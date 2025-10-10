Lovely Anna

Hi Mindful Writers,

I’ve had some sad news. I recently learned that my dear friend Anna Mahoney has passed on. We’d known each other for about 8 years, ever since she started taking courses and workshops with me. When I launched the very first Mindful Writing course in January 2024, Anna was one of the people who signed up straight away. And when I told her she’d have to get up in the middle of the night to join us on Zoom from New Zealand, she didn’t hesitate.

I’m so blessed I got to spend that year in her company. She joined us from her bed every month, and her presence was a gift to us all, as writers and as humans.

Anna was wonderful. Funny, feisty, open-hearted and wise. Honest with herself and others about her strengths and her flaws. And such a great writer. In the course she started working on a novel called Moon Child and it was going to be great. Maybe she’s with the Moon Child now. She’s going to be much missed and, wherever she is, my love goes with her.

Anna’s annual paid subscription to The Mindful Writer doesn’t expire until July 2026, and I know she’d want someone else to have the benefit of those remaining months. So I’m going to give her membership to one of you.

If you’d like to receive the rest of Anna’s subscription in her memory, just reply to this email or leave a comment below by 5pm UK time on Sunday 12th October. I’ll use a random number generator on Monday to pick who gets it.

With love,

Amanda 💙