I’ve lost track of myself.

We moved about so much over the past few weeks that I’ve been waking up not knowing where I am. It’s 6.30 pm as I’m writing this and I’ve only just realised it’s Monday and I should’ve sent a personal essay today.

Instead, I’m going to share some of what appeared on the page in yesterday’s Mindful Writing Marathon. It was a lovely session with women from the UK, Australia, Germany and Portugal all sharing whatever came from their hearts to the prompt words. I find these sessions really feed my soul.

Anna who joined us from Berlin wrote and read hers in German, which brought a wonderful new dimension to our time together. She gave us the gist of it and it was so lovely to hear her read and even though we couldn’t understand all of the words, the feeling of them really shone through.

The final prompt we wrote to was “Pray” and here’s what came out of me. Copied straight from my notebook without editing.

“Prayers do have power. Our words resonating out into the universe create new energies, new possibilities, open up pathways for the world we want to see to make its way towards us. We don’t have to be religious to pray. Our prayers don’t have to be directed to a God-figure. The universe is listening. The universe working with us can provide, can protect, can alter the direction of our lives. Studies have shown that when groups pray together and put their intentions on specific outcomes, they can influence what happens half a world away. The universe carries those prayers there for them and plants them in the hearts of others to bring more peace, more love, more unity to our world.”

I hope you enjoy my little prayer for peace.

With love,

Amanda 💙