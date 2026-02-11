You’ve got to have a dream — my husband has been singing that line from South Pacific for a couple of weeks now. And it’s been the mantra for the start of this year as me and Mr Saint have been hibernating together. After six months of wonderful stillness, and having a rest from wondering where we’re going to go next, the dream of finding a forever home arose again in the past week or so. A dream of a log cabin in the forest in Sweden, as you can get one for an incredibly low price and we’d be able to finally have a home of our own. But that dream has had to stay in the ether as when I looked into the tax situation and the cost of living, it became way out of our reach.

But that’s okay as I’ve been discovering some deep insights into my way of being in the world after joining Lucy - Business of Becoming’s Kindred Founders community and attending a gathering she held about human design. Which has been appearing more and more often in my life over the past year, always a sure sign that it’s something I should be paying attention to.

It’s complex and I’m still learning, but the discovery I made last week is that according to my design I am the wanderer, the enchanted storyteller. My vocation is to gather diverse experiences and stimulate others through stories. When I read the description of who I am according to my chart, my whole life suddenly made sense.

For the past 27 years, me and Mr Saint have been nomads never living in one place for longer than 2.5 years. Our friends used to call us the urban gypsies until we went rural in 2012 and have never lived in a city since. Since 2013 we have been of no fixed abode. We’ve travelled to over thirty countries together and lived in four. We’ve lived in a yurt, on a narrowboat, and house sat in many different homes all around the world.

My whole working life I’ve been a storyteller — journalist and communications roles then I turned to fiction and so far I have three published novels and many short stories; and I’ve been sharing life stories on my Substack for three years. And I also create opportunities for others to be enchanted storytellers too. Since 2012, I’ve been working for myself providing creative writing courses, workshops and communities.

It’s extraordinary to see that everything I’ve been doing aligns with my design and what I am here to do.

So I’m meant to be a wanderer. But I sense the time for physical wandering is coming to an end. I feel most of the wandering I’ll do now will be through imagination, through spiritual journeys, through the inner landscapes that open in Reiki meditation and storytelling. Me and Mr Saint have been relishing in having a place to stay for so long and the relief surging through us at knowing we don’t have to move again until May 2027 is huge. But maybe by then we won’t want that forever home. Maybe such a long period of stillness — the longest since we left London 14 years ago — will mean our wandering ways will be ignited again. Who knows? Next May is a long way off and anything could happen between now and then.

So for now, we’re doing what we always do and just waiting to see what unfolds. Embracing the wonder of being able to see the seasons change in one spot. Watching the birds and the deer and the foxes and the rabbits that wander around in the garden here. I’m sharing my stories, connecting with others to help them change the stories they tell about themselves and others. I’m being enchanted with the world despite the darkness of our current times. Because I know the love and the light will return. And I’m really starting to know deep in my heart and bones, that the universe really does provide what you need if you just trust that it will. And it sends you signs when you need them.

My latest one arrived yesterday when I’d been feeling like my winter hibernation and not really posting on Substack Notes like I usually do would mean that people will lose interest in me and my business will fail. I’ve had to keep reminding myself to trust that everything is unfolding as it should. Then the doubts creep back in.

Then yesterday I received a beautiful handmade letter from my beautiful friend Teri Leigh 💜 and reading it made me cry with joy, from the love it was filled with and all the ways it showed me that my being quiet and still for this time is the magick she sees in me weaving its spells in my silence and stillness.

The beautiful handmade card from TeriLeigh

And today when I got up it wasn’t completely dark. And I can feel that my hibernation time is coming to an end. But I know that it will come again and again and again, and I will learn and grow more each time it does.

So if you’ve been quiet and letting dreams arise and them letting them go, and feeling like you should be putting yourself out there more, know that magick is happening in your silence and unrealised dreams too.

With love,

Amanda 💙

P.S. The universe provides what you need when you trust it will. Next week, on the first day of the Year of the Fire Horse, which will bring wild, transformative energy for those ready to transmute, express themselves without holding back, and trust in their knowing hearts, I'm opening The Writing Sangha. This is where everything I've learned about writing, mindfulness, and holding community comes together — a sacred circle for women who want to write their way back to enchantment. If you've been waiting for your sign to begin...perhaps this is it.

