The Mindful Writer

The Mindful Writer

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Laurinda Lind's avatar
Laurinda Lind
6h

Amanda:

How I am: Well, I no longer think I am going to end up on life support, which is a plus. What helps me do the best I can: Meditation, so that I know I am not alone here and someone/s is/are sometimes willing to explain the things that happen. Writing, which keeps the brain interrogating itself and can act like self-therapy. Reiki, which plugs people into an energy network I don't really understand after thirty years of it. Good books: The last one I liked a lot was Paulette Jiles's novel Chenneville. Thanks for asking.

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1 reply by Amanda Saint
Lucy - Business of Becoming's avatar
Lucy - Business of Becoming
10h

Beautifully written! I really feel so many of us are in this liminal space - not quite who we were, not quite who we are becoming. But so many glimmers of what is to come to be grateful for 🙌

I am so glad I have people around me - such as yourself - so I stay anchored in these changing times.

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