The weather has changed here in Greece. After months of endless blue skies, clouds have gathered for the first time since June, and the air carries the promise of rain. The locals are thrilled. I won’t pretend that I don’t wish it had waited just a few days longer to break so our week here was sun-filled all the time. I get quite enough rain living in the UK!

But even on overcast days, the light here has a quality I’ve never experienced anywhere else — bright and luminous, nothing like the heavy greyness of UK clouds that press down on your shoulders. This morning I sat on the balcony drinking tea, watching sunbeams break through the clouds and spotlight onto the sea below, thinking about the new life we’re planning to build here, when memories of my nana came flooding in my mind.

I was seven or eight. It was summer holidays, and I was staying with my nana and grandad like I did every school holidays. Grandad worked shifts as a security guard at Heathrow Airport and Nana and I would be alone every day. We’d walk to the betting shop together where she’d study the racing form with the concentration of a scholar, as if she knew what she was doing, but she always just placed her bets on horses with names that made her smile.

On the way back, we’d collect blackberries from the hedgerows lining the alleys behind the terraced houses all jostled together, our fingers stained purple, and she’d let me eat them covered in sugar while she poured herself a gin and lit one of her many cigarettes she’d get through in a day. We’d settle in front of the television, cheering on her horses with the kind of wild enthusiasm reserved for the truly hopeful who’ve been revved up by sugar and booze and nicotine.

Later, she’d put on her records and we’d dance in the front room, singing along to the Beatles, before she’d slow it down and always get a bit maudlin when she played Danny Boy. Always the last record before we’d settle down for games of cards that would last for hours, where we’d bet for 2p coins.

What strikes me now, decades later, is not just what she shared, but what she didn’t say. The pauses between her words, the way her eyes would drift to the window. The stories that lived in her silences. That she often looked quite sad. Despite those silences and the sadness in her eyes, I realise now that my nana taught me that sometimes taking chances was just another way of believing in magic and celebrating being alive.

We all carry these untold stories, don’t we? The moments that shaped us but feel too tender, too private, too complicated to speak aloud. The experiences that changed us in ways we’re still discovering. The small revelations that arrived disguised in ordinary afternoons.

For years, I believed that some stories were meant to stay buried. That excavating them would be too painful, too messy, too risky. I wrote fiction instead, finding safer ways to explore difficult truths through imagined characters and made-up lives. While I still write and truly believe in the power of fiction, I’ve come to understand that the real stories that make up my life hold just as much weight.

Stories have their own timeline, their own readiness. When we’re ready to meet them with compassion rather than judgment, with curiosity rather than fear, they begin to reveal their gifts. They show us not just what happened, but who we became because of what happened. They help us understand the thread that connects the person we were to the person we are becoming. Sometimes they help us understand the people who shaped us, even when — especially when — we can only see them through the lens of our own experience, through the gaps they left behind.

This is the heart of memoir writing — not just recording events, but discovering the meaning they hold. It’s learning to approach our own lives with the same empathy we offer a dear friend. It’s finding the universal truths that live within our most personal experiences.

I can see my nana’s hands shuffling those worn playing cards. Her long thin fingers with prominent veins, always soft from the bottle of pink Oil of Ulay she kept in the cupboard next to her chair and rubbed in several times a day. She’d wink when she let me win our 2p bets and tell me I was beautiful, that I’d be a breaker of many men’s hearts, as if that was the most important thing a girl could aspire to. She was only in her fifties then, the age I am now. My hands have the same long, thin fingers and prominent veins.

It took me years to understand the gifts she’d given me, disguised as they were in what others might have called questionable lessons. Those summer days laid the foundation for my own hedonistic years — the drinking, the dancing until dawn in fields and clubs, the party drugs that made everything shimmer with possibility and opened my mind wide. The realisation that I really didn’t want the life my mother, stepfather and society were steering me into.

I still buy the occasional scratch card, still feel that flutter of hope she taught me. But what I didn’t understand then, what I’m only beginning to grasp now, are the questions her life raises. What was going on for my nana that she drank gin in the day? What drove her to gamble every day? What were her untold stories? Pretty much all I know is that she was a girl from the Jarrow slums who came to the south of England as a Land Girl in the second World War and never went back up north.

She died when I was thirteen, of emphysema from all those fags, when she was in her early sixties. I’ll never know her stories. Although my Uncle Pete did tell me that she was on tranquillisers for many years after she had four babies, two miscarriages and a stillborn baby, who was the twin of my mother, in the space of seven years.

I’m starting to explore the stories that connect me and her. Who she was as my nana, as my mother’s mother, and to try and understand who she was as just Kathleen Mary Painter — woman, dreamer, front room dancer, human trying to make sense of the world and find happiness. I feel like she really didn’t want the life her society steered her into either. That’s why she came to me so strongly today as my husband and I discuss ideas for our life in Greece. A life that looks nothing like the ones our conditioning tells us we should have.

Maybe your story is ready now too. Maybe it’s been waiting for you to turn toward it with gentle attention, to ask not just “What happened?” but “What does this mean? How did this shape me? What wisdom lives here that might help someone else feel less alone?”

If you’ve been feeling the call to explore your own stories, I’d love for you to join me and guest teachers Eleanor Anstruther Ros Barber and Teri Leigh 💜 for the next Mindful Memoir Course, starting October 6th. Over six weeks, we’ll create a safe, supportive space to approach your memories with compassion and discover the profound stories that have been waiting to be told.

Because you need to explore your stories and the world needs them too. The tender ones, the complicated ones, the raw ones. The ones that taught you something about what it means to be human. They matter more than you know.

With love,

Other opportunities to write with me

I have lots of workshops and courses coming up and I would love to work with you to deepen your craft and writing practice. See my Autumn & Winter schedule here.

Leave a comment

Share