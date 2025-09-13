Hello Mindful Writers,

I've been brewing this idea for months now, letting it steep like the perfect cup of tea, and I'm finally ready to share it with you. It’s all about what I keep writing about. When we read and write stories that heal rather than harm, when we gather with other mindful souls to explore literature that nourishes the heart as much as it challenges the mind, we can create something wonderful and transformative.

That's what The Mindful Story Circle is all about.

Starting this November, I'm inviting you into a journey through short stories that exemplify compassionate storytelling. Each month, we'll explore one story, looking at craft, how they can teach us about authentic voice, emotional truth, and the art of writing with presence and purpose.

How it works:

One carefully selected short story that demonstrates mindful storytelling is shared on the first day of each month, along with a related craft exploration and writing prompts for you to start a new story inspired by the reading and the craft discussion.

A 90-minute Zoom gathering on the last Sunday of each month (3pm UK time) where we chat through what the story, craft content and writing prompts revealed for us (except December and we'll meet on the first Sunday of January instead, honouring the Christmas and New Year holidays).

Every story has been selected for its craft excellence and its capacity to help us understand ourselves, each other and the human experience more deeply. These are pieces that have stayed with me — stories that changed how I see the world, myself and understand our human hearts.

You can book individual months for just £30 each, perfect if you want to dip your toes in or if specific themes call to you. Or join me for the full six-month journey for £165 and get a discount for committing to the complete experience. Book the full 6 months here.

You’ll have access to a community space on my Wet Ink site where the craft content will be shared and where we can chat and share thoughts, inspirations and ideas as the months unfold, as well as swap work for feedback with other writers.

Month 1 - November: Finding the True Voice

We'll explore "A Thousand Years of Good Prayers" by Yiyun Li - a tender story about the space between languages and generations, showing us how authentic characters voice emerges through vulnerability and the courage to bridge differences. Book here.

Month 2 - December: The Beauty in Brokenness

"Virgins" by Danielle Evans teaches us how to write difficult emotions with compassion, exploring how we can transform our wounds into wisdom through storytelling. Book here.

Month 3 - January: Connection Across Difference

Through "Anything Helps" by Jess Walter, we'll discover how to write beyond judgment, using empathy to create genuine understanding between characters and readers alike. Book here.

Month 4 - February: The Sacred in the Ordinary

"What We Talk About When We Talk About Anne Frank" by Nathan Englander will show us how profound meaning emerges from everyday conversations, transforming ordinary moments into something luminous. Book here.

Month 5 - March: Forgiveness and Grace

"What You Pawn I Will Redeem" by Sherman Alexie demonstrates how stories can become vehicles for healing, using writing as a practice of redemption and self-discovery. Book here.

Month 6 - April: Gratitude and Connection

We'll conclude with Tim O'Brien's "The Things They Carried," examining how physical objects can carry emotional weight and how writers can approach difficult experiences with compassion rather than judgment. Book here.

Why Compassionate Stories Matter More Than Ever

In our divided world, we need stories that bring us together rather than tear us further apart. We need literature that reminds us of our shared humanity, that helps us approach our own struggles with self-compassion, that shows us how to write truth with tenderness. I wrote about the science that proves what a difference it makes when we read and write stories like this, here.

The Mindful Story Circle is my offering to writers who want to use their craft not just to write entertaining stories, but to write ones that also heal themselves and the world around them.

If this calls to you, please come join me.

With love,

