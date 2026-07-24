Hi Mindful Writers,

If you’ve been reading my work for a while, you’ll know I had a very difficult and damaging relationship with my mother, and for the longest time that meant I had a difficult and damaging relationship with myself. But I’ve spent the last decade rewriting my story and changing the beliefs her behaviour towards me had instilled. In doing so, I have been able to understand and forgive her and myself for the ways in which we hurt each other and ourselves. And I want to help you do the same.



Rewriting the Story is four live 1-hour sessions on Zoom on Fridays in August: 7th, 14th, 21st, 28th at 3pm UK. It’s just £10 for each session bookable in one block at £40 for all four. No replays for this one — it’s live only to keep the space safe for everyone. I will be sharing the tools and ideas that helped me access my own inner wisdom and start to see my worth and heal my relationship with myself which, in turn, transformed my whole life. You’ll write to prompts and there is no obligation to share anything.

If your relationship with your mother left you carrying doubt about your worth, your place in the world, or how to be loved and show love, this is for you. I’ll bring practical mindfulness tools and guided writing prompts to help you notice the stories you carry and begin writing different ones. There is no pressure to share.

Book here

Why do this work?

When your mother doesn’t respect you and treat you with kindness as an adult, it’s so hard to untangle your true worth from her treatment of you. I know this because my mother was physically abusive to me until I was in my early twenties, when I finally stood up to her. She was verbally and emotionally abusive until a decade ago when I was in my early forties and I finally took responsibility for myself and said no more.

Why do this with me?

Doing this work myself and bringing mindfulness into my life and my writing has changed everything about how I feel about myself, how I process my emotions, how I behave in relationships, how I feel about my writing craft, and how I deal with the challenges life brings. I’m living the transformation I want to guide you through. All of it comes from my lived experience with my mother, with myself, and through the training I’ve done in journal therapy and mindfulness teaching.

My vision is to help people have a happier, more meaningful relationship with themselves, their writing, their families and friends, and the world they’re part of. As when we have that, we become part of the change our world needs, as we are kinder, more loving, more compassionate and that ripples out in everything we do.

If any of this has struck a chord with you, I’d love you to join me for Rewriting the Story where we’ll look at the stories we carry and begin writing different ones. Book here.

And if this is something you want to go deeper with, I also have a small number of places for in-depth work where we meet three times one-to-one for 90-minutes each time, over a period of 6-12 weeks, and I share journalling prompts and provide support in-between the meetings: Rewriting the Story 1-1.

If you have any questions, reply to the email or leave a comment on the post and I’ll get back to you.

With love,

Amanda 💙