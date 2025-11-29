The Mindful Writer

The Mindful Writer

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Judith's avatar
Judith
2h

Do you know that feeling when you come across something that is exactly what you need to hear? The relief of having been understood? That’s what this post did for me this morning.

I know I want to return to this place in me where everything I write and say is not driven by what might make my dashboard happy.

♥️🌊

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Trindi Mitchell's avatar
Trindi Mitchell
1h

Amanda, you described many of us -- imposter syndrome, full of self-doubts, thinking every box needs to be checked in order to be a "writer." I find this piece freeing and I know I'm in good company. Thank you.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Amanda Saint
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture