Hi Mindful Writers,

In 2025, I was awarded a scholarship for the Mindfulness Mentoring Training Course and this year I was awarded another to take the Mindfulness Meditation Teacher Certification Program in 2027. Without these scholarships I would not have been able to take either of these courses and I am so grateful that the opportunity was available to me.

So I am making scholarships available for Year of Mindful Writing 2027 for the un-mentored spaces on the course. I am not in a financial position to offer full scholarships, as running these courses is how I make my living, but I can offer scholarships of 20%, 30% or 40% off of the full year’s cost, payable in full, or in 6 or 12 instalments.

These spaces are for people who feel really drawn to the course but would struggle to pay the full fee.

Scholarship Costs

20% discount

£600 paid in full

£102 a month for 6 instalments

£51 a month for 12 instalments

30% discount

£525 paid in full

£88 a month for 6 instalments

£44 a month for 12 instalments

40% discount

£450 paid in full

£76 a month for 6 instalments

£38 a month for 12 instalments

Apply for a scholarship place here

Year of Mindful Writing

This is a year-long journey of writing, mindfulness and community where we show up to the page with intention, curiosity and joy. We have a private community space where the coursework is shared and where we can chat and share ideas and writing ongoing, plus we get together on Zoom twice a month too (at 3.30pm UK time for 90 minutes so it needs to work for your timezone!). Get all the info here.

This course has been transformative for the people who have gone through it so far, and for me guiding them through it, and almost everyone that has taken it is still with me and will be going into their second, third and fourth years in 2027 (this is not a requirement though and you don’t have to do more years!). The connections they make are real, the transformations in their writing and life are real, and I would love to share this with you too.

Alongside my teachings, there are 5 workshops in the year with Teri Leigh 💜 who brings wonderful depth and new angles to the course materials.

Here are some of the things people from previous years have said about it.

“Amanda’s Year of Mindful Writing course is a lovely warm, safe and supportive space. Teri Leigh brings sparkle throughout, inviting connection to our physically felt experience of words. If I had to choose just one word to describe the lingering effect of being part of this, it’s NURTURED.” — Brighde

“I am now in my third year of Mindful Writing with Amanda, and it’s completely changed my writing mindset and practice. I’ve learnt how to silence the critic, step away from deadlines and submissions and focus on a much deeper and more profound relationship with my writing.” — Fiona

“The Year of Mindful Writing has been revelatory to me in many ways. I have written several pieces that have allowed me to explore parts of my past with openness and vulnerability. Through these lessons and writings, I am becoming emotionally grounded in new and deeper ways.” — Pamela

“Amanda isn’t just a writing teacher; she is a mentor and a guide. I unequivocally recommend her courses and coaching if you seek to improve your writing, connect more deeply with yourself and the creative force, and find renewed joy in life and in your writing.” — Loretta

So if you’ve been wanting to join and money is the only thing stopping you, I understand completely as money stops me doing many things too, and I hope you’ll apply for a scholarship.

The deadline for applications is 11pm on 31st October in whatever time zone you’re in.

With love,

Amanda 💙