And breathe.

Last Friday, me and Mr Saint arrived at the house in southwest Scotland that will be our home until April next year.

In a year that has been filled with bereavement and upheaval and stays in nine different Airbnbs, two holiday homes, four hotels, the back of our van a few times, and with friends and family for a few weeks, it feels AMAZING to know we have this time of stillness. And that in being here we’re also able to help a friend who is having a challenging time.

Knowing that this stillness was coming seems to have shifted something in me again, in a year where I have already undergone seismic shifts in my soul. After we leave Scotland, we’re following our hearts to Greece now that my Irish passport has re-opened that door. We are going there next month for a week to look at houses and land that we can afford to buy with the help of a small loan from Mr Saint’s sister and her husband. I will turn fifty-three when we’re there. I feel blessed indeed to be fit and healthy and reaching this age where a new life is opening up before me.

I have always loved Greece ever since I first went there thirty-two years ago. When me and Mr Saint first went there together, he fell in love with it too and we’ve been there together six times since then. The area we’re going to move to is where we have good friends that when we talk about them, we refer to them as our Greek family. Their family has been living in the village for generations. They know virtually everyone and they have been asking around for us and have a few places for us to see when we arrive.

The peninsula we’re going to next month to look for our home.

So this eight-month home feels like a final stepping stone to the permanent home we’ve been wanting for so long. And knowing this, I have been letting more things go, letting new things in, and really connecting to what it is I want my life to be. I keep thinking of the line from Mary Oliver’s “The Summer Day” poem and know that now is the time to make the most of it and make sure I am living aligned with my heart and values.

Tell me, what is it you plan to do

with your one wild and precious life?

After thirteen years of running my successful business, Retreat West, I closed it down this month so I can concentrate my energies into The Mindful Writer and WestWord. I completed my level one Usui Holy Fire III Reiki training at the start of this month and that was a profound experience. On the first day, in the first meditation that prepared me for the one where I was connected to the energy, the messages came through clearly: release the past, speak your truths without fear. Some things and some people will fall away but this is the natural order. What is meant for you will find you. You are on the right path.

Just a few days before the Reiki training started, I found out I have been awarded a scholarship place on a Mindfulness Mentoring Training Course with Tara Brach and Jack Kornfield. It starts on 1st September and it is going to be an intense sixteen weeks, finishing in mid-January. I had been looking at the course and wanting to do it but knowing I couldn’t afford it. Then I decided to apply for the scholarship anyway not really expecting to get it as there would be hundreds of applicants. So the email telling me I was in was a shock but, at the same time, felt inevitable.

I feel like I am being led to do something that combines my knowledge and experience of storytelling with the healing energy of Reiki and weaving the mindfulness element in even more deeply, to help people in a new way and contribute to the healing of our world. I don’t yet know what exactly this is going to look like, but I am open and ready for it! The Compassionate Storytelling Course I wrote this year feels like an important step along this path, as do the changes I’ve made to the Year of Mindful Writing for 2026 and that I am Writer-in-Residence for 2026 on The Creator Retreat, which feels very aligned with what I want to do with my wild and precious life. I am feeling my way intuitively and trust that what is unfolding is leading me where I’m meant to go.

And the fact that I have a home for the next eight months, and hopefully one for a whole lot longer than that to move into when we leave here, is an integral part of this. My headspace is no longer so consumed with where are we going to sleep. Our outgoings have gone down significantly so I can concentrate on developing myself and my ideas, instead of working frantically to try and generate more income as my freelance journalism has dried up and I am now completely dependent on income from my teaching and the writing I do here.

But in a way I have never truly felt before, I now feel held and supported and that all is well and will remain well if I just trust in myself, in the universe, in all of the wonderful things I have been learning. And as I discovered in the San Kalpa intention setting workshop that Teri Leigh 💜 runs for the Mindful Memoir course, I am a soaring sensation.

This is my time to soar!

What is going on for you? Do let me know how you are, what’s shifting for you, what you’re letting go and letting in. I love to hear from you. 💙

With love,

