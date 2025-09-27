The Mindful Writer

The Mindful Writer

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John Di Carlo's avatar
John Di Carlo
13h

Yes! The spaces between the words. We read so much about authentic dialogue etc etc etc . But the silences often tell us more — ask Chekhov or Clifford Odets

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Amanda Saint
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture