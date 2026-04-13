This Wednesday at 4pm UK time, I’m going live on Substack with my beautiful friend Teri Leigh 💜 — and we’ll be doing exactly what we always do when we get together: going deep, sharing truths, and finding the meaning in the challenges that come our way.

We’re talking about the bardo. That in-between place where one world has ended and the next hasn’t quite taken shape yet. We’ve both been living in one recently — personally and collectively — and we’ll be exploring how writing, mindfulness and friendship has been helping us find our way through.

Come and join us. Ask questions. Share where you are.

Wednesday 15th April, 4pm UK.

Join us here

I’m looking forward to it and would love to see you there.

With love,

Amanda 💙