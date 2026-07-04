Hi Mindful Writers,

It's been over a week since I last wrote to you. Eleven days, in fact. I had planned to write while I was in Greece on holiday after my sister-in-law's funeral, but I didn't get round to it. I decided to rest properly instead. Apart from a few Zoom classes that were arranged before the holiday was booked, for the 10 days we were there I didn't do anything except enjoy the sunshine, swim in the sea several times every day, eat delicious food grown nearby, and wander around the beautiful towns and villages of the island of Lesbos.

Some of my holiday photos

Being somewhere like that is a great mindfulness practice, as I felt fully present. It was so good to be outdoors all the time too. Now I am back in Scotland and trapped indoors again by torrential rain and strong winds, which aren’t forecast to stop until Tuesday. The sun isn’t forecast to make an appearance until next Friday. As I write this, it’s only 13 degrees Celsius and nothing like summer. I’m wearing a winter jumper, the heating is on, and I have the back-from-holiday blues.

But it’s not just the back-from-holiday blues. It’s also the blues of having been in this house sit for almost a year now, and not being able to move on for several more months. This is the longest I have been in one place since the lockdowns and that was an enforced stillness. Apart from the lockdowns it’s the longest I’ve been in one place since I lived in London and I left there in 2012.

In these eleven months here, I’ve come to realise that I really am a nomad, and that this idea I had in my head about finding a home and settling into it forever more isn’t actually what I want. I don’t want the responsibility and expense of looking after a building and filling it with things. I have finally accepted and understood that what I am seeking is inside me, and that I am a citizen of the world, at home wherever I go in it. I am incredibly privileged to be able to roam around, and I intend to make the most of it until I am too old to do it. Or until I find myself somewhere and, one day, realise I haven’t left.

Because wherever I am, I am with Mr Saint and connected to the global community I have built around mindfulness and writing. A community that is always growing, and showing me that what I share here, and in my courses and mentoring, is making a difference for people. And all of it is making a difference for me too. Teaching me, day by day, week by week, month by month, and year by year, how to live and write more mindfully, more compassionately, and to keep an open mind and heart to wherever my path leads me. To not get fixed on ideas and ways that things need to be.

As the Tao Te Ching says, a good traveller has no destination. I’ve been a traveller for a very long time, and for a while there I thought it had to lead, in the end, to a “home.” But now I know it’s the journey of life that I am on, and this is just a part of the path I am travelling. To learn all it has to teach me, I need to stay nimble and aware, and willing to follow it wherever it leads.

What about you? What has life shown you lately about the path you’re on?

With love,

Amanda 💙

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