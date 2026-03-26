Hi Mindful Writers,

We are living through a complete breakdown of everything we’ve ever known. Look around. The old world is crumbling, the chaos of a civilisation ending, one that cannot work anymore, because it’s too unjust, too greedy, too filled with hate and division, is all around us. Things are never going back to how they were before.

Now is the time when we have to stop wishing and believing that we can get back to the way things used to be and instead write a new story for humanity. One we all want to live in. Where everyone has enough food and a safe home, where everyone is respected and knows that they matter, where we work together for the good of all, and all we have is shared equally with love in our hearts for everyone, no matter their race, gender, nationality, class and beliefs. Where our beautiful planet is able to recover from the ravages of the industrial capitalist age.

This is my truth.

The messages I have been getting in meditation since last summer have been telling me to share my truth without fear. On Monday this week in my morning meditation, huge grief flooded through me for what we are witnessing as this year begins and the civilisation we’ve built crashes to its end. I sobbed for twenty minutes. I let my heart feel it all as it’s only in feeling, really feeling, the pain and the horror that’s being inflicted on so many of our human family, and our amazing world and all the creatures, trees and plants we share it with, will we finally understand that what happens to one happens to us all. We are all connected energetically, spiritually, resonantly. You know you can feel it too. That’s why you subscribe here and why you read what I share, as this is what I talk about all the time.

We can no longer say or feel or believe that it’s not having an impact on us as it’s all so far away. The cumulative effects of all the wars in history and throughout our lives, the hate speech, the greed, the division, the competition built into the heart of our societies, has always been having an impact on us. That we have to fight to defend what’s ours is what we’re taught from the moment we arrive in this world. That others are out to get us, take from us, do us wrong, is the message the mainstream media and governments give us every day. It’s not true.

In the past thirty years, I have been to so many places all around the world and on the whole what I have witnessed is LOVE. Mostly everyone, everywhere is kind and giving. We’re all the same and we all want the same things. To feel safe and loved and peace and joy. To be part of a community that looks out for each other.

Some of us are saying and doing terrible things right now but nobody is our enemy. So many of us are living in a place of deep hurt and fear. A fear that is stoked up by manipulative media in minds not taught to think critically, through an education system that wants us to memorise things to pass tests and become worker bees. I know because it’s the education I had. The working class life I was born into. We’re programmed to live the life that serves the machine. School, work, taxes, mortgage, kids, retirement. But jobs are being cut, bills are rising, pension pots are disappearing, and many of us are afraid. Terrified. And the propaganda churned out by our governments and the media every day builds on that fear by creating fake demons in our minds. To distract us from the fact that all the problems and chaos we are living through are being created by the governments and the corporations that put profit before everything. Everything.

To believe we can really create a world so different from the one we have may seem naive. I truly believe it’s not. If you’ve been reading my work for a while you will know that I have rewritten my own story of who I am and what I am capable of. Collectively we can rewrite the story of humanity. It’s up to us. Nobody is coming to save us. Now is the time we have to start.

We do that by telling a different story about ourselves. Not the one where we judge ourselves harshly by other people’s words and standards that were planted in our heads. That’s where I started a decade ago and my life and reality now is nothing like it was in the past. Then when we’re filled with enough love for ourselves, we spread it outwards to everyone we have in our lives, everyone we encounter, every way we be in the world. And we keep doing that. No matter what.

In a session I had with the writers on the Year of Mindful Writing on Monday, I said that being a mindful writer is not just about the words we put on the page, although they do of course matter, it’s also about the stories we tell in our heads and to others about what being human is, it’s the way we move through the world, and it’s about being the love and the change we want to see. It ripples out.

These are my truths. What are yours?

Please tell me in the comments or by replying to the email. I really want to know. The time for us to come together and rewrite our human story is now.

With love ,

Amanda 💙

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