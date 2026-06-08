Hi Mindful Writers,

This month’s approach to Storytelling with the Tao Te Ching is a bit different and rather than using a fictional story to relate this to, I am using my own life. This month’s chapter is from the Ursula Le Guin translation.

Before we get started I want to let you know that the deadline for applications to Writing the Bardo is only 2 days away now and there are just 3 spaces left to join us. Six months of writing, mindfulness and Yoga Nidra to help you find the writing that wants to come through you. Application deadline 8th June 2026. Find out more.

And a reminder that I am going Live tomorrow with Jeannie Ewing who is my next guest on the Liminal Writing series. Join us at 4pm UK time for a journey into what liminal writing means to her.

13 Look at it: nothing to see. Call it colorless. Listen to it: nothing to hear. Call it soundless. Reach for it: nothing to hold. Call it intangible. Triply undifferentiated, it merges into oneness, not bright above, not dark below. Never, oh! never can it be named. It reverts, it returns to unbeing. Call it the form of the unformed, the image of no image. Call it unthinkable thought. Face it: no face. Follow it: no end. Holding fast to the old Way, we can live in the present. Mindful of the ancient beginnings, we hold the thread of the Tao.

About three months ago, I had an experience in Yoga Nidra that fundamentally shifted something in me. It wasn’t a new understanding but a direct knowing of something I’d been learning intellectually for the past decade.

We were doing the body scan, moving through different parts. The teacher guided us to feel ourselves in the space beneath our body, then the front, then the sides. And somewhere in that I stopped being a body at all. I was just awareness. Just essence.

I couldn’t feel my body at all. There was no sensation of being contained, of being located in my head or my heart or anywhere inside the skin and bones that usually defines me. Instead, I was in the dark. Tiny pinpricks of bright white light everywhere against the black. Purple, gold, green colours appearing, growing, then disappearing.

I was floating there, and I knew — not as a thought, but as a direct experience — that my consciousness was not in my body. It was out there. Everywhere. This experience made more sense of everything I’ve been learning over the past decade. The teachings from Bruce Lipton about cells as antennae receiving consciousness. The understanding from Reiki that we’re all part of one field. The Tao Te Ching’s showing of the connections between everything, that nothing exists without the other. All of it suddenly came into direct knowing. My body was the antenna receiving the broadcast of me.

And it’s changing everything about how I live and how I teach.

The past decade has been a continuum of letting go. Closing my social media accounts. Walking away from the mainstream fiction publishing industry. Stepping back from building Retreat West. Each decision came because I intuitively knew those things were no longer aligned with me. And it wasn’t until I started having direct experiences in Reiki and Yoga Nidra meditations that I began to understand why these releases mattered.

The letting go came first. The understanding came after.

What I’m understanding now is that “Amanda Saint” is temporary. Not in the way that we have always known that since we came to understand we would die one day. But that this life, this body, this identity is real in this moment, and it matters while I’m here, but it’s not all there is. The consciousness I experience outside of this body, in the field, among the lights — that continues. That’s constant.

So I cling less to how things should be. I’m more accepting of what is. I notice upset and worry arising, and instead of getting caught in them, I recognise them and let them go. They’re just weather passing through the larger field. They’re not who I am.

Even my nomadic life has been part of this. Mr Saint and I spent years thinking we wanted to find a “home” and we thought we were ready to stop wandering. So we found this long-term housesit, and we’ve been here for ten months, with a long time left to go. And what we’ve discovered is that we don’t want to stop being nomadic. We want to remain free. The housesit is wonderful and the stillness has been nourishing, but we’ve realised we prefer not clinging to place, not identifying with ownership. We want to keep moving. Stay nimble. Keep discovering and exploring.

That’s the letting go continuing to unfold. Not clinging to ideas about how life should look, or ideas I once had of what I wanted. Accepting and trusting the freedom of not being tied to anything.

And this has completely transformed how I teach. My teaching used to be much more intellectual — explaining concepts, offering frameworks, teaching the ideas of mindful writing. Now it’s embodied. I invite the writers who work with me to sink into their bodies and let go of their minds. To find what wants to be written not from thinking but from presence. To have their own antenna moments, their own direct experiences of consciousness beyond the thinking mind showing them what it wants them to write.

I can’t teach them that understanding intellectually. It has to be lived. So I create space for the living of it.

This is what Chapter 14 is pointing to. The Tao that can’t be seen, heard, or grasped.

“You can’t know it, but you can be it, at ease in your own life.”

That ease comes from not trying to grasp. From letting go of needing things to be a certain way. From recognising that we’re part of something much bigger and more mysterious than our human minds can really grasp.

“Mindful of the ancient beginnings, we hold the thread of the Tao.”

Everything I’ve learned from ancient wisdoms and quantum science seems to say the same thing: the beginning was consciousness itself. The source that moves through all things. When we’re mindful of that, when we remember that’s where we come from, we can hold the thread lightly and let it change direction as it passes through our hands.

I’m so grateful for that Yoga Nidra session three months ago. Grateful for the direct knowing it gave me and keeps giving me each time I practice. Grateful for the decade of learning and letting go that prepared the ground for it. And grateful for the continued unfolding of understanding what it means to hold the thread of the Tao — to know that I’m temporary, but the consciousness I am is eternal, and that changes everything about how I move through the world.

How about you? Have you had any experiences that changed your understanding of life completely? Tell me in the comments as I’d love to hear about it.

With love,

Amanda 💙

Your Turn: Writing Prompts

Personal Prompts

Write about a moment when you experienced something that couldn’t be explained in words — a direct knowing that went beyond thinking. What happened? What did you discover?

Describe a time when you let go of something (a belief, a person, a way of life, an identity) without fully understanding why. What did you understand afterward?

Write about your body as an antenna. What is it receiving? What broadcast are you tuned into?

When have you experienced consciousness or awareness as larger than your individual self? What shifted in you?

Write about the continuum of letting go in your own life. What have you released? How has each release led to the next?

Fiction Prompts

Write a character discovering they are not confined to their body. How do they experience this? How does it change them?

Imagine a world where people understood themselves as antennae receiving a broadcast rather than separate individuals. How would they live differently?

Write about someone clinging to an idea of how their life should be, and then gradually releasing it. Show the unfolding.

Describe the experience of sinking into the body and finding presence there and what waits for you when the mind steps aside.

I’d love to hear what comes up for you with these prompts if you’d like to share in the comments.

I hope you’ve enjoyed this month’s Storytelling with the Tao Te Ching. You can read the other posts in this series here.

With love,

Write with me

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