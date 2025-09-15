Welcome to The Writing Sanctuary, a space where mindful writing meets transformative storytelling. Drawing from my training in therapeutic journalling and positive psychology, my many years of experience as a fiction and life writer, creative writing teacher and publisher, and my journey with mindfulness, Taoism, Buddhism, Gnosticism and metaphysics, each month I share insights and inspiration to help you develop your craft, connect more deeply to who you are as a writer and a human, and find ways of using your writing as a force for good in the world. I'm so grateful to you for being here and I'd love to hear what comes up for you.

I've been thinking lately about time. Not how fast it seems to go as you age (even though it absolutely does!), or the relentless tick of deadlines, or the pressure to produce work at breakneck speed, but a different kind of time altogether. The kind that allows stories to ripen like fruit on a tree, developing their full complexity and sweetness before they're ready to be harvested.

In our instant-everything culture, we've forgotten the art of literary patience. We want our first drafts to be almost perfect, our stories to emerge fully formed, our creative careers to unfold on our preferred timeline. We measure our worth by word counts and publication acceptances, forgetting that the most transformative stories often take years — sometimes decades — to find their true form.

What if our desperate rush to finish, to publish, to produce, is actually starving our stories of what they need most: time to breathe, to deepen, to become what they're meant to be?

The Wisdom of Not Knowing

The stories that change us most are often the ones we don't fully understand when we begin writing them. They come to us as fragments, whispers, half-formed images that haunt us. We start writing not because we know what we want to say, but because something insists on being explored.

My novel Remember Tomorrow took me five years to write and edit. In the early drafts, I thought I was writing a straightforward environmental dystopia. After many years working as an environmental journalist, I was angry about corporate greenwashing and wanted to expose the gap between promises and reality. But as I learned to write more mindfully, letting the characters guide me rather than imposing my agenda on them, the character and the story revealed layers I never expected. It became an exploration of hope and despair, of how we tell ourselves comforting lies when facing uncomfortable truths, of the very human tendency to destroy and to heal.

None of that deeper meaning was available to me in year one, or even year three. It emerged through the patient process of returning to the story again and again, each time with fresh eyes and a more open heart, as during the years it took to write it I was also turning into a different me.

This is what I mean by the wisdom of not knowing. When we rush to conclusions, when we force our stories into shapes that feel familiar or marketable, we often miss the more profound truths they're trying to reveal. But when we're willing to sit with uncertainty, to let our stories evolve at their own pace, we open ourselves to discoveries that can transform not just our work, but our understanding of ourselves and the world.

The Contemplative Revision Process

Our culture treats revision of our novels and short stories as a mechanical process — fix the plot holes, smooth the prose, make it "better." But there's another way to approach revision that feels more like meditation than editing. It's what I call contemplative revision, and it requires a different relationship with time altogether.

Instead of rushing to "fix" what's wrong, contemplative revision invites us to dwell with our stories. To read them slowly, feeling for their natural rhythms. To notice what wants to expand and what needs to fall away. To ask not, "How can I make this more marketable?" but "What is this story trying to become?"

This kind of revision can't be rushed. It requires what the poet Rainer Maria Rilke called "living the questions"—being willing to sit with what we don't yet understand rather than forcing premature answers. Letting the characters tell us what their story is.

I've learned that my best writing emerges when I stop trying to control the process and instead learn to collaborate with it. This means trusting that some stories need to hibernate for months or even years before they're ready for the next draft or even next chapter. It means understanding that not knowing what comes next isn't a problem to be solved but a creative state to be cherished.

Working with Natural Creative Rhythms

Just as the earth has seasons, our creative lives move in cycles. There are times for planting seeds, times for tending growth, times for harvesting, and times for lying fallow. Our productivity-obsessed culture tries to convince us that we should be in perpetual harvest mode, but this understanding ignores the natural rhythms that govern all living things.

I've noticed that my most fruitful fiction writing periods are often preceded by times of apparent emptiness — periods when I'm not actively writing but am instead reading, walking, daydreaming, or simply being present with the world around me. These aren't "unproductive" times; they're essential parts of the creative cycle.

In Taoist philosophy, there's a concept called wu wei, often translated as "non-action" or "effortless action." It's about working with natural forces rather than against them, finding the path of least resistance. Applied to our writing, wu wei might mean recognising when to go with the flow of what’s coming and to accept it when it slows for a while.

