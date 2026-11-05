Hi Mindful Writers,

After thirteen years of being of no fixed abode, I am truly amazed and overwhelmed and grateful to be able to say that I will soon have a long-term home. We are leaving the housesit in Scotland in mid-January to move into a small terraced house, in a small town in the southwest of England, not far from the sea. A house that is owned by Mr Saint’s sister, where we can make a proper home and stay for as long as we want.

As much as I have been craving this, I now find myself having to dig deep in ways I hadn’t anticipated during our long search to find this home. I hosted a writing gathering last week looking at what autumn brings us in the Taoist Five Element system. The element for this season is Metal and it’s associated with the west, grief, courage, and letting go of what no longer serves us and gathering in what does.

I have been thinking about how this applies to my own life and writing. In order to have this home I am having to let go of a way of life that has lasted for more than a decade. I am having to grieve the losses that come with that, and find courage to make such a huge change.

For most of the past thirteen years, we’ve only had bags of clothes, a few books, a laptop and a phone each. For the past few years we’ve also had a small Ford Transit Connect van, a tent, some sleeping bags and camping chairs, two pillows, a fire pit, and a couple of cooking pots.

Now we are going to have to own things again. Many things. We’re going to have to commit to staying in one place and furnishing a house. I have been writing a list of all the things we need. It’s getting very, very long and I can feel the part of me that wanted to let go of all this in the first place gathering strength to protest loudly that this is not what we do. We don’t have stuff, we roam around, we explore, we stay nimble and free. But I know, really know, that the time has come to let go of the nomadic life. That the constant moving around and searching for the next place to go is no longer serving me or Mr Saint. Thirteen years is a long time and much has changed for both of us in that time. We are not the same people who set off on this journey in September 2013.

Even though I am letting go of that way of living, I am gathering all that it taught me and carrying that with me into this new home. Metal is also associated with judgement and our ability to discern and make sense of the myriad of experiences that we have each day. I have had so many experiences in so many places in the past thirteen years. Most of them good, some of them upsetting. The nineteen bereavements I’ve had in that time have seen my heart break and mend over and over again.

What I am taking with me is the knowledge that I can feel at home pretty much anywhere to a degree, but that I have a longing to live in the UK, the land of my birth. What I have learned about myself in this time is that at my best I am resilient and capable, open-hearted and open-minded, brave and kind. That nothing gets me down for long. I am full of bright ideas and have a huge sense of adventure and a profound affinity with the sea and the mountains. I can speak to people in a way that connects, no matter where they are from, what they believe, and what their life is like.

What I have learned about our world and human family in that time is that despite the onslaught of messages we receive every day that seek to divide us, pretty much everyone everywhere is kind, welcoming, curious, and just doing their best to live in peace and harmony. That our beautiful planet is still wondrous and amazing but we’re hurting her everywhere in so many ways. And that all of us are a part of that to varying degrees, as it’s so hard not to be in our modern world.

As for my writing, in that time I have also written and published two novels, a novella-in-flash and hundreds of short fictions; I’ve designed and taught oodles of writing courses and worked with hundreds of writers; I founded an award-winning indie press that published twenty-four books; I started The Mindful Writer and became a mindfulness guide as well as a writing one. And although I seem to have stopped writing fiction, yesterday I did write a haiku for the first time.

I have come to understand that everything changes all of the time, including me.

So as momentous as this change feels when I look at that list and think about being in one place ongoing with all of that stuff, I know that rather than it being the wrong thing to do, I’m gathering what serves me so that I am in the right place, and right headspace, for what needs to come next. I am excited to see what this new chapter will bring.

And it feels like the universe has been aligning everything (like I already know it does). It feels like the fact that I started The Estrangers to write my memoir, just as this chapter of my life ends and a new one begins, gives me the thread and the spine of it. It’s the story of my years of being of no fixed abode, and how everything that came before it created the me that could untether herself like that. And how everything that happened during it created the me that can re-tether herself now. Join me there if you’d like to see that story unfold.

How about you? What is this season of letting go and gathering asking you to leave behind and carry forward? I’d love to hear from you about how the Metal element is showing up in your life.

With love,

Amanda 💙

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