Winter sunset on my evening walk in the fields behind the house we’re living in.

Hi Mindful Writers,

Thank you so much for being here with me and reading my work. This is my final post of 2025 as I’m taking a couple of weeks off over the festive season. It’s always my longest break of the year as there’s a lull between courses and workshops ending and new year activities starting. I’m very much looking forward to hibernating, early nights and long lie ins, fairy lights, candles, festive film watching, finally getting on with learning watercolour painting, and walking on the beach and in the hills when the weather allows.

I’d love to hear what you’re most looking forward to — or if you’re not looking forward to it at all. For many years, I really struggled with this time of year due to my family dysfunction and then estrangement. It made me very sad and every Christmas Day I ended up crying. But last year something switched and I had a lovely time. I can tell that this year I will be okay too.

If the festive season is hard for you, please know you’re not alone. There’s no “right” way to feel about any of this. I’d love to hear from you about how you’re feeling about the season — whether it’s joy, dread, ambivalence, or something in between.

February will mark three years since I started The Mindful Writer and what strikes me most looking back isn’t what I’ve created, but what we’ve created together. The conversations in the comments, the stories you’ve shared about your own healing journeys, the ways you’ve supported each other, the ideas and insights you’ve brought to me in the Mindful Writing Marathons and workshops and courses, the wonderful people I’ve met and shared and built things with — this has become so much more than a newsletter. It’s become a gathering place for writers who believe our words matter and that the stories we tell really can change our world.

I’ve learned as much from you as I hope you’ve learned from me. When you share your struggles with vulnerability, your breakthroughs in finding your authentic voice, your ideas about consciousness and creativity, you remind me why this work matters. We’re all walking this path together, figuring it out as we go.

Next year will be the third year of the Year of Mindful Writing course, and I’m so moved that writers from 2024 are continuing for a third year, with writers from this year staying on for another year too, and that the 2026 course sold out again. What that tells me is that we’re building a practice together, a community, a way of being with our creativity that sustains us through all the ups and downs. With the way our world is right now, this feels really vital.

As this year closes, I’m grateful for every one of you who shows up here, whether you comment regularly or read quietly, whether you’re actively writing or just contemplating the ideas. Your presence matters as we all share our ideas about more conscious, compassionate storytelling and mindful living.

So before I sign off for the year, I want to ask: What has shifted for you in 2025? What are you carrying forward into the new year? What are you ready to release? There’s no pressure to share anything you’re not comfortable with, but if you feel moved to, I’d love to hear from you. Let’s end this year in conversation.

Thank you for being here. Thank you for your open hearts and curious minds. Thank you for wanting to write stories that heal rather than harm, that connect rather than divide. To find a way of being in the world that brings peace and compassion to all. It really matters.

Wishing you peace, joy, fun, and deep rest over the festive season. May you find moments of stillness amid any chaos, and may you remember that we are all exactly where we need to be.

With love,

Amanda 💙

