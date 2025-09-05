Hi Mindful Writers, I hope all is well in your world. Before I share the first of the new monthly mindful writing resources I’m creating for you, I wanted to share a guest post I wrote this week for Kate Harvey all about how therapeutic writing sets you up to be a great fiction, memoir and life writer. Read it here.

Since deciding to launch the new monthly resources as part of the membership at The Mindful Writer (sorry I’m a month later than planned getting started! 💙), I've been thinking about what we need most to deepen our connection to our craft, to ourselves and our world, and to this community we're building together. I realised we need regular, intentional practices that help us remember who we really are as creative beings.

The writing world is full of noise. Rules about what make a "real" writer. Arbitrary standards that make us feel lesser. Comparison traps that steal our joy. But beneath all that noise, our authentic creative voices are waiting to be heard.

These new monthly Mindful Writing Resources will rotate through different themes and practices throughout the year. Think of them as monthly gifts designed to inspire, ground, and connect you more deeply to your writing life. My new learnings from the Mindfulness Mentoring Training Course I started this week will also be woven in as the months progress. These extra resources are for paid subscribers only but all subscribers get the weekly posts I share about mindfully writing with more compassion to heal ourselves and our world.

This month, we're beginning with The Inner Landscape Journal, which is an exploration of your writing identity and creative self. Not your life story but your relationship with creativity itself.

Below you'll find four contemplative writing explorations that can help you to challenge the writing world's limiting beliefs and tap into who you really are as a writer.

I’ll also be posting weekly community check-ins in the chat and I do hope you will take part.

These are more than just more writing exercises — they’re designed to help you create a writing practice that nurtures your creative soul and builds genuine connection within our community.

Ready to remember who you really are as a writer? Let’s get started!

With love,

Writing Prompts