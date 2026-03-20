Hi Mindful Writers,

I have lots of great Zoom workshops coming up this Spring and Summer. These are now included with paid subscriptions to the Mindful Writer Substack or you can book and come along to whichever ones you fancy without becoming a member. Memberships are £6 a month or £60 for the year and tickets for each workshop if bought separately are £15.

Buy Tickets

Writing the Paradox - Stories That Hold Opposites

Sun 22 Mar 2026 15:00 - 16:30 UK

This workshop has been rescheduled from 14th to 22nd March as I hurt my back and was unable to run it on the original date.

The most powerful truths rarely fit into neat categories. A person can be both strong and broken. A moment can contain both ending and beginning. A story can be true even when the facts shift. This workshop, drawing on Taoist wisdom and quantum thinking, explores how to write narratives that embrace contradiction rather than resolve it and create the spaciousness that allows opposing truths to coexist on the page.

Through guided writing exercises and examples from contemporary fiction and memoir, you’ll explore the paradoxes in your own experience and learn to translate them into compelling prose. Whether you’re writing fiction, memoir, or personal reflection, you’ll discover how holding space for complexity makes your work more honest, more resonant, and more true.

What’s included: Teaching on paradox in storytelling with examples from the Tao Te Ching and contemporary literature, guided writing exercises exploring personal contradictions, optional sharing, and tips for recognising and working with paradox in your ongoing writing.

The Body Remembers - Somatic Writing for Memory and Imagination

Sun 19 April 2026 15:00 - 16:30 UK

What if the doorway to your most authentic writing wasn’t in your head but in your body? This workshop teaches you to access memory and imagination through physical sensation rather than purely mental recall, using breath awareness and body-based practices to unlock stories that live in your heart and bones.

Drawing on therapeutic journaling, Reiki, and mindfulness principles, you’ll learn techniques for tuning into the body’s wisdom as a source of creative material. Whether you’re crafting fictional characters, excavating personal memories, or simply exploring yourself through writing, you’ll discover how paying attention to sensation opens pathways that thinking alone cannot reach. Suitable for experienced and beginner writers.

What’s included: Guided breath and body awareness practices (all done seated, nothing requiring movement), teaching on embodied writing techniques, multiple writing exercises using physical sensation as the entry point, and tools for integrating body awareness into your regular writing practice.

The Space Between Words — Writing Silence and Stillness

Sun 17 May 2026 15:00 - 16:30 UK

Some of the most powerful writing lives not in what is said but in what is withheld. The pause before a difficult truth is spoken. The thing left out of a memory. The sentence that ends before it reaches its conclusion. In the Tao Te Ching, the empty space inside a vessel is what makes it useful — and the same is true on the page.

This workshop explores silence and restraint as active craft choices: how to use omission, white space, and the unspoken to generate meaning in any form of writing. Through examples drawn from memoir, personal essay, and prose poetry, you’ll discover how what you choose not to say can carry as much weight as what you do — and how learning to trust that space transforms your writing.

Suitable for writers working in any form, at any level of experience.

What’s included: Teaching on silence and negative space as craft tools, with examples from memoir and personal essay; guided writing exercises exploring omission, restraint, and the unsaid; optional sharing; and practical approaches for bringing this awareness into your ongoing writing practice.

The Liminal — Writing the In-Between

Sun 28 June 2026 15:00 - 16:30 UK

Thresholds are where the most interesting writing lives. The moment between sleeping and waking. The season between one life and another. The essay that sits in not-knowing rather than reaching for resolution. We tend to rush through these in-between spaces — in life and on the page — as though they are simply gaps to cross on the way to somewhere more solid.

This workshop invites you to slow down and inhabit the liminal: to write from the edge rather than the centre, to explore transition and uncertainty as rich territory rather than something to resolve. Drawing on Taoist wisdom around flow, impermanence, and the value of not-knowing, you’ll develop writing that honours the complexity of being in between.

Whether you’re working with memoir, personal essay, fiction, or life writing of any kind, this workshop will help you find the creative power in what hasn’t settled yet.

What’s included: Teaching on liminal space in writing and life, drawing on the Tao Te Ching and contemporary examples; guided writing exercises exploring thresholds and transitions in your own experience; optional sharing; and tools for sitting with uncertainty on the page rather than rushing past it.

The Unreliable Self — Writing Memory, Truth, and Story

Sun 19 July 2026 15:00 - 16:30 UK

Memory is not a recording. It is a story we tell ourselves, shaped by who we are now, what we need to believe, and what we have learned to forget. And yet we write from memory constantly — in memoir, in personal essay, in life writing of all kinds, and even in fiction drawn from lived experience. What does it mean to write truthfully when truth is always shifting?

This workshop explores the instability of memory not as a problem to solve but as a creative gift. Drawing on memoir theory and mindfulness principles, you’ll examine how meaning is made in the act of remembering and writing — and how being honest about the constructed, partial nature of your perspective can make your work more authentic, not less.

Suitable for writers working in memoir, personal essay, autofiction, or any form rooted in lived experience.

What’s included: Teaching on memory, narrative, and the constructed self, with examples from memoir and personal essay; guided writing exercises exploring the gaps, shifts, and layers in your own memories; optional sharing; and reflection on how embracing unreliability can deepen honesty in your writing.

Writing as Homecoming — Remembering Your True Voice

Sun 16 August 2026 15:00 - 16:30 UK

Somewhere beneath the writer who performs for an imagined reader, who second-guesses every sentence, who edits before the words have even arrived — there is a voice that already knows what it wants to say. This workshop is about reconnecting with that voice.

Drawing on mindfulness practice, the Tao Te Ching’s invitation to return to one’s own nature, and a deep belief that authentic writing comes from presence rather than performance, this workshop explores what gets in the way of your truest voice — and how to gently move those obstacles aside. This is not about style or technique. It is about recognition: learning to hear yourself on the page.

Suitable for anyone who writes — journals, letters, memoir, fiction, essays, life writing of any kind — whatever their experience level.

What’s included: Guided mindfulness practice as a doorway into writing; teaching on voice, the inner critic, and what it means to write from your own centre; multiple writing exercises designed to bypass the performing self; optional sharing; and practices for returning to your authentic voice whenever you feel you’ve lost it.

It would be great to see you there if you can make them live.

Replays are sent to all tickets holders if the time doesn’t work for you.

With love,

Amanda 💙

Other Ways to Write With Me

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