This month I’m delighted to welcome Kate Harvey who writes Letters from Therapy and Therapeutic Writers on Substack. Kate is a a psychotherapist writing about mental health and self-discovery, for you to flourish in a life you love. She also designs and makes beautiful jewellery at Grace and Flora and is mum to a teenage daughter.

I hope you enjoy finding out more about her mindful writing journey. I love what she says about the vibrancy of the writing experience and how she feels it in her body. Me too. How about you?

What does mindful writing mean to you?

To me, the act of writing is a mindful act. You’re focused in the moment on the thoughts that are coming from your mind and channelling them onto the page. Mindfulness as awareness, and writing brings awareness to your thoughts. To bring my work to life, I check in with how I feel as I write, so I can find a way to convey this to my readers.

It feels like sinking into myself, a moment of aliveness where incongruousness, or flatness falls away. Then I feel the vibrancy of my experience, like in mindful meditation, and do my best to express it words. This might be a tightness in my chest, or a heart swell, or a shiver. Right now, I feel a tingle under my skin as I write this for you, my eyes are wide and my mouth is curled into a little smile!

I write about a therapeutic themes, personal growth or spirituality, the have to be mindful about how what I write lands with me, as a way of testing it out. I want my words to invite readers into mindfulness in their own lives as they consider their actions, choices and experiences more closely.

How does a mindful writing practice fit into your wider mindfulness journey?

I write most days, and consider it an act of attention, and commitment. The act of sitting to write can be as alert and holding as sitting down to meditate or practice some other mindfulness practice, that may not otherwise come naturally in a busy day.

I see writing it as a commitment to my own growth, as well as an offering to others, a contribution to the growth of humankind in general, if I may be so bold!

If I have a break from writing, just like if I have a break from meditating, I can start to feel the difference: less direction, less grounded, less aware, and my mood drops. I can get lost in unhelpful thoughts like anyone else if I let that happen.

Having a commitment to my Substack readers (the beauty of paid subscribers!) is part of staying accountable to the practice of writing.

What do you write? Essays, poetry, fiction, plays?

My newsletter is called Letters from Therapy. I draw on my work as a psychotherapist over 16 years, which I translate into letters, tools, therapeutic journalling questions and exercises for people to try at home, like self-guided therapy.

When I write more creatively about my life, I illustrate the concepts and insights I share with personal experiences of challenges, losses, reflections, and growth.

I also create therapeutic workbooks to help people work on themselves at home, to improve their self-awareness, mindfulness and well-being. For example, an Intentional Living Workbook, one to Heal Your Past, another called Free Your Mind to challenge negative thinking.

It’s great for people who do not need or want therapy, but do want to do inner work for a more integrated, more authentic, happier life!

I recently started writing a second publication on Substack called Therapeutic Writers on Substack. This fun spin off is for people like me (and you!) who work in mental health, personal growth or writers related fields, who use their expertise and/or life experiences to help others through writing.

We have a growing community and I share my tips for growing a therapeutic Substack newsletter at Letters from Therapy, which has 2,500 subscribers in 18 months. I love writing about writing, so include all my writing and editing tips for paid subscribers there.

My writing journey started (after years of dabbling) when I wrote my children’s novel The Wish That Saved Christmas, after taking a one year novel writing course. It is for middle grade children, an uplifting story about hope and a friendship, set on a giant Christmas tree in a slightly Dickensian modern day town! I absolutely loved writing this book, had it professionally edited, but I couldn’t find an agent. It was rejected because it’s a Christmas story and there was too much competition from celebrities. I had good feedback so I self-published on Amazon.

What drives you to write?

I wanted to be a writer since I was 15 years old. English was one of my best subjects at school, and writing English essays lit me up.

I struggled to read out loud though, and I now realise this is because I have undiagnosed ADHD. My brain couldn’t cope with the over-stimulation of reading and a room full of eyes and ears on me. I wasn’t able to focus.

I just thought I was odd and a failure. This realisation has been a recent revelation for me, and this was the reason I did not continue with English at the time. I felt too ashamed that I couldn’t read in front of people. But I’m here now, better late than never!

What stops you from writing?

I occasionally find the commitment to write overwhelming, exhausting even.

I keep a bank of drafts so I can share something useful to my Letters From Therapy community, if I ever feel overwhelmed. Life has been difficult the last few years: I developed Long Covid in 2021, and I still have health issues from this. Because I’m self-employed, my income has halved because I had to give up my therapy practice. It has been a challenging few years, and with other priorities like aging parents and being a mum to a teen — sometimes other things take precedence.

I also find that writing takes a great deal of energy, so when my energy is low, it’s really hard to do!

What do you hope to achieve with your writing?

When I started writing, it was to translate the therapeutic experience that people have in the therapy room into words, so readers can have a similar experience from the comfort at home. I can make a difference in peoples lives in this way. I get many messages from my readers telling me how much my posts and letters help them. I can’t tell you how happy this makes me! I hope to continue to achieve this, and to continue to create materials that can potentially change peoples lives.

How do you write? Are you a planner or do you just start writing from an idea and let it lead you?

I start from an idea and I let it lead me. I have no problem with idea generation: they are constantly flooding and flowing from my brain. I jot my ideas into my phone notes or notepad, and some see the light of day! If I’m passionate about an idea and I don’t want to lose my train of thought, I’ll start writing it down into a draft straight away.

I often find it hard to stick to plans I make, since new ideas come in so quickly, budging old ones out of the way. This is challenging! I have the discipline to post once a week on each of my Substack publications and have many workbooks in the pipeline.

Until recently, I was wrote every morning as soon as I woke up with my cup of tea. But after a bout of poor sleep, and continuing health issues, I replaced this first morning with an hour of self-care where I do yoga, meditation, a quick tidy up, 10 minutes weights, my gratitude practice where I think of six things I am grateful for every day, work on my posture (to reverse years of slouching when unwell), I make my super healthy smoothie, take supplements, set my intention for the day. Now that I’m 50 I also do my pelvic floor exercises! So now, with health first, I sit down to write at 9 am most days for an hour. I cap my time because I can write on and on for hours and hours; although that’s very productive and fruitful it was exhausting! so I kept it at one or two hours unless I’m editing in which case I will go on longer.

Thanks so much for your time and sharing your insights and inspirations, Kate.

