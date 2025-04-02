Hi, have you got a draft of a novel that you could do with feedback on?

I've helped hundreds of writers turn messy manuscripts into compelling and emotionally resonant stories.

This week, I'm offering a chance to win professional editorial reports to help you develop the next draft of your novel.

As an award-winning indie publisher (I published 24 novels, memoirs and short story collections from 2018-23) and author (three novels of my own published so far and many short stories!), I've spent the past 15 years helping writers to develop their craft.

Most importantly? I love helping writers find the magic in their stories and bring them to life on the page. 💙

“I wholeheartedly urge anyone who is interested in understanding, improving and refining their writing to work with Amanda. Not only does she give valuable advice about the nuts-and-bolts of storytelling, she digs so much deeper into what your story is about, exposing what is missing but also revealing hidden layers to be explored, helping you craft stories with depth which are meaningful and memorable.” — Sally Curtis

So if you’d like some help to take the manuscript you’ve got to the next level, send in your opening lines to be in with a chance of winning editorial feedback from me. You can get more info on me here.

"Winning the Opening Lines competition was a terrific boost and the feedback was just the encouragement I needed to finish editing my novel.” — Carolyn Gillum

All you have to do to be in with a chance of winning, is send the first 350 words of your first chapter. The deadline for submitting is Sunday 6th April. You can get all the info here.

Hope to work with you!

With love,