Hi Mindful Writers,

For the past seven weeks I’ve been immersed in the intensive Mindfulness Mentor Training with teachers that include Jack Kornfield and Tara Brach, and there are still nine weeks of learning to go. It has been deeply transformative already for my own personal growth and how I am learning to hold space for others in a completely different way than I have before. Not as a teacher imparting knowledge, but as what they call “a guide on the side.” Someone who creates the conditions for people to access their own wisdom, their own insight, their own path forward.

A new idea has been forming in my mind for the past month, and today I sat down and created the outline of what I am offering. It feels like this is what everything I have been doing since launching The Mindful Writer in February 2023 has been building to.

For many years, I’ve been teaching writing craft: how to structure a story, develop characters, craft compelling scenes, write using the senses. And I love that work and I am continuing to do it. But increasingly, I’ve noticed that writers don’t just need better technique. They need something deeper.

They need help with the relationship they have with writing itself.

They’re struggling with perfectionism that keeps them from finishing anything. With inner critics so loud they can barely hear their own voice. With creative blocks that feel insurmountable. With the fear that their stories don’t matter, or that they’re not good enough to tell them, or that times are too fraught for storytelling. With the exhaustion of trying to write while life keeps happening with all its loss, transitions, uncertainty and overwhelm.

And what I’ve come to understand is this: how we approach our writing is inseparable from how we approach our lives.

Which is why I’ve created something new.

Introducing: Mindfulness Mentoring for Writers

Starting January 21st 2026, I’m gathering a small circle of just eight writers for a 12-week journey of developing a more resilient, joyful, and sustainable relationship with writing.

This isn’t a craft course. There will be no workshopping, no feedback on manuscripts, no reading of your work aloud. Instead, this is about who you are as a writer and how you show up to the page and to your life.

Through guided mindfulness practices, reflective enquiry, and supportive community, we’ll explore:

How to befriend the difficult parts of the creative process instead of fighting them

Working skillfully with perfectionism, comparison, and self-judgment

Developing self-compassion when the inner critic gets loud

Finding your authentic voice beneath all the conditioning and adaptation

Cultivating a sustainable practice that nourishes rather than depletes you

Reconnecting with the joy and play that made you fall in love with writing

Staying creative through life’s inevitable transitions and challenges

Each Wednesday from 4:00-5:30 PM UK time, we’ll meet on Zoom. We’ll begin with mindfulness practice to ground ourselves in presence. Then we’ll explore that week’s theme together — not through me giving lectures, but through reflective questions, deep listening, and the collective wisdom that emerges when writers feel truly safe to share.

Between sessions, you’ll have optional daily practices, reflective prompts, and curated readings to deepen the work.

The Journey

Over our three months together, we’ll move through these themes:

Month One: Foundations

Arriving and setting intentions • Embodied awareness • Meeting the inner critic • Befriending difficulty

Month Two: Deepening

Writing from authenticity • The practice of showing up • Creative blocks as doorways • Becoming a compassionate witness

Month Three: Integration

Reconnecting with joy • Writing in community • Life as practice • Being a mindful writer

By the end of our twelve weeks, my hope is that you’ll have cultivated a fundamentally different relationship with your creative life. One grounded in presence, self-compassion, and genuine connection to yourself, to your craft, and to the world your stories serve.

The Dana Model

Using the ancient Buddhist tradition of dana, or generosity practice, to join, you’ll pay a £150 deposit (this can also be paid in two monthly instalments of £75 each) to secure your place and demonstrate your commitment to the work. Then, at the end of our twelve weeks together, you’ll be invited to make an additional dana offering of what feels right based on the value you’ve received and your financial circumstances.

This might be more than the deposit. It might be the same. It might be less. Whatever is appropriate for your situation. There’s no judgement, no minimum, no expectation beyond your honest reflection on what feels right.

I’m choosing this model because I believe it creates a space of generosity and mutual support rather than transaction. It honours both the deep value of this work and the reality that we all have different financial circumstances. Most importantly, it ensures that anyone who would truly benefit from this circle can access it.

Pay in full - £150

Pay in 2 instalments - £75 each

Who This Is For

This mentoring circle welcomes writers of all levels of experience who:

Feel burned out, blocked, or disconnected from their creative practice

Struggle with perfectionism or harsh self-criticism

Are navigating life transitions that impact their writing

Want to develop a more sustainable, joyful relationship with their craft

Seek supportive community without the pressure of workshopping

Feel called to write with greater authenticity and heart

Are ready to explore the deeper questions of why and how they create

You don’t need any previous mindfulness experience, just bring an open heart and willingness to explore.

The Practical Details

What: Mindfulness Mentoring for Writers (12-week program)

When: Wednesdays, 4:00-5:30 PM UK Time

Dates: January 21 - April 8, 2026

Where: Live on Zoom (recordings provided) and access to a private community space on my Wet Ink course platform

Group Size: Maximum 8 participants

Investment: £150 deposit + dana offering of your choice at completion

What’s included:

12 live 90-minute mentoring sessions

Session recordings for replay access

Weekly practices and reflections

Curated readings and resources

Access to private online community

Personal guidance and support throughout

Places are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

This program is bringing together my fifteen years of teaching writing, my decade of daily mindfulness practice, my training in therapeutic journaling and positive psychology, and now this beautiful and profound mentorship training course I’m taking, which will be complete by the time this program starts.

But more than that, it’s an offering of what has genuinely transformed my own life and creative practice. Living aligned with mindfulness hasn’t just made me a better writer, it’s made me more whole, more present, more capable of meeting life with an open heart.

As if there’s anything I’ve learned, it’s that we can’t create meaningful work while being at war with ourselves. We can’t write with authenticity and joy while drowning in shame or comparison or perfectionism. We can’t sustain a creative practice that feels like punishment.

There’s another way. A kinder way. A way that honours both the work and the person creating it.

That’s what I want to share with you.

I hope you’ll join me. If you have any questions, please get in touch. 💙

With love,

