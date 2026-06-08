The Mindful Writer

The Mindful Writer

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lisa Fransson's avatar
Lisa Fransson
16h

This is beautiful Amand, and very similar to my own experiences. I checked my availability over the next few months, but unfortunately I would end up missing too many sessions.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Amanda Saint
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Amanda Saint · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture