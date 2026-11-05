The Mindful Writer

The Mindful Writer

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Shoshana Helman's avatar
Shoshana Helman
5h

I’m so glad you have a safe place to call home for the foreseeable future! 🙏 As someone who lives very simply, I can promise you that there is a way to retain the feeling of lightness while attached to a house. For me, it has involved choosing minimal furnishings. Just enough cups and saucers, just enough chairs for two visitors, etc. A friend who was an interior designer once told me that the blank space in a room is even more important than its contents. (The same is true for our own minds!) This stripping down of things is a never ending process, which is not a bad thing. I truly enjoy culling some of my belongings multiple times a year when it starts to feel like they are piling up. May the same turn out to be true for you, and may it fill you with the lightness of being your spirit needs. 💜

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Lisa Fransson's avatar
Lisa Fransson
5h

This is beautiful Amanda, and moving to the West Country sounds like magic to me. I wish you the best of luck in this new phase. In terms of letting go, I'm continuing a practice of not always making myself be busy. For me, it's the hardest thing to sit down and relax, to take time out. External pressures are of course a hindrance, and October was busy with work and author events and all kinds of things, but now November is here I'm enjoying the slower days. I'm still filling them with things to do, but this is a lifelong challenge for me, to create quiet spaces in my life. 🙏🏼

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