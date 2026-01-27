Hi Mindful Writers,

For several months now, the word “alchemy” has been appearing everywhere for me.

At first, it was just a couple of times in a month or so. Then in articles and books I was reading. Documentaries I was watching. More and more frequently.

Then a couple of months ago I read The Soul of Money by Lynne Twist (I highly recommend it!), and the author talked about The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho throughout. I'd read this novel almost 25 years ago — found it on a bookshelf in a place we lived in temporarily when we first moved to NZ. After all the alchemy moments appearing everywhere, I felt a strong pull to read it again.

Recurring dreams. Following your heart no matter what. Overcoming setbacks. The universe communicating with you. The true treasure is inside you. Finding your true purpose. The interconnectedness of everything.

All the themes of my life over the past decade right there on the page.

Since reading that book, alchemy has been everywhere. Every few days in lots of different places. Even on a billboard on the side of a bus twice in one day in two different towns — Dalry where I’m living and Glasgow where I went to celebrate my 25th wedding anniversary. I’ve been trying to figure out what the message is.

Then last week, I received this WhatsApp from a friend I made on the Mindfulness Mentoring Course I took last year:

“Amanda, I’m so inspired by your entrepreneurship, everything about it, the way you live your truth and put yourself out there and help others in the process. I just wanted to say that because it moves me deeply 🙏🏼💜 A true alchemist - taking whatever life throws at you and turning it into gold. 🙏🏼”

And suddenly, it all became clear.

The Fire 🔥

Let me show you what the past decade has thrown at me:

Estrangement from my mother. The hardest choice I’ve ever made. It was necessary for me to be able to thrive instead of just survive, but devastating nonetheless.

Repressed memories of childhood sexual abuse resurfaced. My stepfather. My stepbrother. Memories my mind had buried for decades to keep me safe came back, demanding to be witnessed and healed.

18 bereavements. Almost all of them sudden and unexpected. Many of them true soul friends who hadn’t even got to fifty. My mother-in-law. My stepfather. Wave after wave after wave of loss.

Housing instability. Since 2022, the way we’ve been living nomadically doing house sitting and work for accommodation exchanges has become more and more challenging and precarious. Including last year’s sudden homelessness, which led to five months bouncing between Airbnbs, hotels, and holiday homes while trying to keep my teaching, mentoring and publishing, our only source of income, going.

Financial loss. In 2020, I lost several freelance clients when COVID wiped their businesses out. Over the past year I lost all my freelance journalism work to AI. Work that had sustained me since 2010 and now I’ve not had any commissions since March 2025. This means my income has halved.

That’s the fire. That’s what life has thrown at me. There has been more, much more, but these are the main infernos that have been burning through my life for the past decade.

The Gold ⚜️

In that same decade, while navigating all of that grief and pain and instability, I:

Wrote and published two novels, a novella and countless flash fictions and short stories. Narratives and characters that came through me during the darkest times of my life, channeling my pain into art. Healing me in ways I didn’t even recognise until afterwards.

Founded an award-winning indie publishing press that published 24 books by other authors between 2018 and 2023. Retreat West won Most Innovative Publisher in 2020 and was shortlisted in 2019. Creating platforms for other writers to shine while I was burning in the fires. Knowing that our voices matter and they need to be shared.

Founded a literary magazine in 2022 - WestWord, giving voice to flash fiction and short story writers around the world. Publishing stories that are ultimately filled with love and compassion for all us fallible humans who are doing the best we can with where we’re at.

Launched two successful creative businesses. Built them both from nothing with no investors, no help, no financial safety net, and kept them running through homelessness and grief and so much loss.

Wrote dozens of fiction courses, helped hundreds of writers develop their craft, and then created the Year of Mindful Writing which is now in its third year, with writers from every year who don’t want to stop as the transformation in their writing and their relationship with it is real and profound.

Became a certified mindfulness mentor. Completed meditation teacher training. Advanced to Reiki Level 2. Starting women’s empowerment coach training next month. Following a calling from deep in my heart that’s been telling me I need to walk a new path.

I didn’t do all of this despite the trauma and loss and pain.

I did this through it, with it, because of it.

That’s alchemy. I am an alchemist.

