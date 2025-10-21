Hi Mindful Writers,

When I shared on Substack Notes that I had been awarded a scholarship to do the Mindfulness Mentoring Training Course, someone commented to say they had recently completed it and that it was going to change my life.

I am now eight weeks into the course and it is definitely changing me. Which by extension will change my life as it will mean I turn up differently in it. Again.

This combined with the clear head I now have from breaking my lifelong habit of drinking wine every night means that there is currently a lot going on with me.

Last week we had our first live session with Tara Brach and it was profound and moving on so many different levels. She talked us through a RAIN process live, and the more than 100 people on the Zoom meeting all closed our eyes and sat and worked quietly through something we are having difficulty with in our lives, and then we went straight into breakout rooms to talk about how it was for us. It was intense.

I first came across RAIN about six years ago when I read Tara’s book, Radical Compassion. I tried it then but haven’t made it a part of my life since. But now I’ve been reminded of its power, and I am also a different me more able to make use of it, I have done one more RAIN in the past week, using a guided meditation from Tara on Insight Timer. I plan to do it regularly now.

RAIN is the process through which we hold ourselves, and the limiting stories we tell about ourselves, in compassion. The acronym stands for:

Recognise

Allow

Investigate

Nurture

If you’ve been reading my work for a while, I doubt you will be surprised to learn that the difficulty in my life I need to work on is my estrangement from my mother. Which has become very prevalent in my mind this year after the death of my stepfather in February.

Using RAIN has helped me to understand my circular thoughts on the subject so much better. To recognise what they are really about.

It’s been tough to take and there have been tears, as I thought I’d already done all this work but there it is again, way down deep in yet another layer.

I don’t feel worthy, or good enough, or loveable.

The reason that my monkey mind keeps telling me I should contact her is to make me feel better about myself. So that I can feel that I am a good person, that I am worthy of love. It’s been hard seeing that this is still down deep inside me, still needing my compassion, still stopping me from loving myself completely. But Tara herself shared at our session that she has to keep working at everything all the time still. We all do.

Our lifetime of hurts and losses and conditioning will take the rest of this lifetime to unravel. I think that might have been one of the most difficult things for me to have to accept over the past week. This really is a lifetime’s work and I am always going to be dealing with it in one way or another.

When you grow up in a family where love is conditional and looks nothing like love, where you are abused physically, emotionally, verbally and sexually, it changes you forever. It disconnects you from that free and open and loving being that we all come into this world as.

All the therapy, the mindfulness, the writing, is my way to try and reconnect to that me that got left behind when I had only just learned to walk and talk. When the violence and chaos raged around me. When my stepbrother did what he did when I was still in nursery school. When my stepsisters spat on me and hit me and locked me out of the bedroom we shared. When my mother told me I was useless, a waste of space. When my stepfather let his warped desires loose on me.

It’s no wonder that I feel the way I do deep down inside.

But I used to feel like that right up on the surface. I didn’t love myself at all.

Earlier this month in a workshop for the Mindful Memoir Course that Eleanor Anstruther taught, she asked participants to tap into their bodies and see what surfaced. This came out of me:

The rushes are shuddering through your body. You’re not in your head anymore. You’re not telling the stories anymore. You’re feeling through your skin and bones and heart and the bass and the lights and the energy of all the other dancers all around you, it’s so good, so free, so so free. But you do this all the time, take whatever you can, smoke whatever you can, drink whatever you can to get out out out right out of your head. What are you running away from?

Back in the summer of 1989 when I was sixteen and discovered raving and LSD and ecstasy, I didn’t know what I was running away from. Now I do. And I am able to face it all, investigate it, and accept it, without getting out of my head at all. But even though I was using drugs and alcohol to run away from myself and my thoughts, I did also have a lot of fun. But the session with Eleanor also brought up the moment when it stopped being fun. The day when my 16-year relationship with taking drugs ended.

It was July 2005. A friend had a BBQ for the Live Eight concert which played on a TV he’d set up in the garden. I didn't eat anything but I drank a lot of beer, I smoked a lot of spliffs, and then, much later when it had already got dark, I took a lot of MDMA powder.

Here’s what I wrote about that:

I open my eyes. They’re sticky and dry. It hurts. It takes a moment to focus. I’m on the floor in a hallway. I’m naked. My head is killing me. I’m chilled to the bone. What am I doing here? I roll onto my side and push myself up. A groan escapes me. My head spins. It feels like someone has his hit me in the back of my head with a hammer. What’s happening? Where am I? Flashes from the night before in my mind. We left the BBQ, went to a club, dancing, laughing, then running in the streets. I’m at Charlotte and Ali’s flat. Why am I naked? Where’s John? There’s a closed door behind me. I push it open. John is there sleeping on a mattress on the floor. I crawl in beside him. Touch the back of my head. A huge spongy lump. I roll onto my right side and sink back into unconsciousness.

I didn’t know what had happened for over a year then slowly bits of memory started dripping back in. I’d gone to the bathroom as I felt sick and then as I stood up I went dizzy and fainted, falling backwards and hitting my head on something. Maybe the door frame? That part has never come back fully.

But that was the day when I knew that I couldn't keep running away from myself by getting out of my head. The moments of clarity that I’d been having all along about how I was living, slowly turned into an ongoing clarity that I didn’t always suppress by getting stoned so I wouldn’t think about it. That day marked the start of my healing and the beginning of the journey towards remembering what had happened to me, and that there was a different me that had got lost, and that I was worth more than this.

Yes, it’s been hard over the past week to uncover this deep down layer of unworthiness is still there and I have cried. But I’ve also laughed. I’ve sang. I’ve danced in the kitchen. Because that’s one of the biggest gifts that mindfulness has given to me — the ability to hold it all at once and not get lost in any of the stories anymore. It’s changed my life.

And now it’s all changing again. To allow more love and light in, alongside the dark which I now don’t need to run away from. I need to embrace it and love it, as it’s all a part of me.

With love,

