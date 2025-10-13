The Mindful Writer

Canada’s Thanksgiving

Monday, October 13, 2025

A Benediction of Thresholds

Though I arrived belated, drawn by the gravity of love toward my dearest Julie and Evelyn—whose embrace, like dusk folding into night, received me without rebuke—the silent blessings of each gathered soul rose like incense in the hearth of belonging.

Marie, with sovereign grace, offered her chair as if enthroning me in the circle of remembrance.

Julie, Jim, and Catherine presided over a thanksgiving not merely of food, but of covenant—where Julie’s quiet companionship at table became a sacrament, and the ham, pressed into my hands with insistence, a final rite of nourishment.

From each voice, a blessing—spoken or withheld—echoed in the chambers of my heart. Trinity, luminous and brave, opened her summer’s journey like a scroll of wonder, offering images as relics of joy. Evelyn, steward of sweetness, bestowed the best apple pie ever baked in the annals of our family’s history, and butter tarts as a final offering—tokens of love to carry across the veil.

And so, I departed—not merely from the house, but from the realm of shared breath—toward another life, where Minnie waits in the company of Jesus. Each family member, with wistful eyes and trembling hope, whispered a longing for health less precarious, for time less cruel.

I left beneath the solemn canopy of goodbye, each farewell a petal falling from the tree of kinship, each gesture a thread in the tapestry of my becoming.

In His Good Hands,

      Through grace, nature, experience,

Simply Richard

-30-

