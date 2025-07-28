Before we get started with this month’s exploration of the Tao Te Ching, I just wanted to let you know that I have had to postpone the start date of the new Present Tense Course, which was due to commence on 1st Sept. I had some news last week which means I won't have the time needed to dedicate to it: I’ve been awarded a scholarship to do a 16-week intensive Mindfulness Mentoring Training course with Tara Brach and Jack Kornfield also starting on 1st Sept, which I’m very excited about! It is going to require a big commitment from me. So with the teaching and mentoring I'm already committed to, and the community I have here on Substack, I won’t be able to run this course until the new year now. I’ll let you know when the new start date is confirmed and I will have wonderful new knowledge and skills to bring to it too. 💙

The Infinite Source

One of the books that has had, and continues to have, a profound impact on my life and way of being in the world, is the Tao Te Ching by Lao Tzu. So each month I am exploring a chapter of this book and how we can use its wisdom in our writing, and lives, today.

I hope you enjoy it. I'd love to hear from you with your comments and ideas. This month's chapter is from the Stephen Mitchell translation.

Chapter Four The Tao is like a well: used but never used up. It is like the eternal void: filled with infinite possibilities. It is hidden but always present. I don't know who gave birth to it. It is older than God.

The Paradox of Infinite Fullness

This brief chapter contains one of the central paradoxes of the Tao Te Ching: the idea that something can be constantly used yet never depleted, that emptiness is full of infinite possibilities. In our consumer, materialistic culture where everything has limits and resources are finite, where we're constantly told there isn't enough to go around, this concept can feel almost impossible to grasp.

The image of the well also speaks to something ancient and universal. Wells have sustained human civilisation for millennia, providing life-giving water from hidden depths. But here, Lao Tzu uses the well as a metaphor for something even more fundamental — the source from which all existence springs. Unlike a water well that can run dry, the more we draw from the well of existence, the more abundant it becomes.

What strikes me most powerfully about this chapter is how it can also relate to our relationship with our creative energy. As writers, we often worry about running out of ideas, about depleting our creative well, burning out. But this chapter suggests the opposite: the more we draw from the creative source, the more available it becomes.

The line that resonates most deeply with me is:

It is like the eternal void: filled with infinite possibilities.

This captures something essential about the creative process that I've experienced in my own writing. The blank page that once terrified me has become a space of infinite potential. That void isn't empty — it's full with every story that could ever be told, every character that could ever emerge, every truth and emotion that could ever be explored.

I think about the countless times I've sat down to write with no idea what would come, only to find that something always does. The source never runs dry. Even when I feel blocked or stuck, it's not because the well is empty — it's because I've forgotten how to access it, how to lower my bucket into those hidden depths.

In our hyperconnected world, we're constantly consuming content, filling our minds with noise and distraction. We can mistake information for inspiration, confusing the accumulation of data with the cultivation of wisdom. But this chapter reminds us that the real source lies deeper, in that quiet place that predates all our anxious striving and compulsive doing.

It is hidden but always present.

The Tao doesn't announce itself with fanfare or demand our attention with notifications. It simply is, waiting for us to remember how to listen, how to receive what it's always offering.

Story Reading

Love of My Days by Louise Erdrich

This story appeared in The New Yorker and can be accessed online here . You can also listen to the author read the story herself on The New Yorker's Writer's Voice podcast.

Synopsis

The story begins when Jake Weir returns home from town to find a stranger sitting at his kitchen table. Both men claim the house is theirs, leading to a standoff that reveals deeper questions about identity, belonging, and the mysterious ways life can duplicate itself. As the story unfolds, it becomes clear that something inexplicable is happening — a doubling that defies ordinary understanding but feels entirely natural.

Story Analysis

I chose this story because it embodies Chapter Four's concept of the eternal void "filled with infinite possibilities." Erdrich creates a narrative space where the impossible becomes real — where one life, one house, one identity can somehow accommodate infinite variations.

The story's mysterious doubling mirrors the Tao's paradoxical nature of being "used but never used up." Just as the well in Chapter Four can provide endlessly without being depleted, Erdrich's world seems to contain room for multiple versions of the same life, the same love, the same story. The repetition doesn't diminish the original but reveals that some sources of meaning are truly inexhaustible.

What strikes me most about this story is how Erdrich treats the inexplicable so matter-of-factly. The stranger at the table isn't presented as supernatural or threatening, but as another expression of the same essential reality. This reflects the Tao's quality of being "hidden but always present"— the source of all possibilities exists quietly beneath the surface of ordinary life.

The setting also creates the perfect conditions for mystery to unfold. Like the Tao itself, which is "older than God," this landscape contains depths that precede rational explanation. The slowness of communication allows for the kind of temporal gaps where the impossible can slip through and reveal itself.

The story shows the infinite possibilities contained within seemingly simple situations. A man comes home to find someone else living his life, and rather than resolving this with force or logic, the mystery is allowed to expand to reveal larger truths about identity, time, and the nature of existence itself. Suggesting that our individual lives might be like drawing water from an eternal well and that even though each experience feels unique and finite to us, we're actually accessing something much larger and more enduring.

What did you think of how Erdrich handled the story's central mystery? How did the doubling relate to your understanding of sources that never run dry? Let me know in the comments below.

Craft Development

In The Art of Fiction, John Gardner writes about what he calls the "vivid and continuous dream" that great fiction creates. He describes the writer's relationship to this dream as something we don't manufacture through force of will, but by creating the conditions for it to emerge naturally, like water rising in a well.

Gardner talks about how the best writing happens when the writer becomes so absorbed in the fictional world that they're no longer consciously constructing it but discovering it. This mirrors Chapter Four's description of the Tao as something that is "used but never used up" as the more fully we surrender to the story's natural unfolding, the more richly it reveals itself to us. Many a time I’ve been writing and feel like it’s coming through me rather than me consciously creating it. How about you?

This experience requires us to pay mindful attention to what the characters want to say to and through us — a quality of receptive awareness that allows us to notice what the story wants to become rather than forcing it into predetermined shapes. When we write from this place of attention, we tap into something larger than our individual will or ego.

The eternal void "filled with infinite possibilities" becomes accessible when we stop trying to control every aspect of our writing and instead trust in the process of discovery.

Writing Exercise

Think of a memory, something small and seemingly insignificant but that has stayed with you for years.

Now write about this memory for ten minutes, but don't try to explain why it matters or what it means. Don't analyse it. Simply describe it with as much sensory detail as you can recall, treating it like you're drawing water from a deep well — each detail another cup of water that reveals something about the inexhaustible richness of human experience.

Let the memory be complete in itself, full of the infinite possibilities that all our seemingly small moments contain. Trust that the significance is already there, hidden but present, without needing to be explained or justified.

New Work Prompt

Write a story about someone discovering an unexpected source of something they need — it could be a literal well, spring, or fountain, or something more metaphorical like a source of courage, wisdom, or healing. The key is that this source appears inexhaustible and somehow connected to something larger and more ancient than the character initially understood.

Your protagonist should experience the paradox at the heart of Chapter Four: the more they draw from this source, the more abundant it becomes, but they don’t know where it comes from or how long it will last.

Things to ask your protagonist when developing your story:

How did they first discover this source?

What were they seeking when they found it, and how does what they find differ from their expectations?

How do they test or explore the apparent inexhaustibility of this source?

What does it cost them to access it, if anything?

How does their relationship with this source change over time?

What role does mystery play in the source's power?

Remember the final lines of Chapter Four: "It is hidden but always present. I don't know who gave birth to it. It is older than God." Let the mystery remain mysterious. Don't feel compelled to explain everything about your source — sometimes the unknown is what makes something truly powerful.

That's all for this month's exploration of the Tao Te Ching. I really hope you have enjoyed it and I would love to hear your thoughts and ideas about it all and read the work from the exercises and prompt, if you feel comfortable sharing them.

I'll be back next month with Chapter Five. Read the rest of the posts in this series here.

Write well (haha!) trust the source, enjoy this amazing gift of life!

With love,

