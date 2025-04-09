This Saturday I am running a Mindful Writing Marathon at 14.30 UK time. Check your local time here.

In case you haven’t heard of them before, they are two-hour writing sessions where we free write from prompt words and just see what emerges. We read out what we’ve written (optional there is no pressure to do so) and all listen without giving comment or critique. And then we do it again, and again. Until the time is up. It’s a great way to uncover the things that are in our subconscious that we want, need, to write about.

They are inspired by Natalie Goldberg’s brilliant book, Writing Down the Bones: Freeing the Writer Within, which I wrote about here. In it, she talks of running writing marathons at the end of the courses she teaches to free ourselves of writing inhibitions and access our inner voices. These monthly writing sessions are my version.

“The mindful writing marathon was a great way to get some words on the page and open up the mind to wider possibilities. Equally useful for creative writing or people who want to lean into creativity to support their wellbeing, the supportive environment and sprint style exercises are unique in the space of writing workshops and courses where people can easily become overwhelmed and reluctant to share their words.” — Donna M Day

It would be great to have you with us. They are included with paid memberships to The Mindful Writer Substack and the Zoom link for members is included below, or you can just buy a ticket and come along.

“I must admit to being a bit nervous about a writing marathon, but from the start Amanda’s warm and friendly energy welcomed us all into a safe space to write and share our raw, unedited words and it was SO much fun. I loved it and can't wait for the next one.” — Anna Guerrier

They are very welcoming and inspiring sessions no matter who turns up. Sometimes there are many of us, sometimes just a few. But whatever the numbers, it is great to just let our voices be free from expectations, goals, and pre-conceived ideas. So I hope you’ll be there.

With love,