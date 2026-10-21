The Mindful Writer

The Mindful Writer

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Shruthi Vidhya Sundaram's avatar
Shruthi Vidhya Sundaram
7d

Amanda!! This is beautiful ❤️....gosh, as someone who's always felt like an outsider, and walked away from so much shedding...I resonated so much with this! Immediately subscribing! Thank you!

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Don Boivin
7d

This is such a great idea, Amanda. I wish you all the luck in the world! 🙏💚

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