The Mindful Writer

The Mindful Writer

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Judith Milburn's avatar
Judith Milburn
2d

Thanks for this, Amanda! Serendipity led me to open your email and read your post. I appreciate your ‘realness’ and openness to what happens. Keep being the real you and everything is possible.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Amanda Saint
Jasmine Clemente's avatar
Jasmine Clemente
13h

This is so true! Your writing is very authentic; I can feel your honesty through your words. As far as transformations— yes, for me, too. I remembered recently that 2025 is the year of the snake in Chinese astrology, which is about shedding old skin or letting go. (Technically, we’re still in that year). So this year amplifies how much we’re all collectively letting go of. It’s alot! But the universe leaves no voids! Xoxo 🤍

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Amanda Saint
32 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Amanda Saint
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture