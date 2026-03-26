The Mindful Writer

The Mindful Writer

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Andrew Baglia's avatar
Andrew Baglia
33m

Welcome to the New Earth. Let’s create for the good of the whole! 💗

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1 reply by Amanda Saint
Madeleine Armstrong's avatar
Madeleine Armstrong
4h

I wish I could feel as hopeful as you, Amanda. I feel like whatever is coming will be worse. I agree that most people are lovely, but unfortunately the bad ones always seem to rise to the top, whatever system we're in, be that capitalism, communism etc. I really hope I'm wrong x

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