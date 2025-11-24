Lough Arrow, County Sligo, which I lived next to and visited every day when I lived in Ireland, and swam in every day in the spring and summer too.

“I was told by an elder that a soft breeze represents the ancestors. That it is the ancestors coming and just brushing energy through us, brushing energy around us.”

Last week as part of my Mindfulness Mentoring Training Course, a colleague led our peer group through a meditation to connect with our ancestral line and the land of our heart. What she guided us through was inspired by her Native American tribal traditions and it was beautiful, moving, and surprisingly powerful for someone like me who’s never felt a strong sense of where I belong or who came before me. Who hasn’t noticed the breeze of the ancestors brushing through and around me.

My family is fractured. People are scattered and estranged. Stories untold or half-told or lost entirely. The only story told to me about where I come from is that my birth was a mistake that ruined my mother’s life.

But in the meditation when I was invited to connect with my ancestral land, the land of my heart, my mind didn’t hesitate. It took me straight to Ireland. The land of the family I have never known.

My husband and I lived in Ireland for five years in total, on and off, in the same work for accommodation gig, and I instantly felt at home there. After Scotland, it’s the place I’d most like to be able to live. We travelled a lot when we were there visiting many different places, meeting many lovely people, and often feeling like we’d gone back in time surrounded by ancient landscapes and villages that hadn’t changed in many years. Recently, when I went through the process to claim my Irish citizenship and had to gather all the paperwork proving my ancestry, I found out about my paternal grandmother I never knew — Katherine Mary O’Sullivan.

Her son — my father, David — was only eighteen when I was born. He ran away from the marriage he’d been forced into with my mother, who was also eighteen, when I was still in her womb. I didn’t meet him until I was in my early thirties. Just once. We had an email and phone relationship for a while after that, but it fizzled out. Before it did, I learned I have a half-sister and a half-brother. People who share my blood, my DNA, who I’ve never met. I could sit next to them on a bus, or a train, or walk by them in the street and we wouldn’t even know we were related. Or maybe we would. Maybe we’d feel something, some sense of connection, even if we couldn't know that’s what it was. I also learned of my Irish heritage and that my grandmother’s family was huge and she was one of thirteen siblings.

She was born in Tralee, County Kerry, on a street I had walked down on a holiday in the town, before I knew anything about her. At eighteen, she moved to England where she met and married my grandfather, Harold Ryan, who came from Ireland too and who I also never knew. They lived in Yeovil, Somerset — where David was born and is also the town my husband moved to when he was eleven and lived in until he was sixteen. A town I have been to many times visiting my late mother-in-law.

The connections were always there, woven through my life like invisible threads. I just hadn’t known to look for them.

The Memories in the Land

In the meditation, I found myself instantly transported to Carrowkeel — a megalithic site that was a ten-minute drive from where I lived in Ireland that I used to visit often. I was standing barefoot on top of the hill, rooted into the land, surrounded by the ancient tomb energy, feeling the earth energy beneath my feet, the breeze of the ancestors caressing my face.

My husband emerging from one of the Carrowkeel tombs on one of our many visits there.

From that vantage point, I could see in all directions to other places we had visited: the Connemara mountains in the distance to the west, Lough Arrow just below me to the east, Knocknarea, Ben Bulben and the sea to the north, and to the south the rolling green fields leading to the rest of the country that is filled with people I’m related to but have never met.

All of this flowed through me during that meditation like a cleansing mountain stream. Flooding me with a profound sense of belonging and a knowing that I need to connect more deeply to the land of my ancestors, and hopefully to some of the people I’m related to as well.

So I’ve ordered the Ancestry DNA kit. When I share my results on the website, maybe there will be people I’m related to who’ve done the same. Maybe they’ll be able to share stories of the grandmother and grandfather and other relatives I never knew. Maybe I’ll find those half-siblings. Maybe I’ll discover I have cousins walking around in Kerry and Cork and Galway who could tell me stories about my ancestors that I’ve never heard. Or maybe I won’t. Either way is fine with me.

As, even if none of that happens, I now know I have them all, and the land, deep in my heart and I can carry that with me everywhere I go.

The field opposite the house we lived in and the Falabella ponies we helped to look after, with the Carrowkeel hill site in the distance behind.

Entering the Land of the Unknown

The meditation practice my colleague guided us through comes from traditions that have been carefully preserved and passed down through her tribe. It made me realise that, as well as having no idea of the people I come from, I lack any real sense of the beliefs and traditions of England, where I was born, and Ireland and Scotland, where my ancestors come from, before it was all stamped out by the Church.

We’re living in a time when the systems that are breaking our world are breaking down themselves. When so many people are feeling called to remember where and what we came from before these systems took over. So I’m inspired to research the past and understand more about the people that came before me and the traditions that once filled the lands of my heart.

What did my ancestors know about the land, about the skies, about the seasons, about the relationship between the living and the dead? What wisdom was lost when their ways were declared pagan, primitive, dangerous?

As writers, we’re often told to write what we know. But what happens when what we most need to know has been lost? When the threads connecting us to where we come from have been cut, scattered, buried?

Maybe that’s when we write to remember. When we let our words guide us back to the places we have forgotten but our higher selves still recognise.

There are so many of us that carry this same disconnection from land, from lineage, from life beyond this 3D realm. And from the sacred practices that once connected us more fully to a sense of being human on this earth, as part of this earth.

Standing barefoot on that hill in my mind’s eye, surrounded by tombs almost 8,000 years old, I felt something settle. The land knowing me even though I am gone from it and have never known the ancestors that connect me to it.

Katherine Mary O’Sullivan walked her path from Tralee to Somerset, seeking a new life, making choices I’ll never know about but that led to me being here now. Her son ran away from responsibilities he wasn’t ready for. Their stories rippled forward into mine. And standing on that ancient hill in a meditation inspired by traditions from another land many miles away, I felt such a strong call to follow the ripples home, even though I don’t know where they lead.

How about you? Have you ever felt a deep connection to a place you couldn’t quite explain? Or discovered ancestors whose stories changed how you see yourself? I’d love to hear about it in the comments.

With love,

Amanda 💙

