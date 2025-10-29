Hi Mindful Writers,

I haven’t known what to share with you this week. I have fallen out of love with the Writing Sanctuary and Writers as World Changers series. They’re no longer feeling like what I should be doing here. I can’t bring myself to write them. I think they had their brief moment already. But I haven’t got anything to replace them. Just me.

Which is how this whole Substack started almost three years ago. Just me being me. Not writing and mindfulness teacher me. Not storytelling advocate me. Not anything other than the me I am when all those labels don’t really apply and I’m just trying to find my way in this life, which can be amazing, hard, grim and beautiful, in equal measures.

My life is undergoing some profound shifts — emotional, psychological, spiritual — and I don’t yet know where they are leading in the physical or the mental realm. Maybe you’re feeling something similar? Please do let me know in the comments what’s happening for you.

For me, it feels like there is a big shift in consciousness happening. All of the old ways of our societies are breaking down. People are questioning old structures, old conditioning, old beliefs, more and more. Living in new ways. Being more open and loving and true, about the good and the bad.

Maybe the sanctuary I need to create here isn’t about giving you writing prompts and sharing how other writers have used their writing, maybe its about just letting us all be with whatever is true for us on any given day. I know for me, that is changing frequently.

With the upheaval that came with finding ourselves suddenly homeless this year, I feel like my husband and I have been trying to fit ourselves back in again with the story we’ve been told about owning your own home being the only way to go. I don’t know. The thought of doing that, and having to leave the country we’re from and all the people we love, to make it happen, just isn’t feeling right to me. Just like some of the things I’ve been sharing here no longer do either.

In the mindfulness mentoring training materials I’ve been reading/watching/listening to this week, a lesson from Jack Kornfield had these messages (paraphrased):

Always look in our hearts for our motivation and intention. Our spiritual practice teaches us to care, and to not care. Look at the roots of our fear. What makes us so afraid? Look at the roots of our love. What creates that? What do you value? Are you living from the heart and following your values? The Buddha said: If you look at your life and your heart and your spiritual practice and you want to understand whether it’s working and whether you’re growing, look to see if there is a diminishment of fear, addiction, greed and hatred; and if there’s a greater understanding of and coming to terms with grief and sorrow, and fear and greed; and if there is then it’s going in the right direction. And if there is a growing sense of knowing what truth is in your own way, no matter what anyone else says, if your peace, wisdom, kindness and compassion, are growing, it’s working.

I already know the answer to number six. It’s working. I’m much less afraid and have come to terms with grief and sorrow after so many bereavements (if you’re new here 17 of my friends and family members died in the past 9 years). My addictions are diminished (bye bye drinking wine every night!) and my compassion for myself and others is much greater.

I’m going to keep looking in my heart for my intentions and motivations and try to figure out what they really are for everything I do. And I’m going to sit with questions three, four and five, and see what comes up. I will share any insights soon. I’d love to hear what comes up for you too.

With love

Amanda 💙

