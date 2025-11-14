Hi, before we get started on this month’s Storytelling with the Tao Te Ching, I just wanted to let you know about a few things I have coming up. There’s still time to join the Mindful Story Circle for December. We’re reading “Virgins“ by Danielle Evans this time around. The deadline for the 2026 Year of Mindful Writing is just a few weeks away now and you have until 7th December to apply. My brand new program, Mindfulness Mentoring for Writers is starting in January 2026 too. This is for a group to work together but I’ve had a few enquiries about working 1-1 in the program so I will open up applications for this soon. Spaces will be limited to just 2 writers for the 1-1 option as there is only so much me to go around! 💙

For this chapter’s exploration I am using the translation by Stephen Mitchell.

Chapter Eight The supreme good is like water,

which nourishes all things without trying to.

It is content with the low places that people disdain.

Thus it is like the Tao. In dwelling, live close to the ground.

In thinking, keep to the simple.

In conflict, be fair and generous.

In governing, don’t try to control.

In work, do what you enjoy.

In family life, be completely present. When you are content to be simply yourself

and don’t compare or compete,

everybody will respect you.

I do love synchronicity and just after I have written about how the water in our body is listening, the next chapter of the Tao Te Ching I’m exploring is all about water and how it is the supreme teacher of the best way we can be in the world. I feel like my lifelong longing to be close to the water and this synchronicity is showing me that I need to keep engaging in conversations with water to learn from its wisdom.

The fact that my nomadic lifestyle has meant that I have almost constantly been by water feels significant (as does that the title I decided on for my first novel is “As If I Were a River”). I have lived by lakes, by the sea, by and on rivers and canals, and visited countless waterfalls everywhere we have been in the past 13 years of nomadding. Before we lived like this, we lived overlooking the River Thames in our home town, by the canal in London, and by the beach when we lived in NZ for three years many moons ago.

Living like we do has always seemed to others a very precarious way to live, but to me and Mr Saint it has, on the whole, been nourishing. Just like the water that flows down the mountainside to the sea or the lake or the river, we’ve made no plans and have just followed where we seem to have been led. We’ve come to trust that we’re going the right way even when things go what often looks like “wrong” but turns out to be a nudge towards the path we need to follow.

My previous post explored how water responds to words, to thoughts, music and intentions, whereas Chapter 8 is about how water behaves when its not being influenced by us, how it seeks low places, nourishing everything it encounters on the way without discrimination. Together they create a fuller picture of water — how it leads by example and also listens and responds to the examples we give it in return. In the last post, I shared how in Dr. Emoto’s water experiments the jar that he ignored fared the worst. It rotted.

The freedom that living like I do has given me to do the inner work I needed to, means that I have visited my low places, my shadow parts, that my culture on the whole tries to ignore and if they can’t, treats them with disdain. When I was ignoring these parts of myself, they were rotting inside of me making me unhealthy physically, mentally, and spiritually. Flowing towards them has freed me and changed me for the better. That flow came through facing up to them, exploring them in my writing — fiction, memoir and journalling — in therapy, through my ongoing mindfulness practice, through conversations with the people closest to me.

So how does all of this apply to storytelling? Let’s read a story first to see it in action.

Reading

Other Mothers by Lisa Robertson

Synopsis

A woman receives Mother’s Day cards from across the country — not from her own children, but from strangers. Women whose sons, like hers, committed mass shootings. Her son, Seth, killed six coworkers at a garage before calling 911. He’s been on death row for 11 years. She hasn’t seen him in five.

Through fragmented memories, we learn about Seth and his twin brother Reed — one easy and beloved, the other quiet and struggling. We see a mother who tried desperately to fix her son, to make him shine like his brother, pressuring him into activities he didn’t want to do and wasn’t ready for. We watch her marriage crumble under the weight of blame and shame. And we witness a secret community of mothers who send each other cards that say simply, “I see you.”

When her granddaughter Mia slips a homemade card into the stack — a drawing of a tea party they’ve never had — the narrator faces a choice between remaining frozen in grief or flowing toward the life still possible.

I chose this story because Lisa Robertson does something extraordinarily difficult: she flows toward one of the lowest places imaginable in our culture — empathy for mothers of mass shooters — and she does it without flinching, without preaching, without telling us how to feel. This is writing like water in its purest form.

The narrator spent years trying to force Seth to be someone he wasn’t, trying to solve him like a problem, to make him more like his golden-child brother. She picked at him “like a scab.” She pushed him into piano performances he wasn’t ready for because she saw it as his path to the spotlight. This is the opposite of water’s way — it’s forcing, controlling, comparing. And it contributed to breaking something that was already fragile.

After the shooting, she becomes like the ignored jar in Dr. Emoto’s experiment — rotting in her shame and isolation. Her husband wants to erase Seth from their family history. Her son Reed has “lost his mom, too.” She goes through the motions of being a grandmother but remains absent, unable to truly be present with her granddaughter.

But then there are the cards. These mothers create their own ecosystem of nourishment, flowing toward each other when everyone else turns away. They don’t try to fix each other or offer false comfort. They simply witness: “On a day when no one wants to remember you’re a mother, I see you.” They share photos of their sons as babies, as children in Halloween costumes, evidence of who they were before. They nourish each other without trying to, just by being in the low place together.

The story doesn’t tell us whether these mothers deserve forgiveness, or judgement, or how we should feel about them. It doesn’t force a moral lesson. Like water, it simply flows to where compassion is most needed and most absent, trusting that bringing awareness to an ignored place is in itself transformative. Lisa shows us the humanity of these women without erasing their sons’ violence, holding both truths at once. True Taoist wisdom.

The ending devastates precisely because it’s seemingly so small and so possible. The narrator finally sets down the weight of those cards — not by abandoning the community of mothers, but by making space for something else. She starts flowing toward presence instead of remaining frozen.

This is what it looks like to write like water: to go to the places everyone else disdains, to nourish understanding without controlling it, to trust that presence itself — witnessing the ignored jar, bringing attention to what’s been abandoned — creates the conditions for transformation.

Please do let me know in the comments, or by replying to the email, your thoughts and feelings about this story; and how it ties into this interpretation of the Tao Te Ching for storytelling.

Your Turn: Writing Prompts

What low place in yourself have you been ignoring? What happens if you bring your attention there? Start writing by talking directly to it.

Write about a time you tried to force something uphill versus when you let it flow naturally.

Write a scene where a character flows toward, rather than away from, what’s difficult.

I’d love to hear what comes up for you with these prompts if you’d like to share in the comments.

I hope you’ve enjoyed this month’s Storytelling with the Tao Te Ching. You can read other posts in this series here.

With love,

