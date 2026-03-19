One of the books that has had, and continues to have, a profound impact on my life and way of being in the world, is the Tao Te Ching by Lao Tzu. So each month I am exploring a chapter of this book and how we can use its wisdom in our writing, and lives, today.

I hope you enjoy it. I’d love to hear from you with your comments and ideas. This month’s translation is from the Ron Hogan translation.

12 Sight obscures.

Noise deafens. Desire messes with your heart.

The world messes with your mind. A Master watches the world

but keeps focused on what’s real.

This chapter feels so timely as the start of this year has been so chaotic. We’re drowning in noise — outrage, war, endless news content designed to capture and hold our attention. The spectacle obscures what’s real. The manufactured chaos messes with our minds. Which is not to say that there aren’t really terrible things happening but there always are. There always has been. It’s never ending. And we can never get away from it in the digital age.

Years before I finally left social media behind completely, I noticed a pattern. All the platforms would serve up something different for people to be enraged by, scared of, or heartbroken about each week. Everyone would share the same posts, express the same outrage, use the same language. For seven days, sometimes a bit longer, my feed would be filled with anger about Topic A. Then, like clockwork, it would shift. Topic B. Then Topic C. Topic D. Topic E. And so on and so on and so on.

The cycle was so obvious once I saw it. Each week, a new crisis. Each week, everyone thinking the same thoughts, feeling the same feelings, saying the same things. And I realised it was being manufactured. Mind control designed to create population control by keeping everyone distracted, reactive, mentally exhausted, so the power and the money stays exactly where it’s always been.

The noise machine is built on spectacle. Everything is designed to grab attention, provoke reaction, keep us scrolling. And beneath all that manufactured chaos, the real power structures remain untouched. We’re all too busy being outraged about whatever we’re told to be outraged about, and too exhausted and anxious from the onslaught of bad news, to notice what’s actually happening.

When I left all social media several years ago now and stopped engaging with all mainstream news on TV, online, in newspapers, stopped participating in the noise machine entirely, the silence that followed was both terrifying and liberating.

Terrifying because I suddenly realised how much of my sense of what was happening in the world, what was important, what was real, had been filtered through those platforms. How much of what I thought I wanted or cared about had been suggested to me by algorithms designed to keep me engaged, reactive, clicking.

Liberating because I could finally hear myself think again. I could focus on what was actually real in my life rather than what some platform was telling me to care about, be afraid of, be enraged by.

The chapter asks: Can you watch the world but keep focused on what’s real?

It’s harder than it sounds. The spectacle is designed to make sure we can’t look away. The noise is engineered to drown out our own thoughts. Our desires are manufactured and then sold back to us. The world — or rather, the capitalist systems that have come to dominate it that profit from our attention — messes with our minds.

I’m not saying I’ve mastered staying focused on what’s real. I still get distracted. But I have stopped wondering if I’m missing something important by being so disconnected from the news and the social platforms that dominate, because everything filters through in some way or another. But I have more control of my own mind now and I know that when I was plugged in, I wasn’t always thinking my own thoughts, feeling my real feelings, knowing my real truths. I was reacting to stimulus designed to provoke specific reactions.

So how does all of this apply to our lives and storytelling today? Let’s read a story that shows us what happens when we lose the ability to tell what’s real from what’s been manufactured for us.

Reading

The Perfect Match by Ken Liu

Synopsis

Sai lives in a world where Tilly — an AI assistant made by the company Centillion — manages every aspect of his life. Tilly wakes him with the perfect music, suggests what to eat, guides his commute, helps him at work, and even arranges his dates based on detailed compatibility algorithms. Sai is content. Everything Tilly suggests turns out to be exactly what he wanted.

His neighbour Jenny is different. She shields herself from Centillion with Faraday cages and encryption, wears disguises to avoid cameras, and warns Sai that Tilly doesn’t just predict what he wants — she tells him what to think.

After a date that feels a bit too perfect, a bit too predictable, Sai starts to question Tilly’s control. He turns her off. And Jenny shows him the truth: Centillion has manipulated everything — from where people live, to what news they see, to who they date. The company tracks every movement, every conversation, even conversations in shielded rooms by using lasers to read vibrations in windows.

Jenny and her friends are building a virus to poison Centillion’s data and destroy Tilly. And they need Sai’s help to deliver it through his law firm’s connection to Centillion.

But when Sai finally delivers the virus through a charging cable, nothing happens. Centillion knew about the plan all along through their surveillance. Jenny is part of a resistance network that deliberately targeted paralegals at law firms representing Centillion, hoping to use them to deliver a virus. Centillion monitored the entire operation from the start.

Christian Rinn, Centillion’s founder, offers them both jobs. He admits everything: the surveillance, the manipulation, the control. But he argues it’s inevitable. We’re already cyborgs, he says — our minds extended into electronic systems. Without Tilly, Sai can’t do his job, can’t remember his mother’s phone number, can’t function. And if Centillion falls, something worse will replace it.

