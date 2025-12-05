This extra monthly post is is for paid members of The Mindful Writer and has been adapted from my popular Year of Mindful Writing courses, which have sold out for the past two years. Join us to deepen your practice and transform your relationship with writing. You’ll also get access to our monthly Mindful Writing Marathons, live guest conversations with conscious creators, a mindful writing prompt app, and discounts on my courses and workshops. 💙

Hi Mindful Writers,

After last month’s playful exploration, we’re diving deeper this month into something that sits at the very heart of mindful writing practice: understanding why we write.

Not the surface answers — not “because I love stories” or “because I have to.” But the real why. The one that lives beneath all our surface intentions and external goals and ambitions. The one that keeps calling us back to the page even when it’s hard.

This is where the real transformation begins.