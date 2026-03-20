The Mindful Writer

The Mindful Writer

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Rose's avatar
Rose
1d

I see your sessions are on Zoom. I don't understand how to leave the Zoom link-up and go and write, when I write best on computer. I don't want to write longhand and leave the Zoom link open. That would not work for me. Is there a way of doing that, staying connected and writing online at the same time?

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James Xiangia's avatar
James Xiangia
2d

❤️❤️❤️

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