After spending the past thirteen years guiding writers on their creative journeys, I'm so excited to share something brilliant for 2026: The Year of Mindful Writing is evolving and expanding into an even more comprehensive, supportive and transformative experience. I’ve spent the past two years developing it further and realising that community is such an important part of the teaching experience for me personally, and that it brings more richness to what I offer for the writers who take my courses.

What Makes This Year Special?

For the first time, I'm delighted to welcome Teri Leigh 💜 as my co-teacher. She’s a gifted healer, somatic practitioner, and writer who brings profound expertise in body wisdom, energetic healing, and the neuroscience of transformation. Together, we're creating a course that brings both the craft of writing and the sacred journey of becoming who you're meant to be through your creative expression.

By the time our 2026 journey begins, I'll have completed my Mindfulness Mentoring Training with renowned teachers Tara Brach and Jack Kornfield, bringing even deeper wisdom to our shared practice of mindful writing.

TeriLeigh and I will both be an active part of the online community space where the course content is shared and TeriLeigh will attend as many of the monthly scheduled Zoom sessions for each group as she can (dependent on time zone considerations).

The Perfect Partnership

While I guide you through the core elements of mindful writing — finding your authentic voice, writing with vulnerability and fearlessness, and creating stories that heal — and help you develop your craft at a technical level too, TeriLeigh will lead five transformative live sessions that dive deep into the embodied, energetic aspects of creative practice:

Month 2: Sacred Intention - Discovering your authentic creative purpose through ancient sankalpa practices

Month 3: Embodied Writing - Accessing your truest voice through body wisdom and somatic awareness

Month 6: Energetic Language - Understanding how words carry vibrational healing power

Month 7: Creative Cycles - Aligning your practice with natural rhythms through chakra-based elemental wisdom

Month 11: Alchemical Writing - The neuroscience of how transformational writing literally rewires our brains for healing

Plus Three More Master Teachers

We're also welcoming Ros Barber —acclaimed poet and author of The Marlowe Papers — to lead a powerful session on vulnerability in writing. Two additional master teachers will be announced soon, each bringing their unique wisdom to our year-long journey.

Why This Matters Now

In our divided world, we need writers who can create bridges of understanding, stories that heal rather than harm, and authentic voices that remind us of our shared humanity. This isn't just about improving your craft—it's about discovering how your unique creative expression can contribute to the healing our world desperately needs.

The Complete Experience

Over 12 months, you'll receive:

Monthly in-depth guides exploring everything from intention-setting to writing the sacred in the ordinary

Live monthly Zoom sessions for connection and feedback on the work you’re developing (replays provided)

Five transformative sessions with TeriLeigh (replays provided)

Three master classes with renowned guest teachers (replays provided)

A supportive community of fellow mindful writers

Personal transformation that extends far beyond the page

Get all the course info here.

Your Invitation

If you've been feeling called to write from a deeper place and move beyond surface goals toward authentic expression that serves something larger than yourself, then I hope you’ll join us.

Whether you're writing fiction, memoir, poetry, or creative nonfiction, whether you're just beginning or decades into your practice, this year will meet you where you are and guide you toward the writer and person you're meant to become.

How to Apply

For Paid Subscribers to the Mindful Writer Substack: You can apply right now and receive a 5% discount on the course fee. (Application link below)

For Everyone Else: Applications open September 1st and close December 7th, 2025. Everyone on the Wait List will get the application link on 25th August. Join the waitlist.

Applications are processed on a rolling basis, so I encourage you to apply early. Spaces are limited to ensure the intimate, transformative experience our community has come to treasure.

The Year of Mindful Writing 2026 begins January 2nd.

We hope you’ll be there with us.

With love

Application link for members