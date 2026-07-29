The Mindful Writer

The Mindful Writer

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Lisa Fransson's avatar
Lisa Fransson
7h

"Do you have the patience to wait

till your mud settles and the water is clear?" - This is the phrase that resonated with me today, or right now. I'm working towards a change, where instead of spending the days chasing my tail and trying to "achieve" I'm looking to take the day as it comes and go wherever interests me. I am right at the beginning of this shift, just back from having visited my family in Sweden, which always leaves me reconsidering where I am and what I want,, but I realise this is going to require reprogramming, unlearning of deep conditioning, and patience to let the mud settle until the water is clear 🙏🏼

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