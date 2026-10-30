Just a quick reminder that tomorrow (31st October) is your last chance to apply for a scholarship for Year of Mindful Writing 2027. All info here.

Hi Mindful Writers,

For the past seven days I have been doing morning pages first thing each day before I meditate. After a cup of tea of course! I have joined a community journey of The Artist’s Way by Julia Cameron and we are setting out on it this weekend reading a chapter a week, doing the morning pages, making time for an Artist’s Date each week, and doing however many of the weekly exercises our energy allows. Checking in with each other for support and motivation and having zoom gatherings every other week.

I first tried doing this 12-week course about a decade ago and I didn’t get very far. Partly because I hadn’t travelled along the spiritual path far enough for it to resonate and partly because I wasn’t feeling remotely stuck with my writing. I had just finished my debut novel and it was about to be published. I was writing my second novel and lots of flash fictions and short stories. My fiction cup was overflowing with creativity.

But now, I haven’t written any fiction since February 2025. The longest I have gone without writing any in 20 years. Apart from the writing I do on Substack, and the courses I am always writing, I haven’t written anything else. I have no urge whatsoever to write any fiction and that feels very strange indeed.

I have been wondering if that was it. The two novels, the novella-in-flash, the hundreds of short fictions, maybe that was all the fiction I needed to write. Perhaps this Artist’s Way journey will reveal if that’s the case. When I have been thinking about what I could do on my Artist’s Dates, fiction writing hasn’t been one of the things I think I’d like to do. Drawing, painting, making things with my hands seem to be what is calling to me. Working with words in a different way than writing stories.

An Artist’s Date is how we refill our creative wells. The advice is to do them alone and to make sure they happen, so I have scheduled time in my calendar each week for the next six weeks until we pause for the festive season. And I am going to make myself stick to them. No telling myself I have too much else to do!

Ages ago I signed up for a Mandala Art course and have never gotten started. So this is going to be one of the dates. Recently I also signed up for a contemplative poetry course, which is using Zen and Sufi poetry for inspiration and that will be another. There’s a Landscape Photography exhibition at the Glasgow Gallery of Photography in November so that’s another one sorted. The other three I am still pondering on.

I’m hoping that all of this will pour rain down on me and break my creative drought. And also that it may help me and Mr Saint to get unstuck in our living situation. We’re back here in Scotland for now, but we’ll have to move on in the spring. Pray for us that the right home will come to us then. We are both very tired of this nomadic life now.

When I told Mr Saint that I felt stuck creatively he couldn’t quite believe it. He quite rightly pointed out that even though I haven’t been writing fiction, I am always creating things. So maybe I’m not as stuck as I think I am. Maybe what this journey will do is alter my thinking about things and as I well know, and as I have written about here so many times before, what we think creates the reality we experience.

So I’m just going to see what unfolds. I’m not going to expect to suddenly start writing a novel again. Nor to find an instant answer to what to do about finding a home. But if both of those things happen, then I welcome them and know that’s what is supposed to happen. And if they don’t, I welcome whatever does come through instead.

With love,

Amanda 💙

P.S. Have you done the Artist’s Way? Let me know how you got on and what you did for your dates and give me some inspiration!

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