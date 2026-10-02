Finding Our Way Back to the Joy of Writing

Hi Mindful Writers,

Teri Leigh and I got together yesterday for a Live about mindful writing, and about what happens when writers stop chasing validation and start writing from their hearts again.

We’ve known each other for nearly three years now, and this year we’ve been working together on each other’s programmes. I’ve been teaching a monthly writing workshop for Teri Leigh’s Creator Retreat, and she’s been teaching five workshops for the Year of Mindful Writing 2026. And we’re doing it again together next year.

The Year of Mindful Writing came about as I’d completely lost my way with my writing after getting caught up in the publishing world, churning out flash fictions to a formula because they kept winning prizes and getting published, until one day I sat back and asked myself what any of them even meant. Bringing my mindfulness practice to my writing is what brought the joy back, and that’s what I wanted to share with others when I first created Year of Mindful Writing in 2023.

We both keep our groups small (no more than 20 people), and the feedback in our spaces looks so different from the critique many of us dreaded in writing classes. Instead of being told what’s wrong, we tell each other what moved us, what gave us goosebumps, what we want more of.

Teri Leigh uses a colour-coding exercise in one of the workshops she leads for Year of Mindful Writing, where you highlight every sound in a piece of writing. When we did it with one of my flash fictions, about a woman leaving a club at dawn, I discovered I’d filled it with B sounds to carry the beat of the music, without even realising.

TeriLeigh accidentally started writing a book this year, and she shared how the sessions I lead for her Creator Retreat programme have helped her feel her way into the book in a way she’s never written before. She’s now gathering feedback on the complete draft from readers without any of the old fear.

If you want to rediscover the joy in your writing, or if you’re just getting started and want to set out on your writing journey with a mindful approach and a community, applications are now open to join me and TeriLeigh for the Year of Mindful Writing 2027.

As well as a community space where we chat and the coursework is shared, we’ll all gather together twice a month on Zoom, one workshop to go deeper into that month’s theme and one embodied writing session to let the stories inside you come through. The application is simple, just a few questions, and the deadline is 13th December. Get all the info here.

Whether this is the time for you to join us or not, keep looking inside your heart, keep writing what you find there, and don’t let anyone tell you have to write a certain way.

I hope you enjoy catching up with our chat.

With love,

Amanda 💙