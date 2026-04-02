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Hi Mindful Writers,

This month’s Beyond Craft is all about working with our shadow. It’s something I had to confront and learn to do when I was 22 years old and my mother hit me hard in the face.

I’d asked her and my stepfather to stop turning up at my house unannounced several times a week. That was all. In the split second after it happened — the shock, the confusion, the fear, and something much older and much hotter rising from somewhere deep — I went to hit her back. My stepfather grabbed my arm. Told me never to raise my hand to my mother. Then he pushed me over.

They’d been hitting me all my life. I was the angriest I had ever been in that moment. If it was acceptable for them, why not for me?

That night, lying in bed, I had a realisation that terrified me more than the violence had. I had the capacity to become exactly like them. It lived in my body the way it had always lived in theirs — the impulse, the cruelty, the willingness to use force against someone who couldn’t protect themselves from you. That realisation set me on a path of change that I would stumble off of many times in the decades that followed but that ultimately helped me to reach a place of understanding of how to be more fully me, and how to write from that place. I wrote about this previously in a Storytelling with the Tao Te Ching post and this post explores working with our own shadows in more depth.