Walking into the light, Glasgow, Scotland. © Amanda Saint

Hi Mindful Writers,

Have you been feeling strange over the past couple of weeks? I have. A mix of excitement, dread, contentment, melancholy, worry, and belief that all will be well. A cocktail of emotions that I always move through but not usually quite so frequently and they have been more intense as we’ve moved from the depths of winter to the first signs of Spring, then back to winter again. Today is the sixth day of heavy rain here in Scotland and the gaps in the downpours where I can get outside have been few. Maybe I have cabin fever?

One of my dead friends has been coming to my dreams really frequently and I don’t know why she visits so often. She doesn’t say anything. I hadn’t seen her in years when she died in 2021 and the time when we lived, worked and partied together is way in the past. I don’t feel I am even the same person she knew. But those years when we were always at each other’s sides have obviously created a spiritual and psychic entanglement that has lasted.

We were so similar in many ways back then. Before we shared a flat, then a house, when we’d meet in town for nights out, we’d often have really similar outfits on. When we lived together, several times we went clothes shopping separately and returned with the exact same items. We had the same silly sense of humour and would sit and watch the same funny film (Ace Ventura Pet Detective) over and over, laughing just as much the seventh time we saw it as the first. We both loved to go out dancing all night and eat Indian food. We were friends at a completely carefree time of our lives.

Maybe she’s coming to me so frequently in my dreams to tell me I need to lighten up, bring back some of that carefreeness to my life now. The past decade has been pretty relentless for me with so many bereavements (for my new readers 18 of my friends and family died in the past decade, 16 of them suddenly and unexpectedly), housing and financial instability, and a world that seems to have gone mad, that I know I am way more serious than I used to be.

Maybe it’s because I feel in a liminal time again, as if the darkness of my personal past decade, which seems to be reflected in the intensity of darkness sweeping our world as we head into this new year, with the horrors being perpetrated in so many places increasing, and the inescapable truth we all need to face that our world as we have known it is crumbling, that the life we have become used to living is unsustainable and we have to find a new way.

When I was in my late teens and early twenties and living and partying hard with this friend who visits my dreams, that too was a liminal time. I knew that lifestyle couldn’t last forever. I didn’t want it to last forever. But there were things I loved about it, even though I knew it was bad for me. Just like there are things I love in this world we’ve collectively created, even though I know they are bad for our planet and that what’s bad for our planet is bad for all of us.

But despite all of this, I have a belief living deep in my heart and bones, that things will be okay. So maybe she is telling me to be more carefree so I can help bring as much love and light and laughter to the field as I can and help dispel the darkness faster. As when I was in that liminal time with her, I was filled with light and laughter and despite the feelings I sometimes had then of dread and melancholy and worry, and despite all the hard things I’ve lived through since then, everything really is well.

I see evidence of love winning everywhere even in the places where the darkness is at its most intense. Because that’s the one thing I know for certain, when so much else I thought I knew has become uncertain — we are all infinitely capable of love. Love is what we all want, what we all offer in a myriad of ways, what can crack open hearts and minds and unite us all.

With BIG love,

Amanda 💙

P.S. Has someone from your past been visiting you lately — in dreams or in memory — and what do you think they might be showing you? I’d love to hear from you if you’d like to share.

This week was supposed to be the Wondering Aloud feature but I have received no questions! So it looks like there is no interest in this new series, so I will can it!

