Hi Mindful Writers,

Despite the upheaval of the past week and being struck down with a horrible cold that has kept me in bed since Sunday, I am writing to you from bed as I have a new project I am so excited to share with you!

I have a new Substack publication — The Estrangers, which is a place for those who’ve left, been left, or felt like they’ve never quite belonged. A home for stories of estrangement in all its forms — from people, places, beliefs, identities, communities, ideas, and the lives we thought we’d live. A place to tell our stories, recognise ourselves in others, and discover that even in our estrangements, we’re not necessarily alone.

The Estrangers isn’t about offering advice, fixing things or finding neat and tidy happy endings, it’s a space for people to tell their stories, in their own words. And to discover and share all the joys, freedoms, grief and losses that go along with estrangement.

estrangement noun [C or U] · formal 1. “a period when you are estranged from someone” 2. “a feeling that you do not understand someone or something, or do not have any connection with him, her, or it” Source: Cambridge Dictionary

The idea for this has been slowly forming over the past few months and it has been inspired by three main things:

the one-to-one work I do mentoring people to write their memoirs;

the realisation I have come to about my life being filled with estrangements, and that the one I have with my mother and step family is just one of those I have been constantly living through since I was a small child;

and knowing that so many people have their own estranging stories to tell and I want to hear them and share them with others.

What happens at The Estrangers?

For all subscribers, one guest story each month

Free for everyone to read.

Every guest writer receives £40 for their contribution. As paid subscriptions grow, I hope to increase the number of guest stories. Until I get some paid subscriptions, I will pay the fee myself as us writers deserve to be paid for our work.

For now, guest contributions are by invitation only, and I have the first couple lined up, but I plan to open for submissions in the near future.

For paid subscribers, my memoir-in-progress

One instalment each month, exclusively for paid subscribers.

An unfolding exploration of what I have now realised is a lifelong estranging from my culture, the expectations of how I should live and who I should be, my mother and step family, and the places I’ve called home. It won’t be in order, it won’t be polished, I’m doing what I mentor other writers to do — excavating and seeing what I discover about how it all led to here. And I’d love you to join me as I do this to cheer me on and help me see threads and connections I might be too close to see.

A writing prompt for you to explore your own life and to share your thoughts in the comments.

Paid subscriptions support The Estrangers, enabling me to pay guest writers while also providing an income for my own writing and the editorial work I do to bring you these stories.

Subscription fees:

£5 a month

£45 a year

Founding member — £100 a year

There are no extra perks for Founding members other than my huge thanks for contributing more towards the future of The Estrangers and supporting me to write.

Subscribe to The Estrangers

Who is an Estranger?

Anyone who has been left, or left someone or somewhere, or felt like they don’t fit in with what the world tells them they should be.

Someone who has walked away from a relationship, a family, a community, a culture, a religion, a belief, an identity, or a life they were expected to live. Or found themselves on the outside without ever choosing to be there.

You’re an estranger if you’ve questioned the rules, traditions and expectations you grew up with, or discovered that the people and places you once belonged to no longer feel like home.

And sometimes, an Estranger is someone who has spent much of their life feeling like they never quite belonged anywhere in the first place.

Everything will continue as normal here at The Mindful Writer and I’ll be back with normal posting on Sunday with the weekly Seed post (I’m just leaving out last week’s rather than bombarding you with two!).

I do hope you’ll subscribe to The Estrangers to receive stories that can connect you to other people’s lives and emotions and experiences. In the times we find ourselves living in, when division is growing by the day, the closer we can connect with people who live different lives to us, the more we can counteract the hate with love, compassion and understanding, which has been the ethos of The Mindful Writer since the day I started it almost four years ago, and is the ethos behind The Estrangers and WestWord too, and everything I do.

The first post at The Estrangers will go live next week and I am so excited to share this with you!

With love,

Amanda 💙

P.S. I have extended the deadline to apply for a scholarship for Year of Mindful Writing as I completely dropped the ball on it with the disastrous move to Ireland and back and being ill. The deadline is now 31st October.