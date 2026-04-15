Live with Amanda Saint and TeriLeigh

Hi Mindful Writers, in my first Substack LIVE, I’m joined by my dear friend Teri Leigh 💜 to explore what it means to write the bardo — those in-between spaces where something is ending and something new hasn’t quite begun.

We talk about how the bardo isn’t just about death and rebirth, but the transitions we move through every day, personally, creatively, and collectively. TeriLeigh shares her experience of living through intense upheaval in Minnesota, how she moved from feeling frozen and powerless into expression through writing, and how that cracked-open place gave rise to creativity, community, and fierce love.

We also reflect on how writing helps us process grief, remember who we are, and find our way forward when nothing feels certain. And we touch on the power of doing this work in community, rather than alone, and using Yoga Nidra to access the in-between spaces.

If you’re navigating change of any kind, come join me in Writing the Bardo where we’ll connect with the liminal and unknown and let it transform us.

Thank you to The View From Bed, Rochelle Williams, Bob Johnson, sandy bassett, Tania Kirschli, and many others for tuning into my live video with Teri Leigh 💜!

With love,

Amanda 💙