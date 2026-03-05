This post is for paid members of The Mindful Writer and has been adapted from my popular Year of Mindful Writing course when I had modules leftover after merging two years of the course into one. Join us to deepen your practice and transform your relationship with writing. Want to join a community of women committed to writing together to bring more peace, love, compassion and joy to their lives and the world? The Writing Sangha is now open and we have our first live writing events next week. 💙

Hi Mindful Writers,

This month we’re turning our attention to something mysterious and powerful and something I am quite obsessed with! Our dreams.

Dreams have a long association with creativity, with many famous artists revealing that some of their ideas have come to them in dreams. Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein and Stephanie Meyer’s Twilight vampire series both originated in dreams. Paul McCartney said that the melody to “Yesterday” came to him in a dream, while James Watson, the scientist credited with discovering the double-helix structure of DNA, said this breakthrough came to him after dreaming of intertwining snakes.

I believe that the stories our dreams tell us are closely linked to the stories we tell through the characters that come to us. And I’m convinced we have the ability to uncover the meanings of our dreams for ourselves. Which is what this post is all about.