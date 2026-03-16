The Mindful Writer

The Mindful Writer

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Karen R Connelly's avatar
Karen R Connelly
3d

I'm afraid I can't help you out financially, but I'm happy your life is going on the direction you want it to. Good luck with everything.

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1 reply by Amanda Saint
Nina Miller Writes's avatar
Nina Miller Writes
3d

Happy to help anyway I can! Good luck with reaching your goal and thank you for all that you do!

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