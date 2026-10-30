The Mindful Writer

The Mindful Writer

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Fiona Morgan's avatar
Fiona Morgan
1h

Oh, the Artist's Way - I went so far as buying the book about a decade ago. I read the first chapter, and then put it aside for 'when I had the time'. It is now in a box somewhere, untouched and unread. So you have gotten much further than me!

Reply
Share
Pamela Pescosolido's avatar
Pamela Pescosolido
1h

I’ve read pieces of The Artist’s Way. But it has never really resonated. A couple years ago I did a group reading like you describe. That also didn’t work for me. For some reason Julia Cameron’s approach just doesn’t do it for me.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Amanda Saint · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture