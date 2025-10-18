Hi Mindful Writers,

I hope this finds you well and that your week has been filled with moments of connection to your creative self.

This Sunday, 19th October at 3pm UK time, I'm hosting another Mindful Writing Marathon on Zoom, and I would love for you to join me. Find your local time here.

You might remember me writing about Writing Down the Bones: Freeing the Writer Within by Natalie Goldberg — one of the books that has been most influential in my writing life. In it, she talks about running writing marathons at the end of her courses to help writers break free from their inhibitions and truly access their inner voices. Her approach has stayed with me for years, and these sessions continue to be some of my favourite ways to connect with fellow writers and explore the depths of our creative voices and the stories that are waiting inside us to be written.

What is a Mindful Writing Marathon?

It's a 2-hour Zoom session where we alternate between timed writing sprints and reading our work aloud — with no feedback given, just listening and witnessing. We start with 10 minutes of writing, then 10 minutes of sharing (which is optional), and we keep this rhythm flowing for the full two hours, with a short break after the first few prompts.

I share a prompt word to get us started, but you're free to continue with what emerges, respond to something another writer has shared, or explore a new direction entirely. The magic happens in the space between — where we stop thinking and simply allow ourselves to write whatever flows.

As Natalie Goldberg says: "Not commenting on another person's work builds up a healthy desire to speak. You can pour that energy into your next round of writing. Write, read, write, read. It is an excellent way to cut through the internal censor and to give yourself tremendous space to write whatever's on your mind... What usually happens is you stop thinking: you write; you read; you write; you become less and less self-conscious. Everyone is in the same boat, and because no comments are made, you feel freer and freer to write anything you want."

This is exactly the kind of creative freedom and authentic expression that I believe can help us write with more courage, compassion, and truth. It's about creating a safe space where your voice can emerge without judgement — yours or anyone else's.

How to join

If you're a paid member of The Mindful Writer: This session is included with your membership and the Zoom link to join is at the bottom of this email and also accessible in the Member Goodies section of the Substack site.

If you're not a paid member: You can buy a ticket for just £10 and come along, or this might be the perfect moment to become a paid subscriber and get access to all our monthly marathons, plus all the other great benefits that come with it. There’s a 50% off offer on annual memberships that ends tomorrow!

There's something magical about coming together at these marathons and it gives you a feeling of stepping outside ordinary time to play, explore, and create.

Whether you've been struggling with your writing lately, feeling disconnected from your craft, or simply want to experience the joy of writing alongside other mindful writers, this marathon is for you. All levels of writing experience welcome, writers of all genres welcome, all open hearts welcome.

Here's to writing with freedom and compassion, while unearthing the stories and themes that want us to write them.

With love,

Amanda 💙

