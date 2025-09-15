The Mindful Writer

The Mindful Writer

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Danielle Simpson's avatar
Danielle Simpson
1h

Thank you for this - it couldn’t have been more timely as I stress about the time it’s taking me to write and rewrite my novel and feel guilty for not being more productive on days when life gets in the way. An excellent article and so wise and reassuring

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Amanda Saint
John Di Carlo's avatar
John Di Carlo
2h

Thank you so much Amanda

Such a beautiful post; full of hard earned wisdom and compassion.i hope the next clause doesn’t sound too gushing, but it arrived in my inbox like the answer to a prayer.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Amanda Saint
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Amanda Saint
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture