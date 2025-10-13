Hi, before we get started on this month’s Storytelling with the Tao Te Ching, I just wanted to let you know about a few things coming up. On Sunday 26th October at 3pm UK time, the first of the new guest conversations is happening and 'I’ll be talking with Teri Leigh 💜 my friend and colleague who is a part of the Year of Mindful Writing next year, and I am a part of her Creator Retreat programme. Beautiful Messes and Mindful Pages will be an honest, warm conversation about what it really means to live and write mindfully when life gets messy. This is included with memberships at The Mindful Writer and I will send the link out to all members just before the event happens. If you’re not a member and you’d like to come along, you can buy a ticket for £5. My 6-month Mindful Mentoring Programme starting in January 2026 is now full. Applications for the July 2026 programme will open in March. Applications are still open for the Year of Mindful Writing starting in January; and my brand-new Mindful Story Circle is starting on 1st November to read and write stories that are filled with compassion and love for the fallible humans we all are. 💙

For this chapter’s exploration I am using the translation by Marc S. Mullinax, Tao Te Ching: Power for the Peaceful, which is one I have just recently discovered and highly recommend. The introduction alone moved me profoundly and made me understand my place in the world better. Unlike any other translations I have read, this one uses chapter headings and I have included this too.

Chapter Seven: Endurance Practice

I Heaven is eternal, and Earth is everlasting. What is their secret? How do they endure? Not having to live for themselves, they live long. II Lighten your ego to live wisely. Leave self behind to move forward. Find yourself … fulfilled in others. These are the practices of endurance.

Growing Up in the Shadow of the Self

Quite a while ago now, I read a book called: Selfie: How we became so self-obsessed and what it’s doing to us by Will Storr, and reading this translation of Chapter Seven made me think of it. I grew up as the daughter of a narcissistic mother, so I know intimately what it means to live with someone who cannot see beyond their own needs, their own story, their own reflection. It was exhausting trying to predict which version of her I would encounter, constantly managing my responses to keep the peace. Love was conditional on my ability to reflect back what she needed to see.

It took me years to recognise how deeply this shaped my understanding of myself, my relationships with others and my place in the world. I learned that my value came from making others happy. The Tao Te Ching showed me a different way to be though. “Leave self behind to move forward” didn’t mean abandoning myself but releasing the endless inner storytelling about not being good enough, successful enough, worthy enough.

What I’ve come to understand is that while my experience was shaped by growing up with a narcissist, the broader culture is also moving in this same troubling direction. According to an article in Psychology Today:

“Social psychologists report a steady increase in narcissism measures among college students from one decade to the next.”

The article and the research that informed it believe that social media is a big part of that trend and Storr does think that’s a part of it too, but he lays much of the blame on the history of individualism in the Western world.

In an interview he did when the book came out in 2018, he said:

“In the book, I argue that the West is basically an individualist culture, and that causes us all sorts of problems. On the one hand, putting all the focus on the individual as the locus of success can be a good thing because you’re saying to people, ‘You can do anything; you can change the world on your own two feet,’ and that’s incredibly motivating. But this is also a bad thing because we give ourselves too much credit for successes and too much blame for failures. The problem with individualism is that it ignores the fact that we’re social creatures, that we live and survive and succeed in tribes. We call ourselves failures, we call ourselves losers, and that’s the beginning of a descent into a range of dangerous mental health problems. And the truth is that our successes and our failures are the product of so many factors we don’t control that it’s a fantasy to believe that we alone are solely responsible for who and what we are.”

Which to me, seems to sum up how far we in the West have strayed from the way of Chapter Seven. Our societies are built on a survival of the fittest mentality, a get ahead at whatever cost to others approach to life. Get more stuff, a bigger house, a faster car, a more important job title, more money in the bank. We only have to look around at our splintered societies, our corrupt governments, and the global corporations that put profit before people and the planet we call home, to see how well that’s going.

So how can we find our way back from this individualism and misplaced focus on materialistic goals? Is it even possible for a worldview that is so ingrained in our cultures to change?

For me, adopting a mindfulness practice and going on a spiritual journey of discovery has been the key, and integrating it all into my writing practice. When I discovered that I was channelling characters and receiving their messages rather than constructing them from my own limited perspective, I stumbled onto a living example of what Chapter Seven teaches.

Every time I sit down to write, I practice “leaving self behind to move forward.” I have to release my agenda, my ideas about what makes a good story, my attachment to particular outcomes. I have to get my ego out of the way so these characters can show me who they are and what they need to express.

This is not a passive process. It requires discipline and presence. But the more I disappear, the more fully I show up. The more I let go of trying to control the story, the more the story comes alive. The less I impose my will, the more a unique voice emerges because it’s no longer cluttered with all my anxious striving and self-consciousness.

I’ve learned that characters know things I don’t know. They understand their own healing, their own necessary losses, their own path to wisdom in ways my conscious mind cannot. This is what the chapter means by “find yourself fulfilled in others.” When I channel these characters authentically, I discover aspects of human experience I’ve never lived but somehow recognise. I find myself expanded, enriched, made more complete through opening to consciousnesses beyond my own.

The Community We’re Building

Since discovering the community here on Substack, I know there are already many that walk a kinder path where there is mutual support and understanding, not solely a path of individual goals and self-absorption.

This isn’t the performative community of most social media but something quieter, more genuine. We share our struggles and vulnerabilities as readily as our successes. We celebrate and promote each other’s work without the undercurrent of competition. We show up for each other’s growth and for our disappointments and sadnesses.

