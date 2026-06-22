Hi Mindful Writers, this is just a short post this week as I am taking some time off following my sister-in-law’s funeral and I wrote this for you before I left. I’ll be back more fully next week. 💙

“Mindfulness is an invitation to dignity and graciousness. It's not an onerous new obligation or a grim duty, ‘All right, now I have to meditate.’ But it's an invitation to wellbeing. To the possibility of presence just where you are. Steadying of the heart and mind.” — Jack Kornfield, Power of Awareness

I am currently taking the Power of Awareness course in preparation for the MMTCP course starting in February. This quote from Jack Kornfield is in the opening moments of the first module and it really resonated with me as I realised that a decade ago when I was first bringing mindfulness into my life, I was seeing it as an onerous new obligation.

Yet another thing I had to squeeze into my busy days, which I now know were only so busy as my concentration was shot due to the high levels of stress I was living with. And because my mind was, more often that not, elsewhere. So all of my work and my writing took a very long time to complete.

Back then, I resented having to spend time sitting and being quiet. I told myself it was because I had so much to do, but really it was because I was afraid of what I'd find in the silence. I had spent my whole life distracting myself from what was really going on with me — boozing, taking party drugs, dancing in clubs, watching TV, eating junk food, smoking weed, fixing other people's problems, staying busy, busy, busy, all the time.

Despite the fear, I kept coming back to the practice time and time again even though I felt like I was no good at it. That my mind was too busy still, that I couldn’t meditate properly, that I still got reactive and triggered and upset very easily. Slowly, over years, I started to settle into it more. I looked forward to the time being still and being with me, as I had learned not to judge myself for what happened in meditation. Sometimes there would be stillness and I could keep the focus on my breath, other times I’d be restless, agitated, my mind would be jumping around from one thing to another. And this is still exactly how my practice is now.

It’s how everyone’s is. We’re all doing the best we can. And what returning to the practice over and over again over years has taught me is, that’s enough. Our best is all we can do. Whatever that best looks like on any given day.

So I think what all this is about and what I’m trying to say with this post is, don’t give yourself a hard time for wherever you’re at and however things go with your practice. Not practiced for two months? Oh well. Starting again over and over is how it went for me for the first few years.

Now, ten years down the line and having practiced daily for several years I can tell you it’s worth it. My mind and my heart are much steadier, my wellbeing is greater, my capacity for self-compassion and love for others has grown huge.

So just keep starting again from wherever you are. And this applies to being a mindful writer too. Fallen back into the comparison trap, the seeking validation from others for your work? Oh well. Just start again remembering that your craft is, first and foremost, for you.

And don’t give yourself a hard time for anything. You don’t deserve it. Life is fleeting and precious and way too short for anything but kindness and love to ourselves and everyone else.

With love,

Amanda 💙

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