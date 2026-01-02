Photo by me - taken on one of my freezing sunny walks over my festive holiday.

Hi Mindful Writers,

Happy New Year to you! I hope you have had a lovely time over the festive season. I have really enjoyed the break, the delicious food, the freezing cold but sunny days and walks on the beach, and lots and lots of lie ins!

As we set out on another new year, we’re supposed to be busy setting all these big goals and laying out all the different ways we need to improve ourselves and our lives over the next twelve months. But what if we don’t actually need to strive to make anything better by adding yet more things we feel pressured to do? What if what we really need to do is keep letting more and more things go to give us space to remember who we really are? To reveal who really lives beneath all the conditioning, the expectations, the myriad things we’re told about what we should look like, how we should spend our time and money, how much we should weigh/sleep/exercise/have sex/the list here goes on and on and on.

Well, I’m having none of it.

So I’ve set no resolutions and instead am just seeing what emerges this year after I let so many things go last year, and in the ten years since I became estranged from my family and remembered what my stepfather had done to me when I was a teenager. That’s one of the things I have left behind. All of that circular thinking about my mother and our estrangement.

Last year showed me a lot of ways in which I was still stuck on this and then in December I read two posts by Vera Hart MD PhD (The Asymmetry of Pain: Why the Narcissist Appears Calm While the Survivor Shakes and Trauma Survivors vs. Trauma Creators) that gave me more understanding of myself and insights into my mother’s behaviour than anything I have read before. They helped me turn a corner and over the past few weeks I can tell that I’ve left that corner far behind and won’t be going back round it again. Which is not to say I don’t still feel grief about it and that there won’t still be things that will need processing. But I’ve broken a loop in my mind. Thank you, Vera.

So, the only plan I have for this year is to keep following my heart down the path it’s been leading me on since 2012, even though I can only see a couple of steps ahead, and even though it winds and meanders and I sometimes feel lost and confused and keep changing my mind about things, so have to back track. I’m learning to trust that I’ll keep finding my way. And I’m learning to stop beating myself up when I stumble off the path. That getting lost and confused is an important part of the journey. It makes the bits when you are feeling together and filled with clarity feel so much more resonant.

Rather than rigid goals, I’m letting intentions guide my year: to have more fun as 2025 was a hell of a year (if you’ve been reading my posts for a while you’ll likely remember that 2024 and 2023 were pretty full on too!) and I felt very serious a lot of the time. To connect with more people who share my interests and values has become very important to me, as I’ve been working alone for so long and it’s gotten lonely. But also because of my nomadic ways, I don’t have an in real life community that I’m part of.

So I’ve just joined Lucy - Business of Becoming’s Kindred Founders Community after connecting with her on here and recognising a kindred spirit in her posts and the comments she made on mine. And yet more synchronicity (my life has been chock full of them lately!) as another member there is sharing knowledge and insights from ancient Irish wisdom, just after I’ve realised I want to learn more about my heritage and the land of my heart.

After completing the Mindfulness Mentoring Training Course in 2025, just before I went on my festive break, I also signed up for a year long program with Tara Brach called “Choosing to Love 2026: A Community of Practice” and I’m excited about what this will bring to me personally, and to what I can bring to the people who take my courses, mentoring programs and workshops.

And I am continuing to write here and love the connections I’m making with all of the people who want to slow down and write and live more truthfully, mindfully and kindly for life, not just for January.

I’m so thrilled and honoured that for the first time of making eighteen spaces available for the Year of Mindful Writing course this year, seventeen people are starting out on the journey with me this month, and that the final space was offered but not taken up. That two people from last year’s course are just starting their second year and three people from the first course I launched in 2024 are just going into their third year. The three writers who signed up for my new mentoring program last July have also continued for another six months from this month.

This makes me believe that what I am doing and sharing matters, and is making a difference in people’s lives. And that’s what I am doing it all for. So my plan for 2026 is to keep on doing what I’m doing and offer more ways to help people to connect more meaningfully with their craft, themselves, other people and our world.

What are the ways you’re going to nourish yourself in 2026, instead of beating yourself up for not sticking to resolutions that didn’t really come from your heart? I’d love to hear from you in the comments or by replying to the email.

With love,

Amanda 💙

Come write with me

It’s a month today until my brand new course, Quantum Flash, starts. Find out all about it here.

There are two spaces available to work me one-to-one in the Mindfulness Mentoring for Writers program. Applications accepted ongoing.

New dates for the next Mindful Memoir Course will be available shortly.

I have two Writing for Wellbeing on-demand courses available for you to work through in your own time.

And I am busy coming up with lots of new ideas for workshops and programs that will start in the Spring. More info coming soon!

Don’t forget, if you are a paid member of my Substack you get a 5% discount on them all and your member benefits have been updated for 2026.