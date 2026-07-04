The Mindful Writer

The Mindful Writer

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Shoshana Helman's avatar
Shoshana Helman
3d

I love your discovery and am so glad it happened before you tried to settle somewhere permanently! I think that life has taught me is that there is always deeper one can go. For me, that plays out in my close friendships and in my inner psychological excavations. I've also enjoyed adding in somatic practices lately, so my body gets to be included in the discovery process too (finally!).

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1 reply by Amanda Saint
Dr. Bronce Rice's avatar
Dr. Bronce Rice
4d

Love that you have followed your intuition and your heart and played out the great experiment in living. How else do we find out who we are and what we want in life. That isn't exaclty an easy equation of living to figure out. So I'm glad you have Mr Saint to help with the heart of the matter. Connected, grounded, living.

I've visited Lesbos once before by sailboat. What a gorgeous island.

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