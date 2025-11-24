The Mindful Writer

The Mindful Writer

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rachel Loden's avatar
Rachel Loden
14h

I felt at home for the first time in my life when (after some devastating events in New York City) I took the Merritt Parkway, Highway 91 and routes 14 and 2 into the green mountains of Vermont. Driving the curving roads through villages with names like South Royalton and Sharon filled me with inexplicable joy. I was 18 years old and very raw and green when I rented a second floor apartment in a converted barn above a river in tiny Plainfield. In the even tinier Plainfield post office, I opened P.O. Box 6 and spent a year working, reading and seeing almost no one. Decades later I learned that some of my ancestors lived in and founded the town of Woodford, south of Plainfield, and had done the same in Deerfield, Sunderland, Hatfield and Hadley, Massachusetts, which I’d passed through on my way north. Unfortunately, a year later, I had to leave my aerie in Vermont but to this day can’t think of it without grief and a sort of ecstasy.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Amanda Saint
Shoshana Helman's avatar
Shoshana Helman
1d

Such a beautiful description of family and place, Amanda! Thank you for sharing. I’ve always been curious why I’m fascinated by certain disparate geographic locations (Albania and Samoa are two extreme examples) and not others. I don’t especially believe in previous lives, but these place-connections make me wonder. I don’t have a sense of place in this lifetime, having moved often as a child and not being close to my remaining family. The feeling of being adrift is palpable at times, and soothed most by friends’ invitations to join their clans.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Amanda Saint and others
9 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Amanda Saint
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture