The environment that are cells are in is our body and what influences our body is our thoughts, our food, the air we breathe, the kind of place we live in and how we react to it all.

So what we think not only creates our reality but creates the kinds of bodies we experience it through too. When you think about the illnesses caused by stress in the modern world, you can see the truth of this. Stress is not a physical thing, it's purely in the mind, but it stops the immune system from working properly and plays a part in people developing heart disease, obesity, asthma, gastroenteritis, irritable bowel syndrome, eczema, and many other illnesses.

In my own life, I have seen how changing my reality changed everything when I moved from London to a remote rural area in North Devon. In the city, my reality was a hedonistic life of constant nights out fuelled by caffeine, cigarettes, alcohol and unhealthy food and doing 9-5 communications jobs I hated to pay for it all. I was always sick with colds, throat, chest and sinus infections, migraines, gastric problems, and was generally unhealthy, unfulfilled and unhappy.

Over the years since then, my reality has undergone a radical overhaul. I have completely changed both physically and mentally. I am now the fittest and healthiest I have ever been, I do work that I love from home, and it all started with changing how I thought about things. Initially when I realised this life we were being sold of 9-5 jobs, occasional holidays, buying stuff we didn't need, and worrying about what the future would bring, really wasn't the one for me.

This was given a big boost which I talked about in Workshop 1 of this course and how being in a new environment gave me time to slow down and notice things I'd never really stopped to think about before. And what I noticed was that everything was connected and that things might actually be very different to what I'd originally perceived them to be. Perceptions that had been in place since my childhood.

It was my changing perceptions that led me to make healthier choices in what I ate and how I looked after my body, but also in how I thought about things and the relationships I chose to be in. So in line with Anil Seth's quote at the start of this workshop, I started actively generating a different reality. And I think this example of how my reality changed, as well as the story examples I use below, is a way we can write stories using this concept without them being really surreal and trippy!

Storytelling a Different Reality

Change is the stuff of fiction and in stories of all lengths I think we see the ideas in this workshop about our thoughts and beliefs creating our reality, played out over and over again. It's just not directly expressed in that way.

In the novella, In the Sweep of the Bay, by Cath Barton, the narrative viewpoint is shared by Ted and Rene and we see their long marriage play out from the time they meet through to old age. Both characters thoughts about each other, about what marriage is, and about how life should be lived according to society's rules, have a direct influence on the reality they experience.

Throughout the course of their marriage we can see that reality changing time and time again in line with their thoughts, and also that what they are perceiving is not always what others do.

Have a read of this very short flash in Jellyfish Review

When You First Meet the Telepath by Meghan Phillips.

I think this is a really great example of thoughts creating a reality. We see it in this story in many layers. The telepath plants the thought that she can make the narrator come without touching her. The narrator creates a whole imagined reality of the two of them together the next morning after she's let the telepath make her come by touching her. Then we feel the narrator having a climax of thoughts that imply she is coming physically at the end.

What do you think of this story? Do you think it is a good example of what we're talking about here?

And what about this one in CRAFT:

What They Didn't Teach Us

by Luke Whisnant

This whole flash is about a reality created for the narrator by the people teaching him these things — namely, the US Army and Government. Creating a reality fuelled by fear, lies and misdirection. Then at the end we know his reality is going to change, because he's broken out of their way of thinking and is questioning it all. He's changed his perception.

In the Author's Note (which you can read on the story page by clicking the link on the right), Luke says that the story was inspired by the false reality the US Government create through the language they use to describe their nefarious actions.

Writing Exercise

All of these story examples I've shared here show a narrator's thoughts creating their reality, and in all of them, the thoughts they are thinking have been planted in their minds by other people, cultural conditioning, societal expectations, people in positions of power over them. I think this is a very strong theme to play with as we write stories about the nature of reality - are any of our thoughts and perceptions ever truly our own?

At the end of 'What They Didn't Teach Us' I feel we are seeing the point where the narrator does have a thought of his own and that's when he breaks out of the reality that was created for him and starts to create a new one. What do you think?

So your final writing prompt for this course is to write a flash fiction up to 750 words. Choose one of the scenarios below where a character is:

living a reality created for them by someone else;

changing their perceptions to break out of a reality they no longer want;

cycling rapidly and uncontrollably through different realities driven by their thought patterns and then taking control; or

influencing/controlling/creating someone else's reality by making them believe something that isn't true.

Or if none of these prompts work for you, feel free to chose your own way to play with the power of consciousness in your story.

And that's it for the Experiments in Flash Course! I really hope you've enjoyed it and have found new ways to think about story structure, shape, and concepts. And that you enjoyed the ideas behind it about the nature of the reality we are all living in even though we have no idea if we're experiencing anything remotely the same!

Any feedback you have on the course is very welcome and do keep me posted about what happens with the stories you have created during the course.

And I'll leave you with this final thought that I started the course with...

What's writing really about? It's about trying to take fuller possession of the reality of our life.

Happy writing!