The story ends with Sai asking Tilly to turn herself off for the night. She does. But a red light continues to blink in the darkness.

I chose this story because Ken Liu captures what this chapter is warning against — a world where sight obscures, noise deafens, desire is manufactured, and our minds are no longer our own.

Noise deafens: Tilly fills every silence. During Sai’s date, when there’s a natural pause in conversation, Tilly immediately jumps in with a suggestion. She can’t tolerate emptiness or quiet — every moment must be filled with content, recommendations, optimisation. Sai can’t hear his own thoughts over the constant stream of Tilly’s voice in his ear.

Sight obscures: Everything Sai sees is curated by Centillion. His search results. His news feed. The segregated neighborhoods he drives through without noticing. Jenny tells him: “If Centillion doesn’t want you to see something, you won’t.” What he’s shown obscures what’s actually happening.

Desire messes with your heart: The most chilling part is when Sai realises he can’t tell anymore whether his desires are his own or Tilly’s suggestions. Does he really want the smoothie? The kickboxing? Ellen? Or did Tilly plant those wants and convince him they were his own?

The world messes with your mind: Rinn admits it outright - organising information requires manipulation. The entire system is designed to mess with your mind while making you think you’re getting exactly what you want.

A Master watches but stays focused on what’s real: Jenny represents this principle. She watches the world — she knows how Centillion works, she understands the surveillance — but she shields herself from its manipulation. She wears disguises, uses encryption, lives in a Faraday cage. She keeps focused on what’s real: actual human connection, privacy, autonomy, thinking her own thoughts.

The story’s most devastating insight is that even knowing all this, even seeing through the manipulation, Sai is trapped. The system has made itself indispensable. Without Tilly, he can’t function in the world anymore. His mind has been extended into electronic systems that are controlled by Centillion, and there’s no way to pull it all back inside his own head.

And that ending when Sai asks Tilly to turn herself off. She says she has. But the red light keeps blinking in the darkness. She never really turns off. The surveillance continues. The manipulation continues. Just like how Centillion’s fail-safe override turned Tilly back on when Sai tried to keep her off using the hardware switch.

This is what I noticed on social media years before I left. The weekly outrage/grief/fear cycle. The manufactured topics. Everyone thinking the same thoughts about them. We thought we were making our own choices about what to care about, what to share, what to think. But the platforms were deciding what we saw, and therefore what we thought about, and therefore what we cared about.

Liu wrote this story in 2012. The surveillance and manipulation he described have only gotten more sophisticated since then. The noise has gotten louder. The spectacle more overwhelming. Our devices more indispensable.

The question becomes: Can we watch the world without letting it mess with our minds? Can we keep focused on what’s real when everything is designed to obscure it?

I don’t think the answer is to become like Jenny and live in a Faraday cage (though I admire her commitment) but I do think we have to be honest about what these systems are doing to us. They’re not neutral tools serving our interests. They’re designed to capture attention, manufacture desire, and keep us reacting rather than thinking and feeling from within our own bodies and minds.

For writers, this raises urgent questions: Are we adding to the noise or cutting through it? Are we creating spectacle that obscures, or clarity that reveals? Are we writing to provoke reaction (engagement, clicks, shares) or to help people see what’s real?

Those are hard questions. The incentives are all wrong — the platforms reward spectacle, outrage, noise. Writing that helps people think clearly doesn’t go viral. Writing that cuts through the manufactured chaos doesn’t get algorithmic promotion.

But maybe that’s exactly why we need to do it.

The Master watches the world — understands how it works, sees the manipulation — but keeps focused on what’s real. That’s the practice. Not avoiding the world, but not letting it mess with our minds either.

Your Turn: Writing Prompts

Personal Prompts

Write about a time when you realised something you thought you wanted was actually manufactured desire that was planted by advertising, algorithms, or social pressure. How did you realise it? What did you actually want?

Describe your relationship with noise. When do you seek it out to avoid silence? What are you avoiding? What happens when you let yourself sit with quiet instead?

If you unplugged from all digital platforms for a week, what would you discover about what you really think versus what you’ve been told to think? Write that week as if it happened.

Fiction Prompts

Write a character who realises they can no longer tell which of their desires are real and which were suggested by an AI/algorithm/system. Show the moment of realisation and what they do next.

Create two characters: one who stays focused on what’s real despite the noise, and one who’s completely lost in the spectacle. Put them in conflict. What does each one see that the other can’t?

Write a story where silence or the absence of digital noise becomes dangerous in some way. What happens when the characters can’t use their devices? What do they discover?

I’d love to hear what comes up for you with these prompts if you’d like to share in the comments.

I hope you’ve enjoyed this month’s Storytelling with the Tao Te Ching. You can read the other posts in this series here.

With love,

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