In our digital age, the pressure to produce and publish constantly is overwhelming. Social media rewards frequency over depth, quantity over quality. We're told to build platforms, maintain visibility, produce content on schedule. But what if this rush to publish is actually diminishing the very thing we most want to create: stories that matter?

I'm not suggesting we never publish, or that faster isn't sometimes better. But I am questioning whether our culture's emphasis on speed and productivity is serving our deepest creative aspirations. When we rush to publish work before it's fully realised, we rob ourselves and our readers of the transformative power that emerges from patient development of a story.

There's something sacred about the willingness to work on a story for years without knowing if it will ever find an audience. This isn't about perfectionism or fear of sharing our work — it's about devotion to the craft, about serving the story and characters rather than using them to serve our ambitions. The work becomes less about us and more about what wants to come through us. We become vessels for something larger than our individual egos, channels for the stories our world needs to hear.

Patience as Spiritual Practice

In the Buddhist tradition, patience is considered one of the highest virtues, essential for both wisdom and compassion. It's not passive resignation but active engagement with whatever arises, including uncertainty, difficulty, and the unknown.

Applied to writing, patience also becomes a spiritual practice. It's the willingness to sit with a story that isn't working without immediately trying to fix it. It's the trust that allows us to let characters reveal themselves gradually rather than forcing them into predetermined moulds. It's the faith that our creative process, however messy and non-linear, is ultimately leading us where we need to go and teaching us what we need to know.

This kind of patience requires a fundamental shift in how we define success. Instead of measuring ourselves by external metrics — words per day, pages published, books sold — we begin to value the quality of our attention, the depth of our engagement, the authenticity of our expression.

Learning to Trust the Process

Perhaps what we most need to remember as mindful writers in our speed-obsessed culture is how to go slow and trust the process. To understand that both we and our stories are always unfolding, always evolving, never finished in any final sense.

This perspective frees us from the burden of having to get everything right immediately. It allows us to see each draft not as a failure if it's not perfect, but as another step in an ongoing conversation with our characters and their story. It helps us understand that the writer we are today is not the writer we were last year or will be next year, and that this evolution is not a problem to be solved quickly but a mystery to be celebrated as it slowly unfolds.

Some of the world's greatest writers — Donna Tartt, Arundhati Roy, Joseph Heller — are known as much for the deliberate pace of their output as for the quality of their work. They understand that depth can only be achieved through time.

Writing Prompts for Patience

Here are five prompts designed to help you explore a more patient, contemplative approach to your writing practice:

The Long View Write about a story or project you've been working on for a long time. What has changed about it, and about you, through this extended relationship? What has this patience taught you about your own creative process?

The Fallow Field Describe a time when you weren't actively writing but later realised this "empty" period was essential to your creative development. What was happening beneath the surface during this apparent dormancy?

The Unfinished Choose a piece of writing you've never completed. Instead of trying to finish it, write about why it might need to remain unfinished for now. What is it waiting for? What are you waiting for?

The Seasonal Story Take a current writing project and imagine it moving through the four seasons. What season is it in now? What does it need from you in this particular season of its development?

Remember, there's no need to rush through these prompts. Let them simmer. Return to them over time. Allow your responses to evolve and deepen, just as your stories do.

The Eternal Now of Storytelling

Literary patience isn't about taking longer for the sake of it. It's about recognising that the deepest truths can only emerge when we create space for them. It's about trusting that our characters know things we don't yet know and our job is to let them reveal them in their own time.

When we write with this kind of patience, we discover that creativity operates in what the mystics call the eternal now — a place where linear time dissolves and we touch something timeless. In this space, the pressure to produce falls away, replaced by the joy of pure creation.

Our stories, like all living things, have their own timing. They ripen when they're ready, not when we think they should be ready. Our task is to tend them with love, to trust their natural development, and to remember that in a world obsessed with speed, our willingness to move slowly might be the best gift we can offer.

In choosing patience, we choose depth over surface, wisdom over cleverness, transformation over entertainment. And perhaps, in a world that has forgotten how to wait, our patient stories might teach our readers something they desperately need to remember: that the most meaningful things in life — love, wisdom, healing, understanding — cannot be rushed. They unfold in their own time, in their own way, when we create the conditions for them to flourish.

I'd love to hear your thoughts on this exploration of literary patience. How has time shaped your own writing practice? What stories are you learning to tend with greater patience? Let me know in the comments below.

With love,