I’ve watched writers here navigate difficult life circumstances with grace, supported by readers and fellow writers who genuinely care. I’ve seen people share vulnerable truths and not be judged. Seen their relief at being seen and understood and supported.

I experienced this firsthand earlier this year when my husband and I suddenly found ourselves homeless. In the week following my post letting people know what was happening, readers rallied around us by contributing to my tip jar and buying paid subscriptions and we received over £800 to help us through that very difficult and expensive time. In a country where affordable housing is almost impossible to find, this support was invaluable. But it meant so much more to me than financial help and when it all started flooding in, it made me cry. With relief that we could afford to pay for somewhere to stay for the next week and because it was proof that community isn’t just an ideal — it’s people showing up for each other when it matters most.

These weren’t people trying to gain anything for themselves. They were practicing exactly what Chapter Seven teaches: leaving self behind to move forward, finding fulfilment not in what they could acquire but in what they could give. This is what “fulfilled in others” looks like in practice. Not sacrificing ourselves for others, but finding that our individual lights shine brighter when we don’t try to dim everyone else’s but help theirs to shine too.

The difference between this and the narcissistic patterns of broader social media is striking. Here, success isn’t measured by subscriber counts or viral posts, but in depth of connection, quality of conversation, genuine mutual support.

This kind of community doesn’t happen by accident. It requires each of us to practice lightening our egos, to choose generosity over scarcity thinking, to delight in others’ gifts rather than feeling threatened by them. It’s Chapter Seven made manifest: we endure and we thrive not by grabbing and hoarding and belittling, but by giving and connecting and uplifting.

Many stories star protagonists who go on a journey of selfishness to selflessness. But there are just as many where self-obsession wins out. Let’s hope for all our sakes, that the path of individualism starts to fade away and we all find the way back to a community mindset and recognising our oneness.

Reading

The Necklace by Guy de Maupassant

Read it here

Synopsis

Mathilde dreams of being part of society’s wealthy elite. When her husband returns home from work with an invitation to an exclusive event hosted by the Ministry of Education, she despairs because she has nothing to wear. Her husband offers her money he had set aside for a new rifle to purchase a dress, and she borrows a diamond necklace from her friend. Mathilde’s dreams come true for one night, but then come crashing down around her when she loses the necklace. She and her husband borrow the money to replace it and then toil for 10 years to pay off the debt.

I chose this story as the protagonist, Mathilde, is self-obsessed to an alarming degree and can only see what her life doesn’t have compared to the wealthy elite she longs to be a part of. She ignores the fact that she is married to a good man and lives in a decent apartment, focusing only on the furnishings, clothes, and meals she cannot afford but which she believes should be hers by right. This feels very much a common theme in our societies today with people borrowing extraordinary sums of money to try and create the lifestyles that are sold to them by the media.

Mathilde’s tragedy begins with her inability to “lighten her ego.” She’s trapped in constant comparison, in the gap between who she believes she should be and who she actually is. Her ego tells her that she deserves wealth, that she’s somehow been cheated of her rightful place in society. This story could have been about me, or anyone who has grown up learning that their value comes from external markers of success.

When the diamond necklace is lost, Mathilde finds strength she did not know she had, and she is able to work hard for over a decade to repay the money they had to borrow to replace the necklace. Her vanity and pride, which meant she couldn’t tell her friend she had lost the necklace, led to her living a life far removed from the one she thought she was due. But in doing so, she gained self-respect, strength and an understanding of the real value of things.

Mathilde was never more herself than during those ten years of hard labor. Stripped of the illusions, forced to “leave self behind” (the false self of status and appearance), she discovered capacities she didn’t know she possessed. She found herself fulfilled not through material objects but through service to replace what she believed she’d stolen from her friend.

The fact that the necklace turns out to be fake is one of the most perfect endings in literature. Everything she sacrificed for, everything she suffered to replace, was an illusion. This is the nature of ego-driven desires — they promise fulfilment but deliver only more craving, because they’re pursuing something that isn’t real to begin with.

But was those ten years wasted? I don’t think so. Mathilde learned what heaven and earth seem to know instinctively: you endure not by grabbing for yourself, but by serving something beyond yourself. Even though the necklace was fake, her transformation was real. She found her authentic strength through letting go of her inflated sense of what she deserved.

For me, the story also highlights how far our societies have strayed from authenticity in so many ways. In our relationships with ourselves, with each other, and with the myriad of other creatures and plants we share our home with. Chasing the perfect Instagram life, the corner office, the luxury car, the second home, believing these things will finally make us enough. And all the while, the real treasures — connection, purpose, presence, genuine community — are available to us for free if we can only lighten our egos enough to see them.

I spent so many years pursuing my own fake necklaces, trying to prove I was worthy of love by achieving enough, doing enough, being enough. The relief of finally setting those down, of discovering I could simply be and contribute without needing to prove anything, has been huge and opened up so much space for more love, joy and connection in its place.

Please do let me know in the comments, or by replying to the email, your thoughts and feelings about this story; and how it ties into this interpretation of the Tao Te Ching for storytelling.

Your Turn: Writing Prompt

Write a scene or a story where a character pursues something their ego wants — status, recognition, material success, the perfect appearance — only to discover it’s fake. Through the pursuit or the loss, can they discover something real about themselves?

Alternatively, write about a character who practices “leaving self behind to move forward.” What does this look like in their daily life? What do they discover when they stop living for themselves? How does this lead to their fulfilment?

I would love to hear anything you discover in this exercise if you would like to share it.

With love,