Because, alchemy isn’t about making trauma and loss and pain disappear or pretending it didn’t happen. It isn’t about toxic positivity or putting on a mask to show the world smiles while I cry.

Alchemy is about transformation through fire.

It’s about taking what burns you and using that fire to forge something that’s stronger. Facing it, using it, sharing it and showing the world who I really am. Not creating a public persona that’s full of fakery. Not trying to make myself and my work into something it isn’t to fit the mainstream moulds. Showing how it’s possible to have all of that thrown at you and rise from the ashes braver, kinder, and filled with more love.

Medicine for myself from which I’m creating medicine for others.

Books that help people feel less alone. Creative ventures that create opportunities for other people. Teaching that helps people transform their relationship with their craft and themselves and their world. Platforms that share voices that deserve to be heard.

The alchemist doesn’t run from the fire. The alchemist uses the fire.

Not because it doesn’t hurt, as the pain has been gut-wrenching, heart-wringing and overwhelming at times, there were days when I couldn’t do anything but let the flames of it all wash over me. But in refusing to let the fires destroy me. Choosing instead to let them transform me.

That’s me reclaiming my life, myself, from everything that tried to break me.

Alchemy.

The Message that Finally Sunk In

I think the universe has been sending me alchemy everywhere because I needed to see myself clearly.

Not as someone struggling and damaged, although I do of course struggle sometimes and I still have more healing to do, but as someone who has been forged in the fire to transform into the next stage of me.

All the grief and loss, all the learning, all the fires that have burned me have been the alchemical process.

I’ve been in the fire and I’ve been transmuted.

And now I have more idea of where it’s all been leading. I’m being called to hold space for other women’s transmutation.

The Year of Mindful Writing was the beginning. Showing writers how they can transform their relationship with their craft, with themselves, with the stories they’re here to tell.

But what’s emerging now feels like it goes beyond just writing craft. Where it’s leading is work that helps women liberate themselves from the limiting stories they tell themselves, the limiting stories they’ve been told about themselves, the limiting stories our societies tell us about what women are for.

Since we sold all our belongings and untethered ourselves from the way of living we’d always known thirteen years ago, I have been following the path where it leads me. I don’t know where it goes and can only see a few steps ahead at any one time.

But wherever it’s going next, I now know I’m ready for it.

For quite a few years now, I have had a sense of something new wanting to be born. It led me to train as a journal therapist, mindfulness mentor, meditation teacher, and to develop a Reiki practice.

At the time, I didn’t fully understand why I was being called to each of these teachings. But I’m now getting a sense of what’s been happening.

I’ve been gathering an alchemical toolkit to serve women through multiple modalities:

Mind - mindfulness mentoring, meditation teaching, empowerment coaching.

Body - Reiki energy work as a personal practice, which is what it was originally before it came to the West and became a hands-on healing modality for others.

Spirit - all of the above woven together with my lived wisdom that’s been forged in the fire for the past ten years.

Voice - writing as discovery and transformation practice.

Something that weaves all of this together in a brand new way to give women back their belief in themselves, their voices, their power. A sacred container where we can be vulnerable about our wobbles. Where we can celebrate our alchemy. Where we hold each other as we transmute our grief and loss into medicine, our silence into voice, our fear into courage.

I don’t have all the details yet. I’m letting it emerge organically, gathering feedback on my ideas, trusting what wants to come through.

But I know this is part of the alchemical work I’ve been burned to do.

Creating containers where women can support each other and transform together. Awaken together.

Because alchemy isn’t meant to happen in isolation.

The fire burns hotter when we tend it together.

We’re All Alchemists

If you’ve survived intense grief and pain and loss and somehow kept creating, kept showing up, kept choosing love — you’re an alchemist.

If you’re wobbling right now (and with everything happening in the world, who isn’t?) but still trusting that this too shall pass — you’re an alchemist.

You just need to keep transforming what tries to break you into something that helps you heal. Helps your capacity for love to grow. Love for yourself, and everyone and everything you share this beautiful, heartbreaking and utterly amazing human experience with.

What Are You Turning Into Gold?

I’m curious.

What has life thrown at you?

And what are you making from it?

What’s the medicine you’re creating from your own healing?

What’s the gold you’re forging from your own fires?

Tell me in the comments. I want to witness your alchemy.

With so much love,

Amanda 💙

