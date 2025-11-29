Early 2026 will be my third anniversary on Substack and I haven’t written about why mindful writing matters to me since shortly after I first got here. There are many new subscribers here since then (thank you so much!), and my understanding has developed too, so I’m sharing where I’m at now and how everything will keep changing, because everything always does.

I spent years trying to prove I was a “proper” writer. To myself and everyone else.

To be proper I had to: get an agent, land a traditional publishing deal, see my book in bookshops, receive validation from the gatekeepers. I chased it all. And when I got some of it — my debut published by an exciting new indie publisher, making the charts in the WHSmiths Travel shops, and getting its own window display in Waterstone’s (the UK’s biggest book chain), running my own successful independent press, award nominations and wins — I still felt like I had to do more. I still wasn’t enough.

The imposter syndrome never left. The comparisons kept coming. Social media became a daily parade of other writers’ achievements that made mine feel small. I’d scroll through Twitter seeing writers excitedly sharing they got an agent, agents announcing massive multi-country deals, everyone seemingly thriving while I was still a small fry working so hard to try and catch up with them all.

I was doing the best I could. But my best wasn’t up to scratch.

The Weight of Validation

For the longest time, I believed that if I could just get the right validation — the mainstream publishing deal, the literary prize, the amazing reviews, the millions of followers — then I would finally feel legitimate. That the voice in my head whispering “you’re not good enough” would finally go quiet.

But external validation is an ever-moving target and you can never win. You reach one goal and immediately the voice says, “Yes, but what about this next thing?”

It was exhausting. Writing had become a performance rather than a creative and nourishing practice. And I was suffering. Dissatisfied, restless, persistently feeling that something wasn’t quite right. It came from wanting things to be different than they were, from grasping for what I didn’t have, from pushing away the feelings I didn’t want.

For years, I’d been practicing mindfulness in my daily life. I did qigong each day, read from the Tao Te Ching, sat in meditation. But somehow, I’d kept my writing practice separate — as though mindfulness applied to everything except my creative work and my identity as a writer.

Then something shifted.

Seeing Things As They Are

I had to look honestly at what I was doing and why. I was chasing a version of success that wasn’t even mine — it was conditioning from a culture that equates worth with status, money, and acceptance from the corporate publishing world.

When I saw this clearly, really saw it, something in me relaxed.

Then I needed to examine my intentions. Why was I writing?

The honest answer was painful and has moved a long way from the initial doing it because I loved it. I was writing to prove something. To prove I wasn’t an imposter. To earn respect and recognition. To prove I was as good as other writers. A good enough person. These intentions were rooted in fear and ego and the unhealed wounds from my upbringing in an abusive family.

So I asked myself a different question: What would I write now if there were no prizes to win, no deals to land, no comparisons to make?

The answer came quickly and clearly: I would write to explore what it means to be human. I would write to understand myself and this world more deeply. I would write to create connection, compassion, and healing, to try and bring more peace, love, and unity to our divided world.

The Practice of Truth-Telling

Once my intentions shifted, everything else began to change too.

I started being more truthful in my writing — going to the places that scared me, writing from my real experiences rather than from what I thought would be impressive or marketable. Writing my actual truths and not performing someone else’s version of what and who I should be.

I stopped comparing. And I changed how I spoke about myself. I stopped the constant self-criticism, the “I’m not good enough” narrative. I practiced approaching my work with honest kindness — acknowledging both what was working and what needed more attention, without the self-flagellation.

I stopped submitting work compulsively to every competition and journal just to rack up publication credits. Instead, I became more intentional, choosing opportunities that genuinely aligned with my values and work, and publishing my work myself. I started writing, and teaching, from a place of wanting to help and create genuine connection rather than from a need to prove myself or build my platform.

And, crucially, I stopped participating in the hustle culture of writing. The constant promotion, the anxiety about visibility, the pressure to be everywhere all the time, and writing new stories constantly — I just let it all go.

Finding Right Work

The question then became: How can I still earn a living from writing and teaching when I’ve let go of the traditional markers of success as they don’t mean anything to me anymore? When I’ve stopped chasing publication and competition wins and I’m not running an indie press anymore?

The answer came gradually: I could serve writers by sharing what I’ve learned, and am still learning, about mindfulness and writing. I could create courses and workshops that help writers develop a more joyful, sustainable, compassionate relationship with their craft and themselves. That could help them stop feeling like an imposter. Because what a terrible thing that is, that we are made to feel we don’t have the right to express ourselves creatively unless we get all those ticks in boxes that somebody else decided needed ticking.

So I launched The Mindful Writer. Initially just as a newsletter, sharing my own journey with becoming a mindful writer in the hopes it would reach others that needed to hear it. Then I started offering workshops and courses that weren’t about how to write to a formula to get published but about how to write with presence, authenticity, and joy. I focused on the inner work of being a writer and developing our craft for its own sake, rather than the outer game of building a career and a reputation.

And something beautiful happened: writers came. People who were also tired of the comparison game, who wanted to reconnect with why they write, who were ready to do the deeper work.

I’m not making a fortune and I’m not famous and I haven’t got millions of followers, but I’ve realised I no longer want any of that. Instead I’m making a living doing work that feels aligned with my values and is genuinely helpful to others. And I have found the joy in my writing practice again.

The Power of Presence

The heart of it all for me is mindfulness — clear, present awareness of what’s actually happening in the moment.

When I write with mindfulness, I’m not thinking about whether this will get published or win a prize. I’m not comparing what I’m writing to what someone else wrote. I’m simply present with the words, the images, the feelings that are arising, and the stories the characters that come to me are telling through me.

When I teach with mindfulness, I’m not performing or trying to impress or impose rules of writing on people. I’m deeply listening to the writers I’m working with, attuned to what they need, present with their struggles and breakthroughs.

Mindfulness showed me that my suffering around writing came from not being present with what I was creating. I was either ruminating about past rejections or anxious about future outcomes. I was everywhere except right here, right now, with the actual work and the words that were appearing on the page.

When I learned to write with mindfulness it became joyful again. Even when it was hard, even when I was working with difficult material, there was a quality of aliveness that had been missing when I was writing from ambition and fear and lack.

This capacity for presence gave me the ability to stay centred on my true intentions rather than being constantly pulled off course by comparison, competition, and the noise of the writing world.

Applying these principles to my writing life didn’t make me more successful by conventional standards. I haven’t suddenly landed a major publishing deal or won a big prize. My social media following hasn’t exploded. In fact, I have closed all my social media accounts down.

When I stopped trying to play the mainstream game, I found the writers who resonated with my approach. My community is small but mighty — people who are doing the deeper work, who care about craft and consciousness, who want to use their words in service of their own and collective healing.

We’re All Doing the Best We Can

One of the most important things I’ve learned so far on this journey, is that we’re all doing the best we can with where we’re at.

When I was caught in comparison and ambition and imposter syndrome, I was doing the best I could with where I was at then.

When you’re struggling with validation and feeling less than, you’re doing the best you can. You’re working with the conditioning and beliefs you’ve inherited, trying to find your way. The path isn’t about becoming better than you are now. It’s about seeing more clearly, choosing more skilfully, and aligning your actions with your deepest values. It’s about bringing the same compassion to yourself that you want to bring to the world through your writing.

You can’t bypass the struggle. But you can transform your relationship to it. You can find freedom, joy, and peace right here, right now, exactly as you are.

That’s what I discovered. And that’s what changed everything.

Not my career. Not my publication record. Not my follower count.

But the things that really matter: How I feel when I sit down to write, how the voice in my head has gone from critic to companion, and how my purpose is no longer proving myself but serving something larger.

And the work I’m creating now — the teaching, the writing, the community I’m building — all of it comes from that transformed place. It’s not perfect. It’s not always easy. But it’s real. It’s my truth. And it’s enough.

Because the world doesn’t need more writers trying to write like someone else or chasing validation from gatekeepers. The world needs us writing our truths, sharing our perspectives, bringing our unique light to our collective human story.

My voice matters. My stories matter. Your voice matters. Your stories matter. Exactly as they are, exactly as you are. They’re enough. You’re enough. I’m enough.

That’s what I believe. And that’s why I do what I do.

I’d love to hear from you with your feelings about all of this.

With love,

Amanda 💙

My offerings to you

I have lots of courses coming up to connect you with your craft and find more joy and meaning in your writing. You can work in groups or 1-1 with me.

I also have courses for writing for wellbeing too.

Find out more about me here.

“By creating a safe space to explore both strength and vulnerability, Amanda taught me to tap my deepest emotions and most profound life experiences to create meaningful, impactful work. Amanda isn’t just a writing teacher; she is a mentor and a guide. I unequivocally recommend her courses and coaching if you seek to improve your writing, connect more deeply with yourself and the creative force, and find renewed joy in life and in your writing.” — Loretta Finan

If you want to transform your entire writing practice … A Year of Mindful Writing offers twelve months of guided exploration to help you develop a sustainable, joyful writing practice that nourishes both your craft and your soul. Suitable for everyone writing fiction, creative non-fiction, life writing, memoir and poetry. Applications open now to start January 2026. Deadline to apply 7th December. There is only 1 space left in Zoom Group B, and 3 in Zoom Group A. Zoom Group C is wide open!



If you’re tired of feeling bad about your writing or that you’re an imposter for attempting to do it … Mindfulness Mentoring for Writers is a 12-week mentoring group where we explore not what you’re writing, but who you are as a writer and how you show up to the page. Join a community of up to eight writers to transform your relationship with your writing craft, and yourself. Starts 21st January 2026. There’s also a 1-1 option that starts on-demand. Applications accepted ongoing.



If you want to push storytelling beyond conventional boundaries … Quantum Flash uses ideas from science and spirituality as creative inspiration, helping you craft flash fictions that explore different realities while breaking the rules we’ve been told about storytelling. Starts 2nd February 2026.

