The Mindful Writer

The Mindful Writer

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Emily Conway's avatar
Emily Conway
1d

I love your love story:). I broke up with my husband, then he called me a couple months later and asked about “us.” I told him, “I like you a lot, but I don’t think it’s going anywhere.” We got married a year later 😆. Much agreed that we need to encourage all the things that grow strong, courageous love.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Amanda Saint and others
Teri Leigh 💜's avatar
Teri Leigh 💜
1d

Yesterday was my Hobbit's birthday. We've been traveling for 11 days (since my birthday). The rhythm of our travels has been sweet: work in the morning, drive in the afternoon, share the evening with someone special at our destination. repeat.

And last night, we wanted time to just us. bounce heart to bounce heart. eyeball ping pong.

So we bowed out of our last destination a day early, cut our drive time to our next destination in half and found a hotel to hole up in together. just us.

He restrung his guitar and played while I wrote.

This is love.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Amanda Saint
9 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Amanda Saint
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture