The Mindful Writer

The Mindful Writer

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The Divine Human's avatar
The Divine Human
2d

THANK YOU SO MUCH FOR THIS POST! It’s like you were writing directly to me, every word, as I have struggled with all this, and continue to do so for many years now.🙏🏻💖

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1 reply by Amanda Saint
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Jen Boulette
2d

So very much needed every word of this post at this very moment!!! Extremely grateful for the reminder that I- messy as I may sometimes be- am enough!!

Be well

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