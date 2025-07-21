Love is what it’s all about — something I say often. I don’t know if this is really the truth. How could I? I don’t really know anything for definite. But it feels true to me. When I do things out of love for others it feels like the best thing. When others show me love, both humans and animals, it creates a warmth and a glow inside me that nothing else compares to. So love is what it’s all about, for me.

Recently I watched a documentary on Gaia that’s all about love between couples. Love Around the World visited couples in many different countries and asked them all the four same questions:

How did you meet?

What did you feel at the beginning?

What do you feel now?

What do you expect from love?

There were so many different answers to them all. Meetings came from arranged marriages, from bus trips, couch surfing, going to the same schools, growing up in the same Mormon community. Some felt that heart-pounding giddiness from the very first meeting, others had to get to know each other as the marriage progressed, others ran away from their families when they when they were forbidden to be together because they came from different castes.

One message came through strongly from them all: the reason their marriages have worked, are still working, is that they are willing to put in the work. When things get tough, they don't just walk away or try to find another person to make them feel good again. They know that whatever the problem is, it would still be there when the euphoria wore off with someone new. They have to work through it all together.

I have known my husband 28 years, been living with him for 27 years, and it's our 25th wedding anniversary this December. So it was interesting to think about these questions myself.

We met in a pub on a friend's birthday drinks. He had started working with a great friend of mine whose birthday it was, and then he joined our gang. We were 24, which seems so, so young now that we are 52! We all went out partying together all the time and about 8 months after that initial meeting he asked me out on a date. We had a weekend fling, which was lovely, but I then freaked out and said I wasn't ready for a relationship. So we went back to being friends.

Then about 6 months after that, on the eve of my 26th birthday, we all went out dancing and arranged to meet at the club. When I arrived everyone was there except my husband-to-be. He'd been off sick all week with the flu, I was told.

I was gutted. And I didn't know why. Well, I did, but I was afraid to admit it. I drank and danced and carried on with the night, and a couple of hours later, he appeared. He was pale with dark circles under his eyes and really didn't look that well. I hugged him and said, "I thought you were ill and not coming." He said: "I am ill, but it's your birthday and there's no way I'd miss it."

He came home with me that night and we've been a couple ever since. We got married a couple of years later after having gone backpacking together for the first time.

What did I feel at the beginning? Excitement, joy, lust, fear, insecurity, and a whole host of other things that were partly to do with my new relationship and partly to do with my messed up childhood and lifetime of hedonism. We fought often and I walked out a lot (a pattern I'd learned from my mother) but I always came back and wanted to work it out. He always wanted to work it out too.

What do I feel now? A deep, abiding love that keeps on growing even as we have both turned into very different people. Joy, peace, a physical connection way beyond lust, and a feeling that I want everything to be okay for him — but knowing that it's not my job to make it so, and that I can't make it so. We makes each other laugh a lot. We dance a lot. We hug and kiss a lot. We're silly a lot. We hardly ever fight. We still sleep spooned.

I don't really know what I expect from love. I know that we treat each other with respect and care, and that we do that for everyone else too. Because real love is not just what exists between couples. It's between us all, no matter how hard it is to remember that sometimes when people do things we can't understand or abide. But we have to keep coming back to the love — it's what our world really needs right now. It's what we all need. Writing this post has reinforced my belief all over again: love is what it's all about! 💙💙💙

Tell me what is love for you? Who do you love, who loves you? How long have you loved?

With oodles of love,

P.S. I made a new writing prompt app for you using AI to code it for me, as that is way beyond my skillset! I made it with love! 💙

It is filled with writing prompts I’ve written, for life writing and fiction, designed to transform you, your craft, and our world. At the moment it has 119 writing prompts in it, some that I have written specifically for it and others that I have created over the past 15 years of teaching creative writing. I will be adding more regularly.

In the fiction section there are lots of prompts to help you get to the heart of the characters in your stories, as well as prompts to generate new work that is focused on bringing peace, love and unity to the world. In the life writing section, it’s all about bringing more compassion and understanding to yourself, your writing practice, and the people you share the world with. It’s included with membership for my paid subscribers and if you’re a member you can access it in the Member Goodies section of the Mindful Writer Substack site. I’ll also email you the direct link that you can save to do directly to the app whenever you like.

If you’re not a member here and would like to use it, you can buy access for a one-off fee of £10. You’ll be taken to the app site automatically after payment so be sure to save the link so you can get back there again!