Hi Mindful Writers,

Even though I’m still in hibernation mode as here in Scotland it’s not getting properly light until around 9am and is dark again at 4pm, I have been making gentle plans for new writing opportunities and I’m also delighted to announce that the free writing hours, which got waylaid after I had so much upheaval in 2025, are back! They are restarting on 17th February and will run most weeks on a Tuesday apart from when I have already got other things planned. You’ll need to register for each one so I know who’s coming. Register here.

I’ve got new workshops, new courses and more new ideas that are brewing and the seeds will be ready to plant soon. I hope to see work with you this year as you tap into yourself through writing to bring more peace and compassion to your life, your craft, and your relationships.

This morning I had a guided meditation attunement session with my Reiki teacher and as always I got lots of messages coming through. A main one was “Create Connection” and although I am already doing that, I know that this year I need to build on that further to create a community of people supporting each other, exploring this human experience through writing, and using their words to foster compassion, peace and love in the world.

"Amanda isn’t just a writing teacher; she is a mentor and a guide. I unequivocally recommend her courses and coaching if you seek to improve your writing, connect more deeply with yourself and the creative force, and find renewed joy in life and in your writing." – Loretta

Upcoming Zoom Workshops

Replays are provided for all ticket holders.

The Inner Landscape - Writing Your Emotional Weather

Sat 14 Feb 2026 15:00 - 16:30 GMT Online, Zoom

How do you write what you’re feeling when the feeling itself seems too big, too complex, too contradictory for words? This workshop teaches you to map your internal emotional states. Through a gentle body scan meditation and guided writing exercises, you’ll tap into your emotional patterns and give them shape through imagery — transforming abstract feelings into vivid, tangible prose.

Perfect for fiction writers seeking authentic character interiority, memoir writers excavating their own experience, and anyone wanting to understand themselves better through journaling. No previous writing experience necessary — just a willingness to explore your inner weather with curiosity and compassion.

What’s included: Guided mindfulness practice, teaching on emotional metaphor and imagery, writing exercises with prompts, optional sharing in a supportive environment, and practical techniques you can use long after the workshop ends.

Book here for £15

Writing the Paradox - Stories That Hold Opposites

Sat 14 Mar 2026 15:00 - 16:30 GMT Online, Zoom

The most powerful truths rarely fit into neat categories. A person can be both strong and broken. A moment can contain both ending and beginning. A story can be true even when the facts shift. This workshop, drawing on Taoist wisdom and quantum thinking, explores how to write narratives that embrace contradiction rather than resolve it and create the spaciousness that allows opposing truths to coexist on the page.

Through guided writing exercises and examples from contemporary fiction and memoir, you’ll explore the paradoxes in your own experience and learn to translate them into compelling prose. Whether you’re writing fiction, memoir, or personal reflection, you’ll discover how holding space for complexity makes your work more honest, more resonant, and more true.

What’s included: Teaching on paradox in storytelling with examples from the Tao Te Ching and contemporary literature, guided writing exercises exploring personal contradictions, optional sharing, and tips for recognising and working with paradox in your ongoing writing.

Book here for £15

The Body Remembers - Somatic Writing for Memory and Imagination

Sat 18 Apr 2026 15:00 - 16:30 BST Online, Zoom

What if the doorway to your most authentic writing wasn’t in your head but in your body? This workshop teaches you to access memory and imagination through physical sensation rather than purely mental recall, using breath awareness and body-based practices to unlock stories that live in your heart and bones.

Drawing on therapeutic journaling, Reiki, and mindfulness principles, you’ll learn techniques for tuning into the body’s wisdom as a source of creative material. Whether you’re crafting fictional characters, excavating personal memories, or simply exploring yourself through writing, you’ll discover how paying attention to sensation opens pathways that thinking alone cannot reach. Suitable for experienced and beginner writers.

What’s included: Guided breath and body awareness practices (all done seated, nothing requiring movement), teaching on embodied writing techniques, multiple writing exercises using physical sensation as the entry point, and tools for integrating body awareness into your regular writing practice.

Book here for £15

Upcoming Courses

I have two brand new courses starting soon and the third outing for the Mindful Memoir Course.

Quantum Flash

Start date: 2nd February 2026

This six-week course is designed for flash fiction writers ready to experiment with narrative structures inspired by science and spirituality. Expect six fun and inspiring weeks, where you’ll explore concepts from quantum mechanics, consciousness research, and ancient wisdom traditions as creative constraints for pushing flash fiction into uncharted territory.

Mindful Memoir

Start date: 2nd March 2026

Memoir is so much more than a simple recollection of the past. Over this six-week course you will join a small group of other writers as you respond to prompts designed to guide you through the essential elements of writing memoir. Expect in-depth lessons, reflective writing prompts, and compassionate guidance, all with the aim to show you how to tell your story with honesty, emotional resonance, and literary craft.

Compassionate Storytelling

Start date: 16th March 2026

Storytelling has always been an important way in which humans process the world. Especially in times of division. Stories have the power to build bridges across difference, create understanding between opposing viewpoints, and remind us of our shared humanity. Over this six-week course you will explore techniques that help you convey true compassion in your writing, whether you’re crafting fiction, exploring memoir, or writing your present-moment life.

If the time is right for you to write with me, I look forward to being with you at one or more of my workshops and courses.

With love,

Amanda 